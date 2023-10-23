Bihar vs Odisha Match Prediction BIH 12 % Chance of Winning ODI 88 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.141 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.141 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Odisha will take on each other in the Group B encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on October 23, 2023 (Monday). While Odisha have won two games and lost as many games in the ongoing tourmament, Bihar have lost all four games so far in the tournament. The gulf between both sides are huge and Odisha will want to exploit that to surge ahead in the tournament.

Bihar vs Odisha Match Prediction

Bihar and Odisha will take on each other in the Group B encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on October 23, 2023 (Monday). While Odisha have won two games and lost as many games in the ongoing tourmament, Bihar have lost all four games so far in the tournament. The gulf between both sides are huge and Odisha will want to exploit that to surge ahead in the tournament.

Bihar vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Odisha have blown hot and cold in the ongoing season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So much so that by winning the alternate matches, they haven’t lost the ground entirely, but with the kind of young squad they currently have at their disposal, they would want to do a lot more.

On the other hand, the Babul Kumar-led Bihar are yet to hit the ground running. Despite a valiant 80 from wicket-keeper Bipin Saurabh, Bihar suffered an agonising loss to Himachal Pradesh. The lack of talent coming through the system has caused the biggest havoc for Bihar lately and they would want to proceed with the similar sort of structure. Can they secure a new dawn by getting the better of neighbouring Odisha? Your guess is as good as mine.

Bihar’s chance of winning is 12%

Odisha’s chance of winning is 88%

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Bihar vs Odisha Betting Tips

In the form of Gaurav Joshi and Bipin Saurabh, Bihar have two performers who have been consistent in their offerings. I’m expecting them to do well, but the biggest success story from the game will be Swastik Samal, the Odisha opener. Samal rose through the age-group with a lot of focus on T20 cricket and he is due a good score too. Debabrata Pradhan has also been very successful with the ball lately, and we can pin our hope on him to do well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Odisha to win 1.13 Bet on Parimatch Bihar to win 5.20 Bet on Dafabet Odisha to win 1.141 Bet on 1xBet

Bihar vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai has always been a chasing-friendly venue, with only nine out of 45 games yielding success in favour of the batting-first side. Interestingly, that is the exact number of times captains winning the toss decided to bat first as well. So if you are in doubt, you know which side the result would veer for this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Weather Report

Rain hasn’t been an active threat for any games in Mumbai this season, but Cyclone alert on the western land of Gujarat has caused some concern. There is a 21% chance of rain in Mumbai for Monday.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha’s fortunes have ebbed and flowed in the ongoing season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the side winning the alternate game. After beating Assam in the first match, Odisha lost to Himachal Pradesh in the very next encounter. They got the better of Sikkim, but by losing to Services, they have lost some momentum along the way.

Bihar Player List

Gaurav Joshi, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Paramjit Singh, Suraj Kashyap, Malay Raj, Krishna Yadav, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Harsh Raj, Akash Raj, Nawaz Khan, Sharman Nigrodh

Predicted Playing XI

Gaurav Joshi Batter Bipin Saurabh Wicket-keeper Babul Kumar Batter Sakibul Gani Batter Sachin Kumar Batter Varun Choudhary Batter Paramjit Singh All-rounder Suraj Kashyap All-rounder Malay Raj Bowler Krishna Yadav Bowler Veer Pratap Singh Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar haven’t been able to get a move on in the ongoing season of Syed Mushtaq Ali, having lost all four encounters along the way. Individual brilliance is far off along the way.

Bihar vs Odisha Head-To-Head

Odisha and Bihar have never played against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Both sides were zonal opponents in the previous iteration of Bihar as a cricket team, but SMAT started after Bihar was suspended from domestic cricket.

Bihar vs Odisha Betting Odds

Sandeep Patnaik is in the middle of the most glorious run he would have wanted for himself. While I am expecting him to come good, we can’t discount the belligerence that Swastik Samal and Rajesh Dhuper bring to the table. From the Bihar side, I am banking on Bipin Saurabh to come good with the bat.

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Bihar vs Odisha Best Batters

Sandeep Patnaik to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sandeep Patnaik was appointed as the Odisha skipper mid-way of the tournament, but how beautifully he has validated the decision. With 165 runs from four matches, Sandeep Patnaik has maintained an average of 55.00 this season - with the strike rate veering at 134.14. He is Odisha’s highest run-scorer in the season so far, and is closely followed by his best friend and former skipper Subhranshu Senapati. Trust him to deliver against Bihar.

Bipin Saurabh to be Bihar’s best batter (Parimatch)

Bihar wicket-keeper Bipin Saurabh is on a league of his own. With 241 runs from four matches, he has maintained an average of 60.25, which came at an insanely good strike rate of 159.60. In four matches, he has hit three half-centuries already, which is an even indicator of how good he has been. Saurabh has a career T20 average of 36.21 and a strike rate of 136.29 - which makes him very trustworthy.

Bihar vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Debabrata Pradhan is Odisha’s best bowler in the tournament by a margin. With nine wickets from four games, not only has Pradhan showed great level of wicket-taking skill, but as his average of 8.55 would tell you, he has done that quite remarkably well without conceding too many runs along the way. He has an economy rate of 6.00, which is fantastic.

Paramjit Singh to be Bihar’s best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the reasons behind Bihar not being very successful in the SMAT 2023-24 so far is the lack of firepower in the bowling department. However, Paramjit Singh is the only successful bowler among all, having taken three wickets so far at an average of 24.53. While that may not be very good, with the kind of bowling force that Bihar have at their disposal, I’m expecting him to lead the way.