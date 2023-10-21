Chandigarh vs Kerala Match Prediction
CHAN
41%
Chance of Winning
KER
59%
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Facts:
- Kerala have been unbeaten in the ongoing SMAT tournament while Chandigarh are coming off a defeat.
- Kerala occupy the top spot in Group B of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season with 12 points.
Chandigarh vs Kerala Chance of Winning
Chandigarh had a pretty good start to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 campaign with dominant victories over Bihar and Sikkim. Chandigarh's first roadblock came on Thursday, when they suffered a six-wicket loss against Himachal Pradesh.
Chandigarh won the toss and opted to bat first but they couldn't get going. Captain Manan Vohra was dismissed in the third over while Arjun Azad fell after 28 off 18. Gaurav Puri scored 38 off 37 with wickets falling around him as they could only post 138/9. Defending the target, Bhagmender Lather picked 3 for 33 in four overs but didn't have enough support from the rest of the attack.
Kerala have had a terrific start to their 2023 season, winning all three games so far. They have defeated Himachal Pradesh, Services and most recently Bihar. The Sanju Samson-led side faced Bihar at this same venue on Thursday and came out on top by six wickets.
Kerala won the toss and elected to field first on Thursday, and their bowling unit justified the decision. Basil Thampi set the tone by removing both Bihar openers in the first two overs. The rest of the attack joined in and didn't let the opponents build any partnerships. KM Asif also picked two wickets as they skittled out Bihar for just 111. Chasing the target, Rohan Kunnummal made 36 off 27 while Vishnu Vinod struck 32 off 17. Abdul Basith then hit an unbeaten 39 off 23 to sail the side home with seven overs to spare.
The sides have never met each other in T20 cricket but match pretty well. Both teams are coming off some good form but Kerala will hold an edge as far as pre-match market is concerned. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Chandigarh's chance of winning: 41%
- Kerala’s chance of winning: 59%
Chandigarh vs Kerala Betting Tips
Chandigarh’s Arjun Azad has been in pretty good form at the top of the order. He scored an unbeaten 79 in the first game and looked good in the previous outing with 28 off 18. Bet on him to score 17.5 runs in the match.
Kerala's opening batter Rohan Kunnummal is coming off a 36-run knock against Bihar. He has very good numbers in the shorter format, having scored around 600 runs at an average of 31 with four fifties. Betting on him to score over 19.5 runs in this game would be justified.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kerala to win
Chandigarh to win
Kerala to win
Chandigarh vs Kerala Toss Prediction
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is an excellent venue for batting and pitches stay the same throughout the game. The chasing team has had slightly more success at this ground in T20 cricket. Based on these factors, we predict that the team winning the toss will opt for fielding first.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests Mumbai should witness a sunny and warm afternoon on Saturday. Rain should not be a factor in this game with little to no chance of precipitation as per AccuWeather. The temperature is expected to be in the mid to high 30 degree Celsius.
Chandigarh Player List
Sandeep Sharma, Manan Vohra, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Akash Sudan, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Manan Vohra (c)
|
Batter
|
Arjun Azad
|
Batter
|
Shivam Bhambri
|
Batter
|
Gaurav Puri
|
Batter
|
Raj Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
Akshit Rana
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Karan Kaila
|
All-rounder
|
Bhagmender Lather
|
All-rounder
|
Murugan Ashwin
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Akash Sudan
|
Bowler
Chandigarh Recent Form
Chandigarh began this SMAT season by hammering Bihar by nine wickets while chasing down 172. They then ran through Sikkim by eight wickets. In the previous game, they could only post 138 and ended up losing by six wickets.
Kerala Players List
Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Varun Nayanar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vaisakh Chandran, Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, KM Asif
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
Batter
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Vinod
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Basith
|
All-rounder
|
Salman Nizar
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
All-rounder
|
Sijomon Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Vinod Kumar
|
Bowler
|
KM Asif
|
Bowler
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
Kerala Recent Form
Kerala have been superb in the ongoing season so far. They defeated Himachal Pradesh by 35 runs in their season opener before edging past Services by just one run. On Thursday, they smashed Bihar by six wickets, chasing down 112 in 13 overs.
Chandigarh vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record
Chandigarh and Kerala have not faced each other in T20 cricket so far.
Chandigarh vs Kerala Betting Odds
Total sixes in the match over 11.5 ( @ Parimatch)
Dr DY Patil produces good batting pitches and these two teams have in-form batting line-ups. Chandigarh have the likes of Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri and Bhagmender Lather. Kerala's batting includes Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Basith and Sanju Samson. Betting on the total number of sixes over 11.5 could be a wise option.
Chandigarh vs Kerala
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Chandigarh vs Kerala Top Batters
Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh
Manan Vohra was dismissed early in the last game but remains a key batter for Chandigarh. The right hand batter struck 81 off 54 balls in the opening game against Bihar and followed it up with 36* in the second game. Back Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh.
Vishnu Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala
Vishnu Vinod has been in incredible form in recent times. He began this SMAT season with 44 runs against Himachal Pradesh before hammering 109 not-out in 62 versus Services. He's coming off a 17-ball 32 in the previous game. Vinod has over 1400 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 34 and strike rate of 142. Bet on him to be the top batter for Kerala.
Chandigarh vs Kerala Top Bowlers
Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh
Murugan Ashwin has been excellent with the ball in the ongoing season. The leg-spinner picked 2 for 20 in his four overs in the first game and followed it up with 2 for 28 against Sikkim. He has 98 wickets in the format at 7.30 rpo.
Basil Thampi to be the top bowler for Kerala
The right arm fast bowler picked 1 for 24 in two overs against Services but bounced back to claim 2 for 19 in four overs versus Bihar. Basil Thampi has 83 wickets in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 20.8 with best figures of 4 for 15. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Kerala.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kerala
- Chandigarh to win the match @ 2.05
- Kerala to win the match @ 1.7
Parimatch