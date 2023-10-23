Bengal vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction BEN 60 % Chance of Winning UTT 40 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.723 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal will take on Uttarakhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group D match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on Monday, October 23. The match is scheduled to start from 4:30 PM IST.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Bengal look the more threatening side and have a good chance of beating Uttarakhand in their upcoming match. They have won and lost two matches each and are placed third in the elite Group D table. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, have lost two of their three matches and are sixth in seven-team Group D.

Apart from one win which came through VJD method, Uttarakhand have faltered against Vidarbha and Jharkhand. In the absence of any major big name, Uttarakhand could find it really difficult to go past Bengal. Bengal just need to be watchful against Akash Madhwal to make their journey easier against Uttarakhand.

Bengal's pace unit consisting of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Ishan Porel is top notch. The presence of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed adds up to the flair of the side. The four bowlers combined together to pick eight wickets against Rajasthan and six wickets against Puducherry.

Further, the batting unit has piled up runs consistently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They have crossed the 200-run mark twice. They lost their last match against Vidarbha but scored 212/8 in 20 overs. Considering all the factors, Bengal should beat Uttarakhand.

Bengal chance of winning - 60%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 40%

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Bengal vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Bengal captain Sudip Gharami is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. The 24-year-old has led from the front and scored 164 runs in four matches at an average of 41. He would look to keep the ante up. In 10 T20 matches so far, Gharami has scored 288 runs at an average of 32.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bengal to win 1.72 Bet on 1xBet Uttarakhand to win 2.05 Bet on Dafabet Bengal to win 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Maharashtra elected to field first and won the match against Puducherry by eight wickets. In the match prior to it, Bengal elected to bat first but lost by seven wickets. In the third last match - a Day-Night game, Vidarbha elected to field first. The upcoming match is also a Day-Night affair and the winning the toss is definitely going to field first.

Uttarakhand opener Yuvraj Chaudhary is in good form. He scored 54 off 42 balls against Vidarbha in his last outing. In the match against Maharashtra, he scored 78 runs off 50 balls. His innings consisted of six four and five sixes. He will look to carry forward the momentum against Bengal as well. The 22-year-old southpaw has scored 159 runs in seven T20 matches at an average of 53.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Mohali on Monday, October 23. The temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius with a humidity level of 52 percent. The expected wind speed at the ground will be around 11 km/h.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Gharami (c), Debopratim Halder, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (Wk), Agniv Pan (Wk), Shakir Gandhi, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ravi Kumar

Bengal Predicted Playing XI





Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel (Wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sudip Gharami (c) Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Shakir Gandhi Batter Ranjot Singh Batter Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Batter Karan Lal Batter Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal lost their first match against Vidarbha by seven wickets. Overall, they have won and lost two matches in the ongoing tournament. The last five matches have seen them win two and lose three.

Uttarakhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vikash Vishal, Saurabh Tiwary, Vivek Kumar, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Sushant Mishra, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Kumar Deobrat, Vinayak Vikram, Bal Krishna

Uttarakhand Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Aditya Tare (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Dikshanshu Negi Batter Akhil Rawat WK-Batter Himanshu Bisht Batter Akash Madhwal (c) Bowler Agrim Tiwari Batter Rajan Kumar Bowler

Uttarakhand Form

The side has lost two of their first two matches. They faced a defeat in Super Over in their last match against Jharkhand. They have lost three of their last five matches.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time in the T20 format.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Bengal opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Bengal opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel partnered for 93 runs in their last match against Vidarbha. Easwaran scored 60 off 33, while young Porel smashed 43 off 30. In the match prior to it, they scored 55 runs together. Easwaran scored 25 while Porel hammered 73 unbeaten runs off 52 balls. With the form and momentum on their side, we can expect the two batters to score over 20 runs together against Uttarakhand.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand T20 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Bengal Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.723 Bet Now! Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Abishek Porel to be the top batter for Bengal

The young batter who has represented Delhi Capitals has hit top form in the last two matches which have seen him score 43 off 30 and 73 unbeaten runs off 52 balls. There is a lot of potential there and the same is the reason why Sourav Ganguly backed him as Rishabh Pant's replacement at DC. The 21-year-old southpaw has scored 196 runs in 11 T20 matches at an average of 21.77.

Avneesh Sudha to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand opener Avneesh Sudha was at his brutal best in the match against Maharashtra. He hammered 78 runs off 44 balls. The innings consisted of eight fours and four sixes. The first match against Vidarbha saw him score 50 runs. In his last outing against Jharkhand, he scored 16 runs. Sudha has played a total of 19 T20 matches and scored 482 runs at an average of 26.77 and a strike rate of 129.91.

Bengal vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Akash Deep to be the top bowler for Bengal

Akash Deep has been in top form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. He has picked eight wickets in four matches including two three-wicket hauls. He could pick just one wicket for 43 runs in his last match against Vidarbha but is expected to bounce back strongly. The RCB pacer has played 38 T20 matches and picked 47 wickets at an average of 21.21.

Akash Madhwal to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand captain Akash Madhwal will once again be the key bowler for his team. He failed to pick any wicket against Jharkhand. In fact, he has taken just two wickets in his first three matches. But he managed to pick two crucial wickets including that of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to hand his team the first win of SMAT 2023. Overall, he has played 33 T20 matches and picked 40 wickets at an average of 22.50.