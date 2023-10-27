Bihar vs Services Match Prediction BIH 6 % Chance of Winning SER 94 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.071 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Services lock horns in match 120 of Syed Mushtaq Ai trophy 2023 on Friday, 27th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Bihar vs Services Chance of Winning

Bihar won their last match against Sikkim by a huge margin to register their first win of the season. Batting first Bihar’s top order batsman smashed Sikkim bowlers to all corners of the ground as Bihar finished at 182/2 on the back of Bipin Saurabh’s well composed half century (90 runs in 70 balls) and cameos from Babul Kumar (47 runs in 36 balls) and Sakibul Gani (30 runs in 12 balls). Bihar bowlers then bowled out their opponents to 112 runs in 17.5 overs, Paramjit Singh (4/18) and Sachin Kumar (3/14) were top performers with the ball for Bihar.

Services are coming off a comprehensive win over Chandigarh by three wickets. Bowling first Services restricted to a below par total (127/8) on the back of a disciplined bowling from all their bowlers led by Nitin Tanwar (2/18) and Poonam Poonia (2/20). Services then chased down the target in 19.2 overs with the batting efforts of Mohit Ahlawat (30 runs), Arjun Sharma (22 runs), Lakhan Singh (25 runs) and Pulkit Narang (25 runs).

Bihar's chance of winning: 6%

Services chance of winning: 94%

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Bihar vs Services Betting Tips

Bipin Saurabh has been in prolific form and has scored 191 runs (90, 31 & 80) in the last three matches. He has scored 362 runs in six matches in the tournament and is the leading run-scorer for Bihar. Bipin has been racking up runs on a consistent basis and we feel he is the best player to bet on to score over 25 runs against Services.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bihar to win 6.49 Bet on Parimatch Services to win 1.07 Bet on 1xBet Bihar to win 6.50 Bet on Dafabet

Bihar vs Services Toss Prediction

The surface at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai has an excellent batting track and a high scoring ground. The track favours fast bowlers and since it is a day game it is going to be a dry pitch and the pitch will favour spinners. In the 49 domestic T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 25 matches. The average first innings score is 164 runs.

In the six afternoon matches played at this venue in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, the team batting first won five matches and the team batting second won one match. The average 1st innings score is 196 runs. Based on the recent stats and outcomes at this venue the team winning the toss will opt to bat first as the surface gets tougher to bat on as the game progresses.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Friday, 27th October is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 40% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Bihar Players List

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Akash Raj, Harsh Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Amod Yadav, Malay Raj, Nawaz Khan, Abhijeet Saket, Paramjit Singh, Krishna Yadav, Gaurav Joshi.

Bihar Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bipin Saurabh Wicket Keeper Babul Kumar Batsman Sakibul Gani Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Akash Raj Batsman Harsh Raj Batsman Suraj Kashyap All-rounder Amod Yadav Bowler Malay Raj Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler Paramjit Singh Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar played six matches, won one and lost five in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned seventh in group B with four points.

Services Players List

Rajat Paliwal, Vineet Dhankhar, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Nakul Sharma, Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Varun Choudhary, Mohit Rathee, Lakhan Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Poonam Poonia, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Nitin Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Vikash Yadav.

Services Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Nitin Tanwar Batsman Rajat Paliwal Batsman Vineet Dhankhar Batsman Nakul Sharma Batsman Mohit Ahlawat Wicket Keeper Vikas Hathwala All rounder Lakhan Singh All rounder Arjun Sharma Bowler Mohit Rathee Bowler Pulkit Narang Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services played six matches, won three and lost three in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned sixth in group B with 12 points.

Bihar vs Services Head-to-Head Record

Bihar and Services clashed off only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Services won the match by 94 runs.

Matches Played: 01 match

Bihar Won: 00 match

Services Won: 01 match

Bihar vs Services Betting Odds

Bihar to win an opening partnership

Bihar on average scored 59 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, while Services are averaging 28 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Bihar to win an opening Partnership.

Bihar vs Services T20 Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai Bihar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 6.49 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.13 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.071 Bet Now!

Bihar vs Services Top Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Bipin Saurabh a match winning half century (90 runs in 70 balls) in the last match against Sikkim. He is the leading run-scorer for Bihar in the season (362 runs in six matches) and Bipin is the most reliable batsman for Bihar at the top of the order. Bipin has scored 474 runs in the last 10 T20 matches played. Considering his good run of form, we believe Bipin Saurabh is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Bihar against Services.

Vineet Dhankhar to be the top batter for Services

Vineet Dhankhar scored 14 runs in the last match against Chandigarh. He has been in fine form in recent times smashing 163 runs in six matches played in the competition and he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Considering his recent form and the position he bats at, we predict Vineet Dhankhar to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Services versus Bihar.

Bihar vs Services Top Bowlers

Paramjit Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Paramjit Singh produced a match winning spell in the last match against Sikkim finishing with match figures of 4/18 and was the best bowler for Bihar. He has picked up nine wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker for Bihar in the competition. We predict Paramjit Singh to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Bihar against Services.

Pulkit Narang to be the top bowler for Services

Pulkit Narang finished with figures of 1/18 in the last match against Chandigarh and was the most impactful bowler. Narang has picked up six wickets in six matches and is the leading wicket taker for Services in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He has picked up 11 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches. Based on his recent form with the ball, we believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Services against Bihar.