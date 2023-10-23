Baroda vs Hyderabad Match Prediction BAR 45 % Chance of Winning HYD 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Hyderabad battle out in match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Monday 23rd October 2023. The match will be played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Baroda are coming off a confidence boosting win over Haryana by five wickets. Bowling first Baroda restricted Haryana to a decent total (155/6). Atit Seth (4/29), Abhimanyu Singh (1/12), Mahesh Pithiya (1/08) were the top bowlers for Baroda. Chasing down a challenging opener, Jyotsnil Singh (26 runs) and Anant Bharad (10 runs) added 37 runs in the powerplay. After a good start Baroda then fell apart losing wickets in consecutive overs. Krunal Pandya (43 runs) and Rahul Panna (28 runs) helped Baroda win their third match of the tournament.

Hyderabad extended their winning run in the tournament by defeating Mizoram in the last match. Opting to bowl first, Hyderabad bowlers bowled discipline lines and lengths and bundled out Mizoram to 114 runs in 20 overs. Ravi Teja (3/30), Chama Milind (2/18) and Rakshan Readdi (2/20) were the top bowlers. Hyderabad then chased down the target in 15.1 overs on the back of match winning knocks from Rohit Rayudu (41 runs) and Tilak Verma (40 runs).

Baroda’s chance of winning: 45%

Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 55%

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Baroda vs Hyderabad Tips

Tilak Verma has been in sublime form and has smashed 397 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. In the last three matches he scored over 35 runs. Based on his recent form, we believe Tilak Verma is the best batsman to bet on to score over 30 runs against Baroda.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hyderabad to win 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Baroda to win 1.80 Bet on 1xBet Hyderabad to win 1.95 Bet on Dafabet

Baroda vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The surface at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is a two-paced surface that favours bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers in the morning games and spinners will come into play during the second innings. In the last eight T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won four matches and the average 1st innings score is 148 runs.

In the four morning matches played at this venue in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament this season, the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is 163 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first and look to defend the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Monday 23rd October is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 39% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Baroda Players List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Amit Passi.

Baroda Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Harsh Desai Batsman Vishnu Solanki Wicket Keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Bhanu Pania All-rounder Abhimanyusingh Rajput Batsman Atit Seth All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler Kartik Kakade Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda lost one and won four of their last five T20 matches played and are positioned fourth on the points table.

Hyderabad Players List

Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma (c), Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Aniketh Reddy, Elligaram Sanketh, Rahul Radesh, Aman Rao, Gahlaut Rahul Singh.

Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Tilak Verma All-rounder Gahlaut Rahul Singh Batsman Chandan Sahani Batsman Rahul Buddhi Batsman Bhavesh Seth Wicket Keeper Telukupalli Ravi Teja Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Chinntla Rakshann Readdi Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler

Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad won all the four matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and are positioned second on the points table with 16 points.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Head to Head

Baroda and Hyderabad faced each other just once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Baroda emerging victorious in the match, winning by four wickets.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Odds

Hyderabad to win an Opening Partnership

Hyderabad on average scored 38 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches and Baroda opening pair are averaging 21 runs for the first wicket. Based on the recent form of Hyderabad's opening pair, we expect them to win an opening partnership against Baroda.

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Baroda vs Hyderabad Top Batters

Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda

The captain of Baroda cricket team, Krunal Pandya has been in brilliant form with the bat in the tournament smashing 161 runs in four matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored 43 runs in the last match against Haryana and was the top batter for Baroda. Pandya has scored most runs in each of the last two matches. We expect him to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning knock for Baroda against the inform Hyderabad bowling attack.

Tilak Verma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Tilak Verma remained unbeaten on 40 runs in the last game against Mizoram and guided his team to their fourth victory in the tournament. The young talented left-hander has amassed 150 runs in four matches. He has been in good form in recent times and we back him to continue his good run of form in the next match against Baroda and be the top batter for Hyderabad.

Baroda vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda

Atit Seth bowled an economical and match winning spell in the last match against Haryana finishing with match figures of 4/29. Seth has been in top notch form with the ball in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Baroda (nine wickets in four matches) in the tournament. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda against Hyderabad.

Telukupalli Ravi Teja to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Telukupalli Ravi Teja has been the stand-out performer with the ball for Hyderabad. He finished with match figures of 3/30 against Mizoram in the last match and was the top bowler for Hyderabad. Ravi Teja has bagged 14 wickets in four matches and is the leading wicket taker for Hyderabad in the tournament. He has picked up 24 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches and we believe him to come good and bowl a match winning spell against Baroda.