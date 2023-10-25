Bengal vs Jharkhand Match Prediction BEN 55 % Chance of Winning JHA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Dafabet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal will take on Jharkhand in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Bengal has competed in five matches thus far, securing victories in three of them while facing defeats in the remaining two. They currently hold the 2nd position in their group, having amassed 12 points and a net run rate of +0.431. In their recent match against Uttarakhand, Bengal opted to field first and effectively limited their opponents to a total of 161 runs, losing seven wickets in the process. Bengal then pursued the target with remarkable ease, ultimately clinching an 8-wicket victory with 16 balls to spare. As they approach their upcoming game against Jharkhand, Bengal is determined to conclude the group stage with another victory.

Jharkhand is currently positioned right below Bengal in the standings, accumulating 12 points from four games. They have managed to secure victories in all but one of their four matches. In their most recent game, they emerged triumphant over Maharashtra with a 23-run win. Opting to bat first, Jharkhand compiled a substantial total of 192 runs on the scoreboard, losing four wickets in the process. Their bowlers put up a commendable performance, restraining Maharashtra to a total of 169 runs while claiming eight wickets. With two games still to be played, Jharkhand is determined to conclude the group stage at the top of the table.

Bengal's chance of winning: 55%

Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 45%

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Bengal vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Sudip Kumar Gharami, who leads Bengal, is currently displaying remarkable form as demonstrated by his impressive total of 188 runs in just five matches. His individual scores for the season have been 44, 39, 68, 13, and an unbeaten 24 runs. Given his consistent performance, we anticipate that Gharami will exceed the 24.5 run mark in the upcoming game against Jharkhand.

Anukul Roy, the 24-year-old all-rounder, has accumulated 113 runs in four games at an average of 28.25. Roy scored 40 runs off 27 balls in the last game. Bet on Roy to score over 21.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jharkhand to win 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Bengal to win 1.6 Bet on Dafabet Jharkhand to win 2.004 Bet on Megapari

Bengal vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

Out of the 5 T20s played, 3 went in favour of the team batting second while 2 went in favour of the team batting first. The batters are likely to find initial assistance, but bowlers will need to work diligently, particularly in the first innings.The average first innings score here is 178 runs. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh on Wednesday is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and 46% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. The weather forecast for Wednesday in Chandigarh anticipates clear skies.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Agniv Pan, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Prayas Ray Barman, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Debopratim Halder, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (c) Batter Ranjot Khaira Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Ishal Porel Bowler Sakshaim Chaudhary All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Prayas Ray Barman Bowler Kaushik Maity Bowler Ritwik Roy Chowdhury All-rounder

Bengal Team Form

Bengal are joining this fixture on the back of a 8 wicket win over Uttarakhand in their last game.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Saurabh Tiwary Batter Kumar Deobrat Batter Vikash Vishal Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Supriyo Chakraborty All-rounder Rahul Shukla Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Bal Krishna Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand won their last game against Maharashtra by 23 runs.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head Record

In their previous five encounters, Bengal emerged victorious in four matches, with one encounter being abandoned.

Bengal Won: 4 matches

Jharkhand Won: 0 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Bengal vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Sudip Kumar Gharami to score a half-century against Vidarbha

Sudip Kumar Gharami, who serves as the captain of Bengal, has been riding a wave of exceptional form, consistently delivering outstanding performances in all three matches he has participated in. In their initial match against Maharashtra, he compiled 44 runs from 34 balls. In their next encounter with Rajasthan, he contributed 39 runs from 30 balls. Most impressively, he achieved a remarkable 68 runs from just 37 deliveries against Puducherry. In the last game, he played an unbeaten innings of 24 runs. Given his remarkable form, there's a strong likelihood that he will once again lead the team and reach another half-century milestone.

Bengal vs Jharkhand T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali Bengal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now! Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Abishek Porel to be the top batter for Bengal

With 198 runs in five games, Abishek Porel is Bengal’s leading run-getter at the moment. The 21-year-old boasts an average of 25.30 in the format, smashing two fifties. His scores in the last three games read 73*, 43 & 57 runs respectively. We have backed Porel to emerge as the best batter for Bengal in the game.

Virat Singh to be the top batter Jharkhand

Virat Singh, who serves as Jharkhand's captain, stands out as their top-performing batsman in the current season, accumulating a total of 179 runs across five innings. His individual scores this season have been 27, 71, 31, and 50 runs, respectively. It's reasonable to anticipate that he will continue to excel as their primary batsman in the upcoming game.

Bengal vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Akash Deep to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Akash Deep is Bengal’s 2nd highest wicket-taker at the moment with 8 wickets to his credit in five innings. He has conceded runs at an economy of 8.63 this season. He can be relied upon to continue as their top bowler in the next game.

Rahul Shukla to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Rahul Shuklha has established himself as Jharkhand's top wicket-taker this season, having secured 9 dismissals in four games. His performance statistics for the season are as follows: 3/34, 1/19, 3/23, and 2/40. It's highly likely that he will continue to be their primary bowler.