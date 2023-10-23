Assam vs Chandigarh Match Prediction
ASM
37%
Chance of Winning
CHAN
63%
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium
Facts:
- Riyan Parag is Assam’s leading run-scorer and wicket-taker this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- Manan Vohra stands as the 5th highest run-getter this season with 216 runs in four games.
- Assam are on a three match winning spree while Chandigarh are on a two match losing streak.
Assam vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning
Assam are on a rampage this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, winning their last three matches in a row. Their season kicked off on the back of a 11 run defeat to Odisha but are now well and truly in the contest to be the league leaders. As it stands, they occupy the 2nd position in their group with 12 points in four games. They defeated Sikkim by 100 runs in their latest encounter.
Chandigarh’s season began on the back of consecutive victories against Bihar and Sikkim. However, they have now lost two games in a row and they currently occupy the 4th place in the league table. They lost to Kerala in their latest encounter by a mere margin of just 7 runs. Kerala posted a target of 194 runs on the board, batting first. Manan Vohra, the Chandigarh skipper tried well, scoring an unbeaten 95 run knock off 61 balls, smashing 9 fours and 3 sixes but failed to take his side through.
- Assam's chance of winning: 37%
- Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 63%
Assam vs Chandigarh Betting Tips
Rishav Das, the Assamese opener has been in some form this season, accumulating 152 runs in four games at an average of 50.66. His scores this season read 32, 32, 41* & 47 runs respectively. Hence, it would be fair to anticipate that Rishav Das will score over 26.5 runs in the game against Chandigarh.
Arjun Azad is the second highest run-getter for Chandigarh this season, scoring 121 runs in four games at an average of 40.33. The 22-year-old boasts an average of 40.33 in the format. We predict Azad to score over 20.5 runs in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Assam to win
Chandigarh to win
Assam to win
Assam vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction
The pitch at DY Patil Stadium is typically ideal for batsmen, while the slower deliveries tend to favour the bowlers. Out of the 37 T20s hosted here, 20 went in favour of the team batting second while 17 went in favour of the team batting first. The average first innings score here is 160 runs. Hence, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Monday is expected to be around 36 degree Celsius and 51% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Assam Players List
Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Denish Das
|
Batsman
|
Rishav Das
|
Batsman
|
Sumit Ghadigaonkar
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Riyan Parag (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sibsankar Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Pallavkumar Das
|
Batsman
|
Akash Sengupta
|
All-rounder
|
Sourav Dey
|
Bowler
|
Avinov Choudhury
|
Bowler
|
Kunal Shamrma
|
Bowler
|
Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
Assam Recent Form
Assam are in a great form, winning three games in a row. As it stands, they sit 2nd in the league table with three wins and a defeat in four games.
Chandigarh Player List
Sandeep Sharma, Manan Vohra, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Akash Sudan, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Manan Vohra (c)
|
Batter
|
Arjun Azad
|
Batter
|
Shivam Bhambri
|
Batter
|
Gaurav Puri
|
Batter
|
Raj Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
Arjit Pannu
|
Batter
|
Karan Kaila
|
All-rounder
|
Bhagmender Lather
|
All-rounder
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
Abhishek Singh
|
Batter
|
Akash Sudan
|
Bowler
Chandigarh Recent Form
Chandigarh lost their last game to Kerala by 7 runs. They currently sit 4th in the table with two wins and as many losses in four outings.
Assam vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record
The sides are yet to meet each other in the competition.
Assam vs Chandigarh Betting Odds
Assam to score over 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal
In the four games that they have played, Assam posted the totals of 14, 59, 12 & 115 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. In two of these four games, they managed to surpass the threshold of 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. R Das and D Das opened for the side in the last game and are averaging close to 50.66 & 31.50 respectively. All that said, Assam are expected to score over 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game against Chandigarh.
Assam vs Chandigarh
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai
Assam vs Chandigarh Top Batters
Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam
Riyan Parag is in sensational form this season, scoring 235 runs in four games. He is Assam’s leading run-scorer at the moment and is averaging almost 117.50. His scores this season read 45, 61, 76* & 53* respectively. Given his current run of form, he is expected to emerge as the best batter for Assam in the game.
Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh
Manan Vohra was the best batter for Chandigarh in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 95 run knock off 61 balls. He has been the best batter for Chandigarh this season, accumulating 216 runs in four outings. This makes him a top batting prospect for Chandigarh in the game.
Assam vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers
Riyan Parag to be the top bowler for Assam
Riyan Parag has been phenomenal with the leather in hand as well, picking up six wickets at an average of 17.33. He is Assam’s leading wicket-taker this season as well. We predict Parag to be the best bowler for Assam in the game.
Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh
Murugan Ashwin has been excellent with the ball in the ongoing season. The leg-spinner picked five wickets this season and is the joint second highest leading wicket-taker for his side. He has conceded runs at an economy of 6.12. Bet on Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chandigarh
- Assam to win the match @ 2.22 (Pari Match)
- Chandigarh to win the match @ 1.59 (Pari Match)
Parimatch