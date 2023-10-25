ASM (Assam) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction ASM 25 % Chance of Winning HIM 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam and Himachal Pradesh will clash in the 102nd game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on October 25, 2023.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Assam has evolved into a good cricketing entity and made strides with their campaign this year. Assam has won three games and lost two in the five games they have played. As a result, they are placed third in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.501. Assam will meet Himachal Pradesh for the first time in the 20 over format.

Himachal Pradesh, the former runners-up, are leading a good campaign this season as well. They lost their first game in the tournament but have won four games in a row after that. With four wins and a loss, they are placed second in the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of 1.063. HP will try to keep up their winning momentum going into their next outing.

The sides are placed one above the other in the table standings. This shall make this an exciting game of cricket between the strong teams.

Assam's chance of winning: 25%

Himachal Pradesh’s chance of winning: 75%

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Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal

Himachal Pradesh are on to a fantastic campaign this season and managed to win four games so far. Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra open for the team and established a strong opening partnership in the majority of their games. Sen and Chopra average at 41.75 & 26.80 respectively in the tournament. The duo posted 6, 69, 66, 83 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the five games. This indicates their explosive form in the competition. They managed to post high sores in the opening partnerships in three of those games. Sen has led some incredible innings in the tournament and will be expected to keep up the same. Assam has good bowlers in the team but conceded 56, 18 & 26 runs before their first wicket in their last three games. All the facts point towards HP’s efficiency to score high before their first dismissal in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Assam to win 3.18 Bet on Parimatch Himachal Pradesh to win 1.3 Bet on Dafabet Assam to win 3.20 Bet on 1xBet

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The majority of the past games played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been won by the team chasing. It goes without saying that the team winning the toss is certain to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day, however, the skies will remain cloudy.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Kanwar Abhinay, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bedi, Amit Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Ankush Bains, RI Thakur, K D Singh, Amit Kumar, Abhimanyu Rana, Sidharth Sharma, Shubham Arora, Prikshit Kashyap, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Raghav Dhawan, Digvijay Rangi, Naveen Kanwar, Nitin Sharma

Himachal Pradesh Predicted XI:

Prashant Chopra Batter Ankush Bains Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan (c) All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Mukul Negi Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has a fantastic balance in their batting and bowling line-up. They scored 225 runs in their previous outing.

Assam Players List

Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Riyan Parag (c) All-rounder Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Pallavkumar Das Batter Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Kunal Shamrma Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam are doing great in their bowling department. They are coming from a loss in a failed attempt to defend the target.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Himachal Pradesh and Assam have not clashed in the 20 over format. Himachal Pradesh are expected to win this affair.

Assam Won:

Himachal Pradesh Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Assam’s winning streak was broken after three wins since they lost their last fixture against Chandigarh in the competition. Batting first, Assam could score 187 runs in the game, losing 6 wickets in the game. Riyan Parag’s innings stood out in the game who smashed 76 off 39 balls in the game. However, Chandigarh surpassed the target with 6 wickets to spare. Assam bowlers failed to defend the target and conceded a lot of runs in the game.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh had an impressive display of batting in their previous outing against the Services. Batting first, HP scored 225 runs, losing only 3 wickets in the game. Nikhil Gangta scored an unbeaten 108 off 54 balls in the game while Akash Vashisht smashed 53* off 21 balls in the game. They held Services at bay and won the game by 19 runs. Rishi Dhawan picked 4 wickets in the game.

Going into the fixture, Himachal Pradesh will have a confident batting line-up and talented bowlers to back them up. Assam has shown terrific progress but will have to be consistent with their performances.

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Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag is the second top scorer in the competition with 311 runs in 5 games at an average of 103.66. He scored 45, 61, 76*, 53* & 76 runs in the five games and is consistently scoring runs for his team.

Ekant Sen to be Himachal Pradesh's top batter

Ekant Sen is the top batter of Himachal Pradesh and scored 167 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.75. He has a strike rate of 125.56 and scored 20, 39, 70*, 37 & 1 runs in the five games.

Assam vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Riyan Parag to be the top bowler for Assam

Riyan Parag is doing their bowling bid as well. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games for the team and possesses an economy rate of 7.05. His best figures of 3/9 against Services was the highlight of his campaign so far.

Mayank Dagar to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Mayank Dagar will be the top bowling pick in the team. He has picked 9 wickets in 5 games for the team. He has an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of 8.21.