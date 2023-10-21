Assam vs Sikkim Match Prediction ASM 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam and Sikkim battle out in match 70 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Saturday, 21st October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm local time.

Assam vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Assam are coming off a commanding win over Services in the last match by eight wickets. Bowling first, Assam bowled out Services to a below par total (124/10 in 19.4 overs) thanks to a magical bowling spell from Sourav Das (4/20), Riyan Parag (3/9) and Sibasankar Roy (1/11). Chasing down a low total Assam started off with a positive intent as their opener Rishav Das (41 runs in 31 balls) set the tone for the chase. Their captain Riyan Parag (76 runs in 37 balls) smacked Services bowlers to all corners of the ground and finished the match in 12.4 overs.

Sikkim continued their poor run of form in the tournament as they lost their third match of the season in a row. In the last match they lost to Odisha by 104 runs. Bowling first Sikkim bowlers bowled poor lines and lengths and as a result, Odisha took advantage of Sikkim’s indiscipline bowling and set up a huge total on the board (210/5). Chasing down a huge total, Sikkim were never in the chase losing wickets at regular intervals and were never in the game. They were bowled out for 106 runs in 17.2 overs and lost the match.

Assam’s chance of winning: 99%

Sikkim’s chance of winning: 1%

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Assam vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Riyan Parag has been in top notch form with both bat and ball in recent times, he is one of the key players for Assam in the upcoming match against Odisha. Parag has scored 435 runs and in the last match he scored a match winning half century against Odisha. We believe Riyan Parag is the perfect player to bet on to score over 30 runs against Sikkim.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sikkim to win 16.8 Bet on Dafabet Assam to win 1.005 Bet on Megapari Sikkim to win 17.00 Bet on 1xbet

Assam vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The surface at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai is a balanced track that assists both the batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers cna extract some swing early in the innings and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the last five T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches and the average 1st innings score is 150 runs. Based on the recent outcomes we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on Saturday, 21st October is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 61% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Assam Players List

Pallavkumar Das, Sibsankar Roy, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag(c), Mukhtar Hussain, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Denish Das, Erik Roy, Akash Sengupta, Avinov Choudhury, Sunil Lachit, Bishal Roy

Assam Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pradyun Saikia Batsman Rishav Das Batsman Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket Keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Pallavkumar Das Batsman Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam won two and lost one match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and are positioned fourth in Group B points table.

Sikkim Players List

Pankaj Rawat, Jyoti Bind, Ashish Thapa (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Pranesh Chettri, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Jeetendra Sharma, Mohammad Saptulla, Shankar Praad, Sabin Chettri, Kishan Karki

Sikkim Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Pankaj Rawat Batsman Jyoti Bind Batsman Ashish Thapa Wicket Keeper Nilesh Lamichaney Batsman Sumit Singh All-rounder Pranesh Chettri All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Palzor Tamang Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Jeetendra Sharma Bowler Mohammad Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim lost the last three matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group B.

Assam vs Sikkim Head to Head Record

Assam and Sikkim never played a match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and this will be the first encounter for both the teams in the T20 tournament.

Assam vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Assam to win an opening Partnership

Assam on average scored 28 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the flip side Sikkim are averaging nine wickets for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both the teams, we predict Assam to win an opening Partnership.

Assam vs Sikkim T20 Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai Assam Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.005 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.15 Bet Now! Sikkim Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 17.00 Bet Now!

Assam vs Sikkim Top Batters

Riyan Parag to be the top batter for Assam

Riyan Parag scored 79 runs in the last match against Services and was the top batter for Assam. Parag has been in good touch in recent times and he is the top run-scorer (182 runs) for Assam in the 2023 season of Syed Mustaq Ali trophy. He has scored 435 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. Considering his recent form, we predict Riyan Praag to produce a match winning knock and be the top batter for Assam against Sikkim.

Nilesh Lamichaney to be the top batter for Sikkim

Nilesh Lamichaney scored 28 runs in 33 runs in the last match against Odisha and was the top batter for Sikkim. After struggling to score runs in the first two matches, the captain of Sikkim has returned to form which is a great sign for his team moving forward in the tournament. We predict Nilesh to score a match winning knock and be the top batter for Sikkim against Assam.

Assam vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Riyan Parag to be the top bowler for Assam

Riyan Parag was sensational with the ball in the last game against Services finishing with match figures of 3/09. Parag is very effective in the middle overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy. He has picked up five wickets in three matches played in the tournament. Parag will be up against an out of form batting lineup. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Riyan Parag to be the top bowler for Assam against Sikkim.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Sumit Singh was the most economical and effective bowler for Sikkim in the last match against Odisha finishing with match figures of 2/21. He is the leading wicket taker in the tournament for Sikkim (3 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 7.60). In the last 10 T20 matches he has bagged eight wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. We predict Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim against Assam.