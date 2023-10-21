Bengal vs Vidarbha Match Prediction BEN 55 % Chance of Winning VID 45 % Place a bet 1xbet 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Vidarbha are set to face each other on October 21, 2023, for the first time since 2016. The match is going to be played at Mohali, Punjab, at 11:00 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Bengal began the tournament on a challenging note, suffering a significant loss to Maharashtra in their opening match, where they were defeated by eight wickets with 34 balls to spare. However, they quickly regained their momentum in the subsequent two matches. In their second game against Rajasthan, Bengal set a target of 172/7, and Rajasthan couldn't chase it down, resulting in a 29-run victory for Bengal. They continued their strong performance in their most recent encounter against Puducherry, setting an even higher target of 225/3. Puducherry proved to be no match for Bengal, as they lost by a commanding 62-run margin.

Vidarbha has emerged victorious in both of their matches so far, and by considerable margins. In their opening match against Uttarakhand, they successfully chased down a target of 141/3. In the subsequent game against Rajasthan, they demonstrated their excellence in run chases by reaching a formidable target of 200/6. Vidarbha has showcased exceptional form, particularly in their successful chase against Rajasthan, and currently leads the Group D standings.

Bengal chance of winning - 55%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 45%

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Bengal vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Bengal's captain, Sudip Kumar Gharami, is in remarkable form, evident from his impressive tally of 151 runs in just three matches. His outstanding performance in the previous match against Puducherry saw him score 68 runs from 37 deliveries. Amongst the other batsmen, Abhishek Porel has also been in excellent form, accumulating 98 runs, making him a close second to the captain.

Dhruv Shorey from Vidarbha has displayed incredible performance, leading his team's run charts with 83 runs in two innings. His standout moment came against Rajasthan, where he scored 74 runs from 53 deliveries. Additionally, batsmen like Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, and Shubham Dubey have also shown impressive form thus far.

Match Prediction Best Odds Vidarbha to win 1.60 Bet on 1xBet Bengal to win 2.4 Bet on Dafabet Vidarbha to win 1.603 Bet on Megapari

Bengal vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The game is scheduled to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The pitch at this venue is favourable for batsmen, enabling them to score at a brisk pace. Historical records indicate that scores exceeding 180 have been successfully chased down in the past. With nine T20 matches previously held at this location, teams batting first have won four times, while teams batting second have secured victory in five instances. Considering the prevailing conditions and historical trends, it is probable that the toss winner will opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Abishek Porel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Agniv Pan, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Prayas Ray Barman, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Debopratim Halder, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Ranjot Khaira, Pradipta Pramanik, Ravi Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami (C) Batter Ranjot Khaira Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Karan Lal Batter Pradipta Pramanik All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Ritwik Roy Chowdhury All-rounder

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has been able to recuperate well after their defeat against Maharashtra, and they currently enjoy second place in the Group D standings. They have won two matches in a row and are on a hattrick.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Nayan Chavan, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Mandar Mahale, Dipesh Parwani, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wadkar, Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Karun Nair Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Saurabh Dubey Bowler Nayan Chavan Batter Aditya Sarwate Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been in incredible form from the beginning of the tournament as they have won both matches they have participated in. They lead the Group D standings with a flawless record so far.

Bengal vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Bengal and Vidarbha have crossed paths on two occasions in the past, in 2011 and 2016. Each team emerged victorious once, with Vidarbha winning their most recent encounter.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Bengal - 1

Vidarbha - 1

Bengal vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Sudip Kumar Gharami to score a half-century against Vidarbha

Undoubtedly, Sudip Kumar Gharami currently holds the title of Bengal's most invaluable player. The skipper has been riding a wave of momentum, consistently delivering outstanding performances in all three matches he has participated in. In their initial match against Maharashtra, he compiled 44 runs from 34 balls. In their next encounter with Rajasthan, he contributed 39 runs from 30 balls. Most impressively, he achieved a remarkable 68 runs from just 37 deliveries against Puducherry. Given his remarkable form, there's a strong likelihood that he will once again lead the team and reach another half-century milestone.

Bengal vs Vidarbha T20 Mohali, Mohali Bengal Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.255 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.4 Bet Now! Vidarbha Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Sudip Kumar Gharami, Bengal’s skipper, is currently their leading run scorer. He has amassed 151 runs in three innings. In their last match against Puducherry, he scored 68 runs from 37 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 183.78. Given his current run of form, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Dhruv Shorey to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Vidarbha’s opener Dhruv Shorey is their top run-getter with 83 runs in two innings. His standout performance was in their last match against Rajasthan where he managed to score 74 runs off 53 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 139.62. Considering his trajectory, he is likely to remain their top scorer in the upcoming match.

Bengal vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Akash Deep to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Akash Deep is Bengal’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with seven wickets to his credit in three innings. Against Puducherry, he delivered a full quota of four overs, conceded 20 runs and claimed three wickets in the process, giving him an economy rate of 5.00. He can be relied upon to continue as their top bowler in the next game.

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

In two innings so far, Darshan Nalkande has captured four wickets. Despite bowling a rather expensive spell against Rajasthan, he can be anticipated to emerge as their premier bowler in the upcoming match. He delivered four overs, gave away 46 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 11.50.