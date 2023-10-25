Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction
BAR
67%
Chance of Winning
CHH
33%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Krunal Pandya scored 346 runs in the last nine T20 matches.
- Amandeep Khare scored 397 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Harpreet Singh has scored 263 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Atit Sheth has picked up 15 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Ajay Mandal has picked up 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning
Baroda won their last match against a strong Hyderabad in a high scoring game by six wickets. Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first, Hyderabad batsman made full use of the batting friendly conditions and notched up a huge score (186/6) on the back of a magnificent hundred by Hyderabad captain Tilak Verma (121 runs). Atit Seth was the stand out bowler for Baroda finishing with figures of (3/33). Chasing down a huge target, Baroda were in trouble early in the innings losing their top four batsmen inside seven overs. Baroda captain Krunal Pandya (64 runs) and Vishnu Solanki (71 runs) added 138 runs for the fifth wicket and chased down the target in 18.2 overs.
Chhattisgarh lost their last match against Mumbai by seven wickets. After being asked to bat first by Mumbai, Chhattisgarh started off on a good note and were in commanding position at the first ten overs but lost wickets at regular intervals in the final ten overs and finished at 143/7. Amandeep Khare (57 runs) and Harpreet Singh (32 runs) were the top batsmen for Chhattisgarh. Defending a reasonable total, Chhattisgarh bowlers were not upto the mark with the ball against a strong Mumbai batting lineup as they chased down the target in 15.1 overs.
- Baroda’s chance of winning: 67%
- Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 33%
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Tips
Krunal Pandya has been in top notch form in the tournament amassing 225 runs in five matches. He scored a match winning knock (64 runs) in the last match and was timing the ball beautifully. Pandya has scored over 40 runs in each of the last three matches and we believe he is the best batsman to score over 35 runs against Chhattisgarh.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chhattisgarh to win
Baroda to
Chhattisgarh to win
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Toss Prediction
The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced track and favours both batsmen and bowlers. The surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses and fast bowlers will play a key role in the outcome of the match. In the last 10 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won four matches and the team batting second won six matches. The average 1st innings score is 127 runs. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and then chase down the target.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, 25th October is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 34% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny day and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Baroda Players List
Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Amit Passi.
Baroda Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batsman
|
Harsh Desai
|
Batsman
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanu Pania
|
All-rounder
|
Abhimanyusingh Rajput
|
Batsman
|
Atit Seth
|
All-rounder
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Ninad Rathva
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Kakade
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
Baroda Recent Form
Baroda lost one and won four of their five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq AliTrophy 2023 and are positioned third in group A with 16 points.
Chhattisgarh Players List
Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary.
Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Amandeep Khare
|
Batsman
|
Shashank Chandrakar
|
Batsman
|
Harpreet Singh
|
Batsman
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batsman
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batsman
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
Gagandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
Bowler
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Thakur
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Recent Form
Chhattisgarh won three and lost two of their five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and are positioned fourth in group A with 12 points.
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Head to Head Record
Baroda and Chhattisgarh clashed twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Baroda emerged victorious in both the matches. In their last encounter Baroda defeated Chhattisgarh by six wickets.
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Odds
Baroda to win an opening Partnership
Baroda on average scored 18 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the flip side Chhattisgarh are averaging three runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Baroda to win an opening Partnership.
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters
Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda
The captain of Baroda cricket team, Krunal Pandya continues his dominance with the bat in the tournament smashing runs 225 in five matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored match winning half century (64 runs in 36 balls) in the last match against Hyderabad and was the second best batter for Baroda. We expect him to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning knock for Baroda against Chhattisgarh.
Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh
Amandeep Khare scored 57 runs in the last match against Mumbai and was the top scorer for Chhattisgarh. Khare has scored 179 runs in five matches and is the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He scored 397 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 44.11 and at a strike rate of 127.24. Considering his recent form in the shorter format, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh against Baroda.
Baroda vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers
Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda
Atit Seth bowled an economical and match winning spell in the last match against Hyderabad finishing with match figures of 3/33. Seth has been in top notch form with the ball in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Baroda (12 wickets in five matches) in the tournament. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda against Chhattisgarh.
Ajay Mandal to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh
Ajay Mandal finished with match figures of (1/36) in the last match against Mumbai. Mandal can outfox the batsman with his slow left arm orthodox bowling and is very deceptive with his variations and arm ball. He has picked up six wickets in five matches at an economy of 6.36 in the tournament so far. We predict Ajay Mandal to come good and produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh against Baroda.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda
- Baroda to win the match @ 1.50
- Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 2.40
Parimatch