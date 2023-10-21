Chandigarh vs Kerala Match Prediction CHAN 41 % Chance of Winning KER 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.471 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.471 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Kerala will be up against each other in their next fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The two teams from Group B will lock horns at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21st. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Chandigarh had a pretty good start to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 campaign with dominant victories over Bihar and Sikkim. Chandigarh's first roadblock came on Thursday, when they suffered a six-wicket loss against Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh won the toss and opted to bat first but they couldn't get going. Captain Manan Vohra was dismissed in the third over while Arjun Azad fell after 28 off 18. Gaurav Puri scored 38 off 37 with wickets falling around him as they could only post 138/9. Defending the target, Bhagmender Lather picked 3 for 33 in four overs but didn't have enough support from the rest of the attack.

Kerala have had a terrific start to their 2023 season, winning all three games so far. They have defeated Himachal Pradesh, Services and most recently Bihar. The Sanju Samson-led side faced Bihar at this same venue on Thursday and came out on top by six wickets.

Kerala won the toss and elected to field first on Thursday, and their bowling unit justified the decision. Basil Thampi set the tone by removing both Bihar openers in the first two overs. The rest of the attack joined in and didn't let the opponents build any partnerships. KM Asif also picked two wickets as they skittled out Bihar for just 111. Chasing the target, Rohan Kunnummal made 36 off 27 while Vishnu Vinod struck 32 off 17. Abdul Basith then hit an unbeaten 39 off 23 to sail the side home with seven overs to spare.

The sides have never met each other in T20 cricket but match pretty well. Both teams are coming off some good form but Kerala will hold an edge as far as pre-match market is concerned. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Chandigarh's chance of winning: 41%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 59%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chandigarh vs Kerala Betting Tips

Chandigarh’s Arjun Azad has been in pretty good form at the top of the order. He scored an unbeaten 79 in the first game and looked good in the previous outing with 28 off 18. Bet on him to score 17.5 runs in the match.

Kerala's opening batter Rohan Kunnummal is coming off a 36-run knock against Bihar. He has very good numbers in the shorter format, having scored around 600 runs at an average of 31 with four fifties. Betting on him to score over 19.5 runs in this game would be justified.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kerala to win 1.7 Bet on Parimatch Chandigarh to win 2.605 Bet on Megapari Kerala to win 1.471 Bet on 1xbet

Chandigarh vs Kerala Toss Prediction

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is an excellent venue for batting and pitches stay the same throughout the game. The chasing team has had slightly more success at this ground in T20 cricket. Based on these factors, we predict that the team winning the toss will opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Mumbai should witness a sunny and warm afternoon on Saturday. Rain should not be a factor in this game with little to no chance of precipitation as per AccuWeather. The temperature is expected to be in the mid to high 30 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Sandeep Sharma, Manan Vohra, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Akash Sudan, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Manan Vohra (c) Batter Arjun Azad Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Akshit Rana Wicketkeeper Karan Kaila All-rounder Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Akash Sudan Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh began this SMAT season by hammering Bihar by nine wickets while chasing down 172. They then ran through Sikkim by eight wickets. In the previous game, they could only post 138 and ended up losing by six wickets.

Kerala Players List

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Varun Nayanar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vaisakh Chandran, Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, KM Asif

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Sanju Samson (c) Wicket-keeper Abdul Basith All-rounder Salman Nizar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Sijomon Joseph Bowler Vinod Kumar Bowler KM Asif Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala have been superb in the ongoing season so far. They defeated Himachal Pradesh by 35 runs in their season opener before edging past Services by just one run. On Thursday, they smashed Bihar by six wickets, chasing down 112 in 13 overs.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

Chandigarh and Kerala have not faced each other in T20 cricket so far.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Betting Odds

Total sixes in the match over 11.5 ( @ Parimatch)

Dr DY Patil produces good batting pitches and these two teams have in-form batting line-ups. Chandigarh have the likes of Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri and Bhagmender Lather. Kerala's batting includes Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith and Sanju Samson. Betting on the total number of sixes over 11.5 could be a wise option.

Chandigarh vs Kerala T20 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Kerala Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.471 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.471 Bet Now!

Chandigarh vs Kerala Top Batters

Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Manan Vohra was dismissed early in the last game but remains a key batter for Chandigarh. The right hand batter struck 81 off 54 balls in the opening game against Bihar and followed it up with 36* in the second game. Back Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh.

Vishnu Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala

Vishnu Vinod has been in incredible form in recent times. He began this SMAT season with 44 runs against Himachal Pradesh before hammering 109 not-out in 62 versus Services. He's coming off a 17-ball 32 in the previous game. Vinod has over 1400 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 34 and strike rate of 142. Bet on him to be the top batter for Kerala.

Chandigarh vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Murugan Ashwin has been excellent with the ball in the ongoing season. The leg-spinner picked 2 for 20 in his four overs in the first game and followed it up with 2 for 28 against Sikkim. He has 98 wickets in the format at 7.30 rpo.

Basil Thampi to be the top bowler for Kerala

The right arm fast bowler picked 1 for 24 in two overs against Services but bounced back to claim 2 for 19 in four overs versus Bihar. Basil Thampi has 83 wickets in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 20.8 with best figures of 4 for 15. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Kerala.