BIH (Bihar) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction
BIH
17%
Chance of Winning
HIM
83%
T20
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have clashed twice before where HP won those both fixtures.
- In their last clash, HP won the game by 6 wickets.
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning
Bihar has never won the title and finished at the sixth place of the Elite Group D last season. They had a single victory, while losing on five occasions in the competition. This season has started well for the team who are coming from three consecutive defeats in the competition. Their batters have been decent but their bowlers failed to keep up with the team that led to their constant defeats in the tournament. Currently, Bihar are placed at the 7th place in the points table with a net run rate of -1.870.
Himachal Pradesh had a terrific season last year but lost to Mumbai in the finals to finish as runners-up in the competition. They were undefeated in the group games and hoped to start on a similar note this season. However, they faced a defeat in their opening game this season but retaliated in the next two games to win the games. With two wins and a loss, Himachal Pradesh is placed at the 5th position with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.244.
Himachal Pradesh look in a good winning momentum and are expected to win this affair against Bihar.
- Bihar's chance of winning: 17%
- Himachal Pradesh’s chance of winning: 83%
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips
Himachal Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal
Himachal Pradesh have won their last two fixtures and are finally back in form after a fantastic last season. Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra open for the team and established a strong opening partnership currently in the competition. Sen and Chopra average at 64.50 & 18.33 respectively in the tournament. The duo posted 6, 69 & 66 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. This indicates their explosive form in the competition. Moreover, the bowling order of Bihar has been pretty expensive in the competition. Bihar conceded 159, 59 & 8 runs in the three games before picking their first wicket in the competition. All the facts point towards HP’s efficiency to score high before their first dismissal in the upcoming match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Himachal Pradesh to win
Bihar to win
Himachal Pradesh to win
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai is a balanced pitch. Chasing a target should be the preferred option at the venue, since the team batting first has only won less matches here. Himachal Pradesh played their last match here and managed to win the game while chasing the target.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day, however, the skies will remain cloudy.
Himachal Pradesh Player List
Kanwar Abhinay, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bedi, Amit Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Ankush Bains, RI Thakur, K D Singh, Amit Kumar, Abhimanyu Rana, Sidharth Sharma, Shubham Arora, Prikshit Kashyap, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Raghav Dhawan, Digvijay Rangi, Naveen Kanwar, Nitin Sharma
Himachal Pradesh Predicted XI:
|
Prashant Chopra
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Batter
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Ankush Bains
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Wicket-Keeper
|
Ekant Sen
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Gangta
|
All-Rounder
|
Akash Vasisht
|
All-Rounder
|
Rishi Dhawan (c)
|
All-Rounder
|
Mayank Dagar
|
All-Rounder
|
Sumeet Verma
|
All-Rounder
|
Pankaj Jaswal
|
Bowler
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Mukul Negi
|
Bowler
|
Kanwar Abhinay
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh Team Form
This will be the third match for Himachal Pradesh in the competition. HP has immense potential in their bowling order.
Bihar Player List
Sarfaraz Ashraf, Shasheem Rathour, Ashutosh Aman, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Adhiraj Johri, MD Rahmatullah, Harsh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Sotiya, Shekhar Kumar Singh, Nawaz, Abhinav Kumar, Anunay Singh, Yashasvi Rishav, Bansi, Rishi Raj, Roshan Madhav, Rajesh Singh, Shashi Anand, Pratyush Singh, Vikash Patel, Veer Pratap Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Baljeet Bihari, Surya Vansh, Washim Ashrar, Sakib Hussain, Aditya Singh, Kumar Gaurav, Satender Singh, Nikhil Anand, Anuj Raj, Samar Quadri, Rishav Raj, Kumar Mridul, Vikash Ranjan, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Govind, Himanshu Singh, Basukinath, Pieter Mardi, Apurva Anand, Shivam Kumar, Shashi Shekhar, Malay Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Shabbir Khan, Bipin Kumar Saurabh, Mohit Kumar, Shishir Saket, Sakibul Gani, Rahul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Lakhan Raja, Ravi Shankar, Akash Raj, Vikrant Singh, Piyush Singh, V Raj, Saurav Kumar
Bihar Predicted XI
|
Babul Kumar
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Rishav
|
Batter
|
Sachin Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Sakibul Gani
|
Batsman
|
Bipin Saurabh (wk)
|
Batsman and Wicket Keeper
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Mangal Mahrour
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Aman (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Raj
|
Bowler
|
Sakib Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Harsh Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Malay Raj
|
Bowler
Bihar Team Form
Bihar has a decent batting line-up but failed to perform in the bowling department and lost all their three games.
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have clashed twice in the 20 over format. Himachal Pradesh won both the games comfortably.
- Bihar Won: 0
- Himachal Pradesh Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds
Bihar faced Kerala in their previous game. They boasted a good batting performance in the past two games but failed to replicate the same in their third game as the team bundled out for 111 runs. Gaurav Joshi scored the most runs for the team, 37, for Bihar. Bihar could not keep Kerala at bay and lost the game by 6 wickets.
Whereas Himachal Pradesh gave it their all in their last game against Chandigarh. Chandigarh went in to bat first and scored 138 runs in the game. Mukul Negi was the most successful bowler from HP who picked 2 wickets for 11 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Ekant Sen scored 70 runs in the game and gave the team an ecstatic start that eventually led to the team's victory in the game by 6 wickets.
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh
T20
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters
Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar
Bipin Saurabh is the top run-scorer in Bihar and scored 76, 85 & 0 runs in the three games. He has amassed 161 runs in 3 games at an average of 53.66. He has a strike rate of 159.40 and also smashed two fifties in the competition so far.
Ekant Sen to be Himachal Pradesh's top batter
Ekant Sen is the top batter of Himachal Pradesh and scored 129 runs in 3 games at an average of 64.50. He has a strike rate of 119.44 and scored 20, 39 & 70 runs in the three games. He smashed an unbeaten 70 off 51 balls in the previous game.
Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers
Paramjit Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar
Paramjit Singh played 2 games for Bihar and picked 2 wickets in his campaign so far. He has an economy of 7.80 in the tournament.
Mukul Negi to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh
Mukul Negi has picked 4 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 5.58 in the competition. In his last game against Chandigarh, he picked 2 wickets for 11 runs in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Himachal Pradesh
- Bihar to win the match @ 4.20 (1xBet)
- Himachal Pradesh to win the match @ 1.20 (1xBet)
1xbet