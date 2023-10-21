Baroda vs Haryana Match Prediction
BAR
40%
Chance of Winning
HAR
60%
T20
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
Facts:
- Krunal Pandya has scored 258 runs in the last nine T20 matches.
- Himanshu Rana has scored 161 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Atit Seth has picked up 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
Baroda vs Haryana Chance of Winning
Baroda lost their last match against Mumbai in a closely fought contest on Thursday. Bowling first Baroda bowlers picked up wickets early in the innings but the experienced duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 runs in 33 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (22 runs in 21 balls) added 48 runs for the third wicket and helped Mumbai crawl their way back into the game. Shivam Dube ( 35 runs in 30 balls) finished the innings on a high as Mumbai finished at 142/8. Abhimanyusingh Rajput (2/21) and Atit Seth (3/31) were the top performers with the ball. Baroda were in the game for most part of the match on the back of Krunal Pandya’s half century (62 runs in 50 balls) but lost the game in the last over.
Haryana are coming off a huge win over Jammu & Kashmir in the last match by 73 runs. Haryana scored 178/3 in 20 overs on the back of a quick-fire half century from Ankit Kumar (89 runs in 63 balls) and a handy cameo from Rohit Sharma (47 runs in 28 balls). Haryana bowlers then backed their batsman’s efforts by bundling out Jammu & Kashmir to 105 runs in 17.3 overs and winning the match by 73 runs. Anshul Kamboj (3/12), Harshal Patel (3/16) and Nishant Sandhu (2/22 ) were the top performers with the ball.
- Baroda’s chance of winning: 40%
- Haryana’s chance of winning: 60%
Baroda vs Haryana Betting Tips
Anki Kumar has been in top notch form in the tournament amassing 184 runs in three matches. He scored a match winning knock (89 runs) in the last match and was timing the ball beautifully. He has played two matches at the same venue and will be well aware of the pitch conditions. We predict Ankit Kumar to score over 30 runs against Baroda.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Haryana to win
Baroda to win
Haryana to win
Baroda vs Haryana Toss Prediction
The surface at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is a two-paced surface that favours bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings and spinners will come into play in the later stage of the match. In the last five T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches and the average 1st innings score was 143 runs.
In the three afternoon matches played at this venue in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this season, the team batting first won one match and the team batting second won two matches and the average 1st innings score was 126 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Saturday 21st October is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 37% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Baroda Players List
Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Amit Passi.
Baroda Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batsman
|
Harsh Desai
|
Batsman
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanu Pania
|
All-rounder
|
Abhimanyusingh Rajput
|
Batsman
|
Atit Seth
|
All-rounder
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Ninad Rathva
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Kakade
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
Baroda Recent Form
Baroda won two and lost one match in the tournament and are positioned third on the points table with eight points.
Haryana Players List
Himanshu Rana (c), Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Dinesh Bana, Mayank Shandilya.
Haryana Predicted Playing XI
|
Players Name
|
Role
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batsman
|
Himanshu Rana
|
Batsman
|
Nishant Sandhu
|
All-rounder
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Batsman
|
Sarvesh Rohilla
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Jayant Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Amit Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Haryana Recent Form
Haryana won one and lost two matches in the tournament and are positioned fifth on the points table with four points.
Baroda vs Haryana Head to Head Record
Baroda and Haryana clashed off twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Baroda won one match and Haryana emerged victorious in one match.
Baroda vs Haryana Betting Odds
Haryana to win an opening Partnership than Baroda
Baroda’s opening pair has been in poor form and are averaging 16 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches, while Baroda are averaging 41 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches. We predict Haryana to score more runs for the first wicket than Baroda.
Baroda vs Haryana
T20
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Baroda vs Haryana Top Batters
Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda
The captain of Baroda cricket team, Krunal Pandya has been in brilliant form with the bat in the tournament smashing 118 runs in three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 62 runs in the last match against Haryana and is the best batter to bet on to be the top batter for Baroda against Haryana.
Ankit Kumar to be the top batter for Haryana
Ankit Kumar scored a match winning knock (89 runs in 63 balls) against Jammu & Kashmir. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 184 runs at an average of 92.00 in the tournament so far. Ankit is the leading run-scorer for Haryana in the tournament and we expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Haryana against Baroda.
Baroda vs Haryana Top Bowlers
Lukman Meriwala to be the top bowler for Baroda
Lukman Meriwala bowled an economical and impactful spell in the last match against Mumbai finishing with match figures of 1/18. Meriwala has been in top notch form with the ball in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Baroda (seven wickets in three matches) in the tournament. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Lukman Meriwala to be the top bowler for Baroda against Haryana.
Harshal Patel to be the top bowler for Haryana
Harshal Patel bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Jammu & Kashmir finishing with match figures of 3/16 in 3.3 overs. Patel has struggled to pick up wickets in the first two matches but he is back to his usual best with the ball. With the pitch being an used one the slowness of the track will suit his bowling and we predict he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Haryana against Baroda.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Haryana
- Baroda to win the match @ 2.18 (Parimatch)
- Haryana to win the match @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch