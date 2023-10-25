Bihar vs Sikkim Match Prediction BIH 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Sikkim battle out in match 107 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Wednesday, 25th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai and the scheduled start time is 4:30 pm local time.

Bihar vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Bihar lost their last match against Odisha by seven wickets. Bihar won the toss and opted to bat first on an excellent batting track but their batsman couldn't make use of the conditions and struggled to score runs. Only three batsmen reached double figures as Bihar were bowled out for 118 runs. Bipin Saurabh (31 runs in 18 balls), Veer Pratap Singh (34 runs in 26 balls) and Krishna Yadav (21 runs in 22 balls) were the top scorers for Bihar. Odisha then chased down the target in 18.5 overs handing Bihar their fifth loss of the season.

Sikkim are coming off a huge loss against Kerala in their last match. Kerala won the toss and opted to bat first, but Sikkim struck early in the match by dismissing Varun Nayanar (6 runs) in the second over. Then both inform batters Rohan Kunnummal (101 runs in 56 balls) and Vishnu Vinod (79 runs in 43) attacked Sikkim bowlers smashing them to all parts of the ground. It was an absolute rampage for both the Kerala batters as they finished at 221/3. Palzor Tamang (2/35) was the top bowler for Sikkim. Chasing down a huge total, Sikkim lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to reach the hundred run mark in 20 overs finishing at 89/9 and lost the match by 132 runs. Ashish Thapa (25 runs) and Ankur Malik (26 runs) were the top run-scorers for Sikkim.

Bihar's chance of winning: 99%

Sikkim's chance of winning: 1%

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Bihar vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Bihar's opening batsman Bipin Saurabh has been in prolific form and has scored over 111 runs (31 & 80) in the last two matches. It is going to be an easy challenge for Bipin Saurabh against the out of form bowling lineup of Sikkim and we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 30 runs against Sikkim.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sikkim to win 10.00 Bet on Parimatch Bihar to win 1.02 Bet on Dafabet Sikkim to win 13.00 Bet on 1xBet

Bihar vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The surface at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai is a balanced track that assists both the batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers can extract some swing early in the innings and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the last five T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches and the average 1st innings score is 153 runs. Based on the recent outcomes we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC on Wednesday, 25th October is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 51% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.c

Bihar Players List

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Akash Raj, Harsh Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Amod Yadav, Malay Raj, Nawaz Khan, Abhijeet Saket, Paramjit Singh, Krishna Yadav, Gaurav Joshi.

Bihar Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bipin Saurabh Wicket Keeper Babul Kumar Batsman Sakibul Gani Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Akash Raj Batsman Harsh Raj Batsman Suraj Kashyap All-rounder Amod Yadav Bowler Malay Raj Bowler Nawaz Khan Bowler Paramjit Singh Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

Bihar lost all the five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and are positioned seventh in group B.

Sikkim Players List

Pankaj Rawat, Jyoti Bind, Ashish Thapa (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Pranesh Chettri, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Jeetendra Sharma, Mohammad Saptulla, Shankar Praad, Sabin Chettri, Kishan Karki

Sikkim Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Pankaj Rawat Batsman Jyoti Bind Batsman Ashish Thapa Wicket Keeper Nilesh Lamichaney Batsman Sumit Singh All-rounder Pranesh Chettri All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Palzor Tamang Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Jeetendra Sharma Bowler Mohammad Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim lost all the five matches played in the tournament and are positioned at the bottom of the table in group B.

Bihar vs Sikkim Head to Head Record

Bihar and Sikkim clashed off only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Bihar won the match by eight wickets.

Matches Played: 01 match

Bihar Won: 01 match

Sikkim Won: 00 matches

Bihar vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Bihar to win an opening partnership

Bihar on average scored 20 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, while Sikkim are averaging six runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Bihar to win an opening Partnership.

Bihar vs Sikkim T20 Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai Bihar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Sikkim Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 13.00 Bet Now!

Bihar vs Sikkim Top Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Bipin Saurabh scored 31 runs in 18 balls on a losing cause in the last match against Odisha. He is the leading run-scorer for Bihar in the season (272 runs in five matches) and Bipin is the most reliable batsman for Bihar at the top of the order. Bipin has scored 384 runs in the last nine T20 matches played. Considering his good run of form, we believe Bipin Saurabh is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Bihar against Sikkim.

Ashish Thapa to be the top batter for Sikkim

Ashish Thapa scored 25 runs in 18 balls in the last match against Kerala and was second best batter for Sikkim. After struggling to score runs in the first two matches, Ashish Thapa has returned to form which is a great sign for his team moving forward in the tournament. He has scored 83 runs in five matches and is the leading run-scorer for Sikkim in the tournament. We predict Ashish Thapa to score a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Sikkim against Bihar.

Bihar vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Paramjit Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

Paramjit Singh was the most economical and impactful for Bihar in the last match against Odisha finishing with match figures of 2/22. He has picked up five wickets in four matches and is the leading wicket taker for Bihar in the competition. We predict Paramjit Singh to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Bihar against Sikkim.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Sumit Singh's economy was on the higher side in the last match against Kerala and he failed to pick up a wicket. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for Sikkim (4 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 9.29). In the last 10 T20 matches, he has bagged eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. We predict Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim against Bihar.