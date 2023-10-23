Assam vs Chandigarh Match Prediction ASM 37 % Chance of Winning CHAN 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam will be at loggerheads with Chandigarh in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 9:00 am IST.

Assam vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Assam are on a rampage this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, winning their last three matches in a row. Their season kicked off on the back of a 11 run defeat to Odisha but are now well and truly in the contest to be the league leaders. As it stands, they occupy the 2nd position in their group with 12 points in four games. They defeated Sikkim by 100 runs in their latest encounter.

Chandigarh’s season began on the back of consecutive victories against Bihar and Sikkim. However, they have now lost two games in a row and they currently occupy the 4th place in the league table. They lost to Kerala in their latest encounter by a mere margin of just 7 runs. Kerala posted a target of 194 runs on the board, batting first. Manan Vohra, the Chandigarh skipper tried well, scoring an unbeaten 95 run knock off 61 balls, smashing 9 fours and 3 sixes but failed to take his side through.

Assam's chance of winning: 37%

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 63%

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Assam vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Rishav Das, the Assamese opener has been in some form this season, accumulating 152 runs in four games at an average of 50.66. His scores this season read 32, 32, 41* & 47 runs respectively. Hence, it would be fair to anticipate that Rishav Das will score over 26.5 runs in the game against Chandigarh.

Arjun Azad is the second highest run-getter for Chandigarh this season, scoring 121 runs in four games at an average of 40.33. The 22-year-old boasts an average of 40.33 in the format. We predict Azad to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Assam to win 2.22 Bet on Parimatch Chandigarh to win 1.60 Bet on 1xBet Assam to win 2.25 Bet on Dafabet

Assam vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

The pitch at DY Patil Stadium is typically ideal for batsmen, while the slower deliveries tend to favour the bowlers. Out of the 37 T20s hosted here, 20 went in favour of the team batting second while 17 went in favour of the team batting first. The average first innings score here is 160 runs. Hence, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Monday is expected to be around 36 degree Celsius and 51% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Assam Players List

Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Denish Das Batsman Rishav Das Batsman Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Riyan Parag (c) All-rounder Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Pallavkumar Das Batsman Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Kunal Shamrma Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam are in a great form, winning three games in a row. As it stands, they sit 2nd in the league table with three wins and a defeat in four games.

Chandigarh Player List

Sandeep Sharma, Manan Vohra, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Akash Sudan, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Manan Vohra (c) Batter Arjun Azad Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Arjit Pannu Batter Karan Kaila All-rounder Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Abhishek Singh Batter Akash Sudan Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh lost their last game to Kerala by 7 runs. They currently sit 4th in the table with two wins and as many losses in four outings.

Assam vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to meet each other in the competition.

Assam vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Assam to score over 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

In the four games that they have played, Assam posted the totals of 14, 59, 12 & 115 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. In two of these four games, they managed to surpass the threshold of 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. R Das and D Das opened for the side in the last game and are averaging close to 50.66 & 31.50 respectively. All that said, Assam are expected to score over 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game against Chandigarh.

Assam vs Chandigarh T20 Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai Assam Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.603 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

Assam vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag is in sensational form this season, scoring 235 runs in four games. He is Assam’s leading run-scorer at the moment and is averaging almost 117.50. His scores this season read 45, 61, 76* & 53* respectively. Given his current run of form, he is expected to emerge as the best batter for Assam in the game.

Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Manan Vohra was the best batter for Chandigarh in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 95 run knock off 61 balls. He has been the best batter for Chandigarh this season, accumulating 216 runs in four outings. This makes him a top batting prospect for Chandigarh in the game.

Assam vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Riyan Parag to be the top bowler for Assam

Riyan Parag has been phenomenal with the leather in hand as well, picking up six wickets at an average of 17.33. He is Assam’s leading wicket-taker this season as well. We predict Parag to be the best bowler for Assam in the game.

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Murugan Ashwin has been excellent with the ball in the ongoing season. The leg-spinner picked five wickets this season and is the joint second highest leading wicket-taker for his side. He has conceded runs at an economy of 6.12. Bet on Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh in the game.