Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction BAR 67 % Chance of Winning CHH 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Dafabet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Chhattisgarh lock horns in match 94 of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Wednesday, 25th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 11:00 am IST.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning

Baroda won their last match against a strong Hyderabad in a high scoring game by six wickets. Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first, Hyderabad batsman made full use of the batting friendly conditions and notched up a huge score (186/6) on the back of a magnificent hundred by Hyderabad captain Tilak Verma (121 runs). Atit Seth was the stand out bowler for Baroda finishing with figures of (3/33). Chasing down a huge target, Baroda were in trouble early in the innings losing their top four batsmen inside seven overs. Baroda captain Krunal Pandya (64 runs) and Vishnu Solanki (71 runs) added 138 runs for the fifth wicket and chased down the target in 18.2 overs.

Chhattisgarh lost their last match against Mumbai by seven wickets. After being asked to bat first by Mumbai, Chhattisgarh started off on a good note and were in commanding position at the first ten overs but lost wickets at regular intervals in the final ten overs and finished at 143/7. Amandeep Khare (57 runs) and Harpreet Singh (32 runs) were the top batsmen for Chhattisgarh. Defending a reasonable total, Chhattisgarh bowlers were not upto the mark with the ball against a strong Mumbai batting lineup as they chased down the target in 15.1 overs.

Baroda’s chance of winning: 67%

Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 33%

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Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Tips

Krunal Pandya has been in top notch form in the tournament amassing 225 runs in five matches. He scored a match winning knock (64 runs) in the last match and was timing the ball beautifully. Pandya has scored over 40 runs in each of the last three matches and we believe he is the best batsman to score over 35 runs against Chhattisgarh.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction

The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced track and favours both batsmen and bowlers. The surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses and fast bowlers will play a key role in the outcome of the match. In the last 10 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won four matches and the team batting second won six matches. The average 1st innings score is 127 runs. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and then chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, 25th October is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 34% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny day and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Baroda Players List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Amit Passi.

Baroda Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Harsh Desai Batsman Vishnu Solanki Wicket Keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Bhanu Pania All-rounder Abhimanyusingh Rajput Batsman Atit Seth All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler Kartik Kakade Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda lost one and won four of their five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq AliTrophy 2023 and are positioned third in group A with 16 points.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary.

Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Chandrakar Batsman Harpreet Singh Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Sanjeet Desai Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Gagandeep Singh All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket Keeper Shubham Agarwal Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Ayush Thakur Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh won three and lost two of their five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and are positioned fourth in group A with 12 points.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Head to Head Record

Baroda and Chhattisgarh clashed twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Baroda emerged victorious in both the matches. In their last encounter Baroda defeated Chhattisgarh by six wickets.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Odds

Baroda to win an opening Partnership

Baroda on average scored 18 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the flip side Chhattisgarh are averaging three runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Baroda to win an opening Partnership.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Baroda Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.402 Bet Now! Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.51 Bet Now!

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda

The captain of Baroda cricket team, Krunal Pandya continues his dominance with the bat in the tournament smashing runs 225 in five matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored match winning half century (64 runs in 36 balls) in the last match against Hyderabad and was the second best batter for Baroda. We expect him to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning knock for Baroda against Chhattisgarh.

Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare scored 57 runs in the last match against Mumbai and was the top scorer for Chhattisgarh. Khare has scored 179 runs in five matches and is the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He scored 397 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 44.11 and at a strike rate of 127.24. Considering his recent form in the shorter format, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh against Baroda.

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda

Atit Seth bowled an economical and match winning spell in the last match against Hyderabad finishing with match figures of 3/33. Seth has been in top notch form with the ball in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Baroda (12 wickets in five matches) in the tournament. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda against Chhattisgarh.

Ajay Mandal to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Ajay Mandal finished with match figures of (1/36) in the last match against Mumbai. Mandal can outfox the batsman with his slow left arm orthodox bowling and is very deceptive with his variations and arm ball. He has picked up six wickets in five matches at an economy of 6.36 in the tournament so far. We predict Ajay Mandal to come good and produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh against Baroda.