BIH (Bihar) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction BIH 17 % Chance of Winning HIM 83 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.151 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Himachal Pradesh will clash in the 59th game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on October 21, 2023. Ahead of the upcoming game, let’s dive into the details of the fixture and the competing teams.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Bihar has never won the title and finished at the sixth place of the Elite Group D last season. They had a single victory, while losing on five occasions in the competition. This season has started well for the team who are coming from three consecutive defeats in the competition. Their batters have been decent but their bowlers failed to keep up with the team that led to their constant defeats in the tournament. Currently, Bihar are placed at the 7th place in the points table with a net run rate of -1.870.

Himachal Pradesh had a terrific season last year but lost to Mumbai in the finals to finish as runners-up in the competition. They were undefeated in the group games and hoped to start on a similar note this season. However, they faced a defeat in their opening game this season but retaliated in the next two games to win the games. With two wins and a loss, Himachal Pradesh is placed at the 5th position with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.244.

Himachal Pradesh look in a good winning momentum and are expected to win this affair against Bihar.

Bihar's chance of winning: 17%

Himachal Pradesh’s chance of winning: 83%

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Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal

Himachal Pradesh have won their last two fixtures and are finally back in form after a fantastic last season. Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra open for the team and established a strong opening partnership currently in the competition. Sen and Chopra average at 64.50 & 18.33 respectively in the tournament. The duo posted 6, 69 & 66 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. This indicates their explosive form in the competition. Moreover, the bowling order of Bihar has been pretty expensive in the competition. Bihar conceded 159, 59 & 8 runs in the three games before picking their first wicket in the competition. All the facts point towards HP’s efficiency to score high before their first dismissal in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Himachal Pradesh to win 1.20 Bet on 1xBet Bihar to win 5.02 Bet on Megapari Himachal Pradesh to win 1.151 Bet on 1xbet

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai is a balanced pitch. Chasing a target should be the preferred option at the venue, since the team batting first has only won less matches here. Himachal Pradesh played their last match here and managed to win the game while chasing the target.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day, however, the skies will remain cloudy.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Kanwar Abhinay, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bedi, Amit Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Ankush Bains, RI Thakur, K D Singh, Amit Kumar, Abhimanyu Rana, Sidharth Sharma, Shubham Arora, Prikshit Kashyap, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Raghav Dhawan, Digvijay Rangi, Naveen Kanwar, Nitin Sharma

Himachal Pradesh Predicted XI:

Prashant Chopra Batter Ankush Bains Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan (c) All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Mukul Negi Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

This will be the third match for Himachal Pradesh in the competition. HP has immense potential in their bowling order.

Bihar Player List

Sarfaraz Ashraf, Shasheem Rathour, Ashutosh Aman, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Adhiraj Johri, MD Rahmatullah, Harsh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Sotiya, Shekhar Kumar Singh, Nawaz, Abhinav Kumar, Anunay Singh, Yashasvi Rishav, Bansi, Rishi Raj, Roshan Madhav, Rajesh Singh, Shashi Anand, Pratyush Singh, Vikash Patel, Veer Pratap Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Baljeet Bihari, Surya Vansh, Washim Ashrar, Sakib Hussain, Aditya Singh, Kumar Gaurav, Satender Singh, Nikhil Anand, Anuj Raj, Samar Quadri, Rishav Raj, Kumar Mridul, Vikash Ranjan, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Govind, Himanshu Singh, Basukinath, Pieter Mardi, Apurva Anand, Shivam Kumar, Shashi Shekhar, Malay Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Shabbir Khan, Bipin Kumar Saurabh, Mohit Kumar, Shishir Saket, Sakibul Gani, Rahul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Lakhan Raja, Ravi Shankar, Akash Raj, Vikrant Singh, Piyush Singh, V Raj, Saurav Kumar

Bihar Predicted XI

Babul Kumar Batter Yashasvi Rishav Batter Sachin Kumar All-rounder Sakibul Gani Batsman Bipin Saurabh (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Mangal Mahrour Batter Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Anuj Raj Bowler Sakib Hussain Bowler Harsh Singh All-rounder Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar has a decent batting line-up but failed to perform in the bowling department and lost all their three games.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have clashed twice in the 20 over format. Himachal Pradesh won both the games comfortably.

Bihar Won: 0

Himachal Pradesh Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Bihar faced Kerala in their previous game. They boasted a good batting performance in the past two games but failed to replicate the same in their third game as the team bundled out for 111 runs. Gaurav Joshi scored the most runs for the team, 37, for Bihar. Bihar could not keep Kerala at bay and lost the game by 6 wickets.

Whereas Himachal Pradesh gave it their all in their last game against Chandigarh. Chandigarh went in to bat first and scored 138 runs in the game. Mukul Negi was the most successful bowler from HP who picked 2 wickets for 11 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Ekant Sen scored 70 runs in the game and gave the team an ecstatic start that eventually led to the team's victory in the game by 6 wickets.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai Bihar Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 4.20 Bet Now! Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.15 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.151 Bet Now!

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Bipin Saurabh is the top run-scorer in Bihar and scored 76, 85 & 0 runs in the three games. He has amassed 161 runs in 3 games at an average of 53.66. He has a strike rate of 159.40 and also smashed two fifties in the competition so far.

Ekant Sen to be Himachal Pradesh's top batter

Ekant Sen is the top batter of Himachal Pradesh and scored 129 runs in 3 games at an average of 64.50. He has a strike rate of 119.44 and scored 20, 39 & 70 runs in the three games. He smashed an unbeaten 70 off 51 balls in the previous game.

Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Paramjit Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Paramjit Singh played 2 games for Bihar and picked 2 wickets in his campaign so far. He has an economy of 7.80 in the tournament.

Mukul Negi to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Mukul Negi has picked 4 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 5.58 in the competition. In his last game against Chandigarh, he picked 2 wickets for 11 runs in the game.