Baroda vs Meghalaya Match Prediction BAR 98 % Chance of Winning MEG 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Meghalaya lock horns in match 122 of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Friday, 27th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm IST.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Baroda won their last match against Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. Bowling first Baroda restricted their opponents to 131/7 on the back of magical bowling spells from their fast bowlers Lukman Meriwala (3/20) and Atit Seth (3/32). Baroda chased down the target comprehensively in 18.2 overs to register their fifth win of the season. Jyotsnil Singh (45 runs), Krunal Pandya (38 runs) and Vishnu Solanki (27 runs) were the top scorers for Baroda.

Meghalaya lost their last match against Haryana by five wickets. Batting first Meghalaya lost wickets in quick succession and were bowled out for 94 runs in 19.1 overs. Nakul Varma (43 runs) and Riboklang Hynniewta (19 runs) were the top scorers for Meghalaya. Defending a low total, Meghalaya bowlers made it tough for the Haryana batsman to score runs but the runs on the board were not enough to defend and they eventually lost the match by five wickets.

Baroda’s chance of winning: 98%

Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 2%

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Baroda vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Jyotsnil Singh has gained some consistency after his initial struggles in the first two matches. In the last three matches he has scored (45, 23 & 26) 94 runs and in the next match he will be up against a relatively easier bowling attack. We expect him to continue his good run of form at the top of the order and score over 22 runs against Meghalaya.

Match Prediction Best Odds Meghalaya to win 15.50 Bet on Parimatch Baroda to win 1.02 Bet on 1xbet Meghalaya to win 12.00 Bet on Megapari

Baroda vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced track and favours both batsmen and bowlers. The surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses and fast bowlers will play a key role in the outcome of the match. In the last 12 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won five matches and the team batting second won seven matches. The average 1st innings score is 129 runs.

In the six evening matches played at this venue in the tournament the team batting first won four matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average first innings score is 138 runs. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and then chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, 27th October is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 30% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny day and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Baroda Players List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Dhruv Patel, Amit Passi.

Baroda Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jyotsnil Singh Batsman Harsh Desai Batsman Vishnu Solanki Wicket Keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Bhanu Pania All-rounder Abhimanyusingh Rajput Batsman Atit Seth All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler Kartik Kakade Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda played six matches, won five and lost one in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned third in group A with 20 points

Meghalaya Players List

Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Mewada Shylla, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Amiangshu Sen, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Chengkam Sangma, Kilco Marak, Junjun Sangma, Sanvert Kurkalang, Riboklang Hynniewta.

Meghalaya Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Arien Sangma Batsman Nakul Verma Wicket Keeper Mewada Shylla Batsman Sylvester Mylliempdah Batsman Larry Sangma All-rounder Amiangshu Sen Batsman Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Anish Charak Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Kilco Marak Bowler Riboklang Hynniewta Bowler

Meghalaya Recent Form

Meghalaya played six matches and lost six in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned at the bottom of the table in group A with 0 points

Baroda vs Meghalaya Head to Head Record

Baroda and Meghalaya are yet to play a match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Baroda to win an opening Partnership

Baroda on average scored 37 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the other end Meghalaya are averaging 34 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Baroda to win an opening Partnership.

Baroda vs Meghalaya T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Baroda Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 12.00 Bet Now!

Baroda vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Krunal Pandya to be the top batter for Baroda

Krunal Pandya continues his dominance with the bat in the tournament smashing 263 runs in six matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He remained unbeaten on 38 runs guiding his team to victory against Chhattisgarh in the last match and was the second best batter for Baroda. We expect him to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning knock for Baroda against Meghalaya.

Larry Sangma to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Larry Sangma scored 5 runs in 9 balls in the last match against Haryana where he failed to score runs. He is the leading run-scorer (119 runs) for Meghalaya in the tournament. Sangma has scored 162 runs at an average of 16.20 in the last 10 T20 matches. We believe Larry Sangma is the best batter to bet on to be the top batter for Meghalaya against Baroda.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda

Atit Seth bowled an economical and match winning spell in the last match against Chhattisgarh finishing with match figures of 3/32. Seth has been in top notch form with the ball in the tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Baroda (15 wickets in six matches) in the tournament. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We predict Atit Seth to be the top bowler for Baroda against Meghalaya.

Rajesh Bishnoi to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

The captain of Meghalaya, Rajesh Bishnoi has been the stand out performer with the ball for Meghalaya. He finished with match figures of 2/13 in the last match against Haryana and was the top bowler for his team. Bishnoi has picked up six wickets in six matches in the competition and is the leading wicket taker for Meghalaya. We back Rajesh Bishnoi to come good and pick up wickets and be the top bowler for Meghalaya against Baroda.