Baroda vs Haryana Match Prediction BAR 40 % Chance of Winning HAR 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Haryana lock horns in match 65 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday 21st October 2023. The match will be played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Baroda vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Baroda lost their last match against Mumbai in a closely fought contest on Thursday. Bowling first Baroda bowlers picked up wickets early in the innings but the experienced duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 runs in 33 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (22 runs in 21 balls) added 48 runs for the third wicket and helped Mumbai crawl their way back into the game. Shivam Dube ( 35 runs in 30 balls) finished the innings on a high as Mumbai finished at 142/8. Abhimanyusingh Rajput (2/21) and Atit Seth (3/31) were the top performers with the ball. Baroda were in the game for most part of the match on the back of Krunal Pandya’s half century (62 runs in 50 balls) but lost the game in the last over.

Haryana are coming off a huge win over Jammu & Kashmir in the last match by 73 runs. Haryana scored 178/3 in 20 overs on the back of a quick-fire half century from Ankit Kumar (89 runs in 63 balls) and a handy cameo from Rohit Sharma (47 runs in 28 balls). Haryana bowlers then backed their batsman’s efforts by bundling out Jammu & Kashmir to 105 runs in 17.3 overs and winning the match by 73 runs. Anshul Kamboj (3/12), Harshal Patel (3/16) and Nishant Sandhu (2/22 ) were the top performers with the ball.

Baroda’s chance of winning: 40%

Haryana’s chance of winning: 60%

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Baroda vs Haryana Betting Tips

Anki Kumar has been in top notch form in the tournament amassing 184 runs in three matches. He scored a match winning knock (89 runs) in the last match and was timing the ball beautifully. He has played two matches at the same venue and will be well aware of the pitch conditions. We predict Ankit Kumar to score over 30 runs against Baroda.

Match Prediction Best Odds Haryana to win 1.68 Bet on Parimatch Baroda to win 1.954 Bet on Megapari Haryana to win 1.803 Bet on 1xbet

Baroda vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The surface at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is a two-paced surface that favours bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings and spinners will come into play in the later stage of the match. In the last five T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches and the average 1st innings score was 143 runs.

In the three afternoon matches played at this venue in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this season, the team batting first won one match and the team batting second won two matches and the average 1st innings score was 126 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Saturday 21st October is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 37% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Baroda Players List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Amit Passi.

Baroda Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Harsh Desai Batsman Vishnu Solanki Wicket Keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Bhanu Pania All-rounder Abhimanyusingh Rajput Batsman Atit Seth All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler Kartik Kakade Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda won two and lost one match in the tournament and are positioned third on the points table with eight points.

Haryana Players List

Himanshu Rana (c), Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Dinesh Bana, Mayank Shandilya.

Haryana Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Harshal Patel All-rounder Ankit Kumar Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Nishant Sandhu All-rounder Sumit Kumar Batsman Sarvesh Rohilla Wicket Keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Jayant Yadav All-rounder Mohit Sharma Bowler Amit Mishra Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana won one and lost two matches in the tournament and are positioned fifth on the points table with four points.

Baroda vs Haryana Head to Head Record

Baroda and Haryana clashed off twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Baroda won one match and Haryana emerged victorious in one match.

Baroda vs Haryana Betting Odds

Haryana to win an opening Partnership than Baroda

Baroda’s opening pair has been in poor form and are averaging 16 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches, while Baroda are averaging 41 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches. We predict Haryana to score more runs for the first wicket than Baroda.

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Baroda vs Haryana Top Batters

Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda

The captain of Baroda cricket team, Krunal Pandya has been in brilliant form with the bat in the tournament smashing 118 runs in three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 62 runs in the last match against Haryana and is the best batter to bet on to be the top batter for Baroda against Haryana.

Ankit Kumar to be the top batter for Haryana

Ankit Kumar scored a match winning knock (89 runs in 63 balls) against Jammu & Kashmir. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 184 runs at an average of 92.00 in the tournament so far. Ankit is the leading run-scorer for Haryana in the tournament and we expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Haryana against Baroda.

Baroda vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Lukman Meriwala to be the top bowler for Baroda

Lukman Meriwala bowled an economical and impactful spell in the last match against Mumbai finishing with match figures of 1/18. Meriwala has been in top notch form with the ball in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Baroda (seven wickets in three matches) in the tournament. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Lukman Meriwala to be the top bowler for Baroda against Haryana.

Harshal Patel to be the top bowler for Haryana

Harshal Patel bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Jammu & Kashmir finishing with match figures of 3/16 in 3.3 overs. Patel has struggled to pick up wickets in the first two matches but he is back to his usual best with the ball. With the pitch being an used one the slowness of the track will suit his bowling and we predict he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Haryana against Baroda.