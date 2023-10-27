Baroda vs Meghalaya Match Prediction
BAR
98%
Chance of Winning
MEG
2%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Krunal Pandya scored 367 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Vishnu Solanki scored 205 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Larry Sangma has scored 162 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Atit Sheth has picked up 17 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Rajesh Bishnoi has picked up 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
Baroda vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning
Baroda won their last match against Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. Bowling first Baroda restricted their opponents to 131/7 on the back of magical bowling spells from their fast bowlers Lukman Meriwala (3/20) and Atit Seth (3/32). Baroda chased down the target comprehensively in 18.2 overs to register their fifth win of the season. Jyotsnil Singh (45 runs), Krunal Pandya (38 runs) and Vishnu Solanki (27 runs) were the top scorers for Baroda.
Meghalaya lost their last match against Haryana by five wickets. Batting first Meghalaya lost wickets in quick succession and were bowled out for 94 runs in 19.1 overs. Nakul Varma (43 runs) and Riboklang Hynniewta (19 runs) were the top scorers for Meghalaya. Defending a low total, Meghalaya bowlers made it tough for the Haryana batsman to score runs but the runs on the board were not enough to defend and they eventually lost the match by five wickets.
- Baroda’s chance of winning: 98%
- Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 2%
Baroda vs Meghalaya Betting Tips
Jyotsnil Singh has gained some consistency after his initial struggles in the first two matches. In the last three matches he has scored (45, 23 & 26) 94 runs and in the next match he will be up against a relatively easier bowling attack. We expect him to continue his good run of form at the top of the order and score over 22 runs against Meghalaya.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Meghalaya to win
Baroda to win
Meghalaya to win
Baroda vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction
The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced track and favours both batsmen and bowlers. The surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses and fast bowlers will play a key role in the outcome of the match. In the last 12 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won five matches and the team batting second won seven matches. The average 1st innings score is 129 runs.
In the six evening matches played at this venue in the tournament the team batting first won four matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average first innings score is 138 runs. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and then chase down the target.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, 27th October is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 30% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny day and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Baroda Players List
Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Amit Passi.
Baroda Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batsman
|
Harsh Desai
|
Batsman
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Bhanu Pania
|
All-rounder
|
Abhimanyusingh Rajput
|
Batsman
|
Atit Seth
|
All-rounder
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Ninad Rathva
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Kakade
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
Baroda Recent Form
Baroda played six matches, won five and lost one in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned third in group A with 20 points
Meghalaya Players List
Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Mewada Shylla, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Amiangshu Sen, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Chengkam Sangma, Kilco Marak, Junjun Sangma, Sanvert Kurkalang, Riboklang Hynniewta.
Meghalaya Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Arien Sangma
|
Batsman
|
Nakul Verma
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mewada Shylla
|
Batsman
|
Sylvester Mylliempdah
|
Batsman
|
Larry Sangma
|
All-rounder
|
Amiangshu Sen
|
Batsman
|
Rajesh Bishnoi
|
All-rounder
|
Anish Charak
|
Bowler
|
Akash Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Kilco Marak
|
Bowler
|
Riboklang Hynniewta
|
Bowler
Meghalaya Recent Form
Meghalaya played six matches and lost six in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned at the bottom of the table in group A with 0 points
Baroda vs Meghalaya Head to Head Record
Baroda and Meghalaya are yet to play a match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Baroda vs Meghalaya Betting Odds
Baroda to win an opening Partnership
Baroda on average scored 37 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the other end Meghalaya are averaging 34 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Baroda to win an opening Partnership.
Baroda vs Meghalaya
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Baroda vs Meghalaya Top Batters
Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda
Krunal Pandya continues his dominance with the bat in the tournament smashing 263 runs in six matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He remained unbeaten on 38 runs guiding his team to victory against Chhattisgarh in the last match and was the second best batter for Baroda. We expect him to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning knock for Baroda against Meghalaya.
Larry Sangma to be the top batter for Meghalaya
Larry Sangma scored 5 runs in 9 balls in the last match against Haryana where he failed to score runs. He is the leading run-scorer (119 runs) for Meghalaya in the tournament. Sangma has scored 162 runs at an average of 16.20 in the last 10 T20 matches. We believe Larry Sangma is the best batter to bet on to be the top batter for Meghalaya against Baroda.
Baroda vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers
Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda
Atit Seth bowled an economical and match winning spell in the last match against Chhattisgarh finishing with match figures of 3/32. Seth has been in top notch form with the ball in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Baroda (15 wickets in six matches) in the tournament. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda against Meghalaya.
Rajesh Bishnoi to be the top bowler for Meghalaya
The captain of Meghalaya, Rajesh Bishnoi has been the stand out performer with the ball for Meghalaya. He finished with match figures of 2/13 in the last match against Haryana and was the top bowler for his team. Bishnoi has picked up six wickets in six matches in the competition and is the leading wicket taker for Meghalaya. We back Rajesh Bishnoi to come good and pick up wickets and be the top bowler for Meghalaya against Baroda.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda
- Baroda to win the match @ 1.02
- Meghalaya to win the match @ 15.50
Parimatch