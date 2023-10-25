Bengal vs Jharkhand Match Prediction
BEN
55%
Chance of Winning
JHA
45%
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bengal have beaten Jharkhand in each of their last four completed matches.
- With 198 runs in five games, Abishek Porel is Bengal’s leading run-scorer this season.
- With 179 runs in four games, Virat Singh is Jharkhand’s top run-getter this season.
Bengal vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning
Bengal has competed in five matches thus far, securing victories in three of them while facing defeats in the remaining two. They currently hold the 2nd position in their group, having amassed 12 points and a net run rate of +0.431. In their recent match against Uttarakhand, Bengal opted to field first and effectively limited their opponents to a total of 161 runs, losing seven wickets in the process. Bengal then pursued the target with remarkable ease, ultimately clinching an 8-wicket victory with 16 balls to spare. As they approach their upcoming game against Jharkhand, Bengal is determined to conclude the group stage with another victory.
Jharkhand is currently positioned right below Bengal in the standings, accumulating 12 points from four games. They have managed to secure victories in all but one of their four matches. In their most recent game, they emerged triumphant over Maharashtra with a 23-run win. Opting to bat first, Jharkhand compiled a substantial total of 192 runs on the scoreboard, losing four wickets in the process. Their bowlers put up a commendable performance, restraining Maharashtra to a total of 169 runs while claiming eight wickets. With two games still to be played, Jharkhand is determined to conclude the group stage at the top of the table.
- Bengal's chance of winning: 55%
- Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 45%
Bengal vs Jharkhand Betting Tips
Sudip Kumar Gharami, who leads Bengal, is currently displaying remarkable form as demonstrated by his impressive total of 188 runs in just five matches. His individual scores for the season have been 44, 39, 68, 13, and an unbeaten 24 runs. Given his consistent performance, we anticipate that Gharami will exceed the 24.5 run mark in the upcoming game against Jharkhand.
Anukul Roy, the 24-year-old all-rounder, has accumulated 113 runs in four games at an average of 28.25. Roy scored 40 runs off 27 balls in the last game. Bet on Roy to score over 21.5 runs in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jharkhand to win
Bengal to win
Jharkhand to win
Bengal vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction
Out of the 5 T20s played, 3 went in favour of the team batting second while 2 went in favour of the team batting first. The batters are likely to find initial assistance, but bowlers will need to work diligently, particularly in the first innings.The average first innings score here is 178 runs. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first here.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh on Wednesday is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and 46% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. The weather forecast for Wednesday in Chandigarh anticipates clear skies.
Bengal Player List
Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Agniv Pan, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Prayas Ray Barman, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Debopratim Halder, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sudip Kumar Gharami (c)
|
Batter
|
Ranjot Khaira
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Ishal Porel
|
Bowler
|
Sakshaim Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Prayas Ray Barman
|
Bowler
|
Kaushik Maity
|
Bowler
|
Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|
All-rounder
Bengal Team Form
Bengal are joining this fixture on the back of a 8 wicket win over Uttarakhand in their last game.
Jharkhand Player List
Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Saurabh Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Kumar Deobrat
|
Batter
|
Vikash Vishal
|
Batter
|
Virat Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Supriyo Chakraborty
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Shukla
|
Bowler
|
Vikash Singh
|
Bowler
|
Bal Krishna
|
Bowler
|
Shahbaz Nadeem
|
Bowler
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand won their last game against Maharashtra by 23 runs.
Bengal vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head Record
In their previous five encounters, Bengal emerged victorious in four matches, with one encounter being abandoned.
- Bengal Won: 4 matches
- Jharkhand Won: 0 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match
Bengal vs Jharkhand Betting Odds
Sudip Kumar Gharami to score a half-century against Vidarbha
Sudip Kumar Gharami, who serves as the captain of Bengal, has been riding a wave of exceptional form, consistently delivering outstanding performances in all three matches he has participated in. In their initial match against Maharashtra, he compiled 44 runs from 34 balls. In their next encounter with Rajasthan, he contributed 39 runs from 30 balls. Most impressively, he achieved a remarkable 68 runs from just 37 deliveries against Puducherry. In the last game, he played an unbeaten innings of 24 runs. Given his remarkable form, there's a strong likelihood that he will once again lead the team and reach another half-century milestone.
Bengal vs Jharkhand
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
Bengal vs Jharkhand Top Batters
Abishek Porel to be the top batter for Bengal
With 198 runs in five games, Abishek Porel is Bengal’s leading run-getter at the moment. The 21-year-old boasts an average of 25.30 in the format, smashing two fifties. His scores in the last three games read 73*, 43 & 57 runs respectively. We have backed Porel to emerge as the best batter for Bengal in the game.
Virat Singh to be the top batter Jharkhand
Virat Singh, who serves as Jharkhand's captain, stands out as their top-performing batsman in the current season, accumulating a total of 179 runs across five innings. His individual scores this season have been 27, 71, 31, and 50 runs, respectively. It's reasonable to anticipate that he will continue to excel as their primary batsman in the upcoming game.
Bengal vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers
Akash Deep to be Bengal’s Best Bowler
Akash Deep is Bengal’s 2nd highest wicket-taker at the moment with 8 wickets to his credit in five innings. He has conceded runs at an economy of 8.63 this season. He can be relied upon to continue as their top bowler in the next game.
Rahul Shukla to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler
Rahul Shuklha has established himself as Jharkhand's top wicket-taker this season, having secured 9 dismissals in four games. His performance statistics for the season are as follows: 3/34, 1/19, 3/23, and 2/40. It's highly likely that he will continue to be their primary bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bengal
- Bengal to win the match - 1.70
- Jharkhand to win the match - 2.00
Parimatch