Assam vs Kerala Match Prediction ASM 28 % Chance of Winning KER 72 % Place a bet Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam will be at loggerheads with Kerala in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Assam vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Assam has participated in six matches so far, achieving victory in four and suffering defeat in two. They currently occupy the second position in their group, having accumulated 16 points and maintaining a net run rate of +1.273. In their most recent match, they secured a narrow two-run victory over Himachal Pradesh. In the match where Assam batted first, they amassed a significant total of 231 runs, losing four wickets in the process. This impressive performance was primarily attributed to the contributions of Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Riyan Parag, who scored 71 and 72 runs, respectively. Despite a valiant effort, Himachal Pradesh fell just short of clinching victory. As of now, Assam holds 16 points and is eager to secure their spot in the playoffs with a triumph over Kerala.

Kerala has been an overwhelmingly dominant force in this season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have participated in six matches and emerged victorious in all of them. Currently, they occupy the top spot on the table with 24 points and a remarkable net run rate of +2.475. In their most recent outing, they triumphed over Odisha by a margin of 50 runs. In the match where Kerala batted first, they set a formidable target by scoring a total of 183 runs while losing four wickets. Varun Nayanar and Vishnu Vinod made significant contributions, accumulating 48 and 35 runs, respectively, at the top of the order. Sanju Samson concluded the innings with an unbeaten 51-run performance. Shreyas Gopal and Jalaj Saxena played a pivotal role by collectively taking nine wickets, ensuring that Odisha remained significantly distant from their target.

Assam's chance of winning: 28%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 72%

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Assam vs Kerala Betting Tips

Rishav Das stands as the second highest run-getter for Assam this season. He has accumulated 185 runs at an average of 37.00. We have backed Das to score over 21.5 runs in the game against Kerala.

Sanju Samson has scored a fifty in each of his last two SMAT innings. He has scored 130 runs in total this season at an average of 43.33. Bet on Samson to score over 24.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Assam to win 2.758 Bet on 1xBet Kerala to win 1.38 Bet on Parimatch Assam to win 2.758 Bet on Dafabet

Assam vs Kerala Toss Prediction

The playing surface at the Bandra Kurla Complex has proven to be quite favourable for batsmen. Out of the 12 SMAT games hosted here this season, 7 ended in favour of the team batting second while the remaining four went in favour of the team batting first. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on Friday is expected to be around 35 degree Celsius and 45% humidity, 1% precipitation and a wind blowing at 15 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Assam Players List

Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Riyan Parag (c) All-rounder Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Pallavkumar Das Batter Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam won their last game against Himachal Pradesh by two runs. They sit 2nd in the table with 16 points in six games.

Kerala Player List

Rohan Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Suresh Vishweshwar, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Maruthungal Ajinas, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin Baby, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vinod Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohan Kunnummal Batter Salman Nizar Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Sanju Samson (c) Wicket-keeper Abdul Basith Batter Salman Nizar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan All-rounder Vinod Kumar Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Sijomon Joseph Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala defeated Odisha in their last game by 50 runs. They sit undefeated at the top of the Group B table with six wins in as many games.

Assam vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

The teams have encountered each other on just one occasion, during which Kerala secured a win by eight wickets with 12 balls remaining.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Assam Won: 0 match

Kerala Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Assam vs Kerala Betting Odds

Assam to score over 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the six games that they played, Assam recorded opening partnerships of 14, 59, 12, 115, 2 & 26 runs before their first dismissal in the game. In each of these six games, barring three, Assam managed to surpass the threshold of 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. Rishav Das and Denish Das opened for the team in all the games this season and are averaging close to 37.00 & 30.00 respectively. Bet on Assam to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game.

Assam vs Kerala T20 Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Assam Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.758 Bet Now! Kerala Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.402 Bet Now!

Assam vs Kerala Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag is the top scorer in the competition with 383 runs in 6 games at an average of 95.75. He scored 45, 61, 76*, 53*, 76 & 72 runs in the six games and is consistently scoring runs for his team. It's quite obvious to place your wager on Parag as the top-performing batsman for Assam in the match.

Vishnu Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala

Vishnu Vinod is performing in a league of his own, amassing a total of 341 runs from six matches at an impressive average of 68.20. His striking rate of 166.34 clearly reflects his exceptional form, which Kerala will be relying on as they face Assam. It's worth noting that Vinod's outstanding performance isn't limited to just this season; in fact, he maintains a T20 average of 35.65 and boasts a strike rate close to 150. These statistics speak volumes about his capabilities.

Assam vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Riyan Parag to be the top bowler for Assam

Riyan Parag has also made valuable contributions with his bowling. He has managed to secure 8 wickets in 6 games for the team, maintaining an economy rate of 7.65. His standout performance came when he recorded figures of 3/9 against Services. Given his form, he can be counted on as Assam's top bowler in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Gopalto be the top bowler for Kerala

Shreyas Gopal wasn't the best bowler for Kerala in the last game but the leg-spinner bagged four wickets while leaking only 18 runs in his four over spell. The 30-year-old has bagged 106 wickets in 92 T20s. Bet on Gopal to be the top bowler for Kerala in the game.