Chandigarh vs Odisha Match Prediction CHAN 72 % Chance of Winning ODI 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Odisha are set to lock horns in their final group fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The Group B match will take place at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Friday, October 27th. The contest will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Chandigarh vs Odisha Chance Winning

It's a contest between the two sides who are hanging in the quarterfinals race by a thread. Chandigarh are placed fourth on the group table with 12 points from six games and a net run-rate of 0.841. Odisha occupy the fifth spot with 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.383.

To advance through to the quarterfinals, these two teams will not only need a big victory in this game but will also have to hope that Assam and Himachal Pradesh lose their final group games.

Chandigarh are coming off a three-wicket defeat against Services in the previous game, which hurt their campaign. Having been sent in to bat first, Chandigarh didn't get a good start as they lost both the openers inside four overs. Raj Bawa struck 32 off 26 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, only managing to post 127 in the end. Defending the total, Vishu Kashyap picked 3 for 23 while Bhagmender Lather snared 2 for 26. The bowling attack did well to push the game into the final over but just didn't have enough runs on the board.

Odisha ran into the table-toppers Kerala in the previous game and lost by 50 runs at Dr DY Patil Stadium. Bowling first, Tarani Sa picked 3 for 31 in his four overs but the rest of the bowling attack was smashed all over the park. Chasing 184, Odisha lost one of the openers in the first over. Subhranshu Senapati looked in excellent touch but was dismissed for 37 off 23 deliveries. Govinda Poddar hit 27 off 20 while Rajesh Dhuper struck 28 in 19 but none of the batters could keep going.

Looking at how similarly both teams have performed in the ongoing season, there's not much to separate them. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game on Friday.

Chandigarh's chance of winning: 72%

Odisha’s chance of winning: 28%

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Chandigarh vs Odisha Betting Tips

Chandigarh’s Arjun Azad began the season with a blistering 79 not-out but has had three single-digit scores since. He has made 19 and 28 in between. Betting on Azad to score over 15.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Odisha's Sandeep Pattnaik has been pretty good in the tournament, scoring 181 runs in six games. He is averaging 36 while striking at 122 in the competition. You can bet on him to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Odisha to win 2.72 Bet on Parimatch Chandigarh to win 1.40 Bet on 1xbet Odisha to win 2.75 Bet on Dafabet

Chandigarh vs Odisha Toss Prediction

The pitches at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai has hosted a total of 12 games in the ongoing tournament, with the chasing side winning seven of those. All three of Chandigarh's victories in the season have come while chasing while Odisha have had a mixed campaign. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather around this venue in Mumbai is expected to be clear for this game. It should be sunny and warm on Friday afternoon with no cloud cover and zero chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 28 to 36 degree Celsius during the match-time.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Akash Sudan, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Vishu Kashyap, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Manan Vohra (c) Batter Arjun Azad Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Akshit Rana Wicketkeeper Karan Kaila All-rounder Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Vishu Kashyap Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh began the tournament in great manner, beating Bihar and Sikkim comprehensively. But then they lost back to back games against Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. They then defeated Assam by six wickets but lost the very next game against Services by three wickets.

Odisha Players List

Sandeep Pattnaik, Prayash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar (c), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Rakesh Pattnaik, Prabin Luha, Shantanu Mishra, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Yadav, Debabrata Pradhan, Harshit Rathod, Tarani Sa, Sunil Roul, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Prayash Singh All-rounder Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar (c) Batter Rajesh Dhuper (wk) Wicket-keeper Rakesh Pattnaik Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Harshit Rathod Bowler Tarani Sa Bowler

Odisha Recent Form

Odisha have had alternate results in the ongoing competition. They defeated Assam in the opening game before losing to Himachal Pradesh. They then obliterated Sikkim by 104 runs but lost to Services by three wickets in a close game. Odisha chased down 119 against Bihar by seven wickets before losing the most recent game to Kerala by 50 runs.

Chandigarh vs Odisha Head-to-Head Record

Chandigarh and Odisha have competed against each other only once in 2022. Odisha won that game by one wicket in a last-ball thriller, chasing 180.

Chandigarh vs Odisha Betting Odds

Chandigarh to score over 42.5 runs in first six overs ( @ Parimatch)

The Chandigarh batting unit has the likes of Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad, Raj Bawa, Gaurav Puri and Shivam Bhambri. They have been in pretty good form in the tournament, especially the top order. Betting on Chandigarh to score over 42.5 runs in the powerplay would be wise.

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Chandigarh vs Odisha Top Batters

Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh

The Chandigarh skipper has been outstanding in the ongoing SMAT tournament. He has scored 241 from six innings at an average of 60 while striking at 139. Vohra has smashed two fifties in the season and will be key here. You can bet on him to be the top batter for Chandigarh.

Subhranshu Senapati to be the top batter for Odisha

Subhranshu Senapati has been the highest run-getter for Odisha in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 234 runs in six games at an average of 47 while striking at 148. He has smashed one century in the tournament. You can bet on him to be Odisha's top batter.

Chandigarh vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Bhagmender Lather to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Bhagmender Lather has been excellent for Chandigarh in the ongoing season. He has taken eight wickets at an economy of 8.21 while striking at 14.2. His best figures in the competition read 3 for 33. You can back him to be the top bowler for Chandigarh.

Debabrata Pradhan to be the top bowler for Odisha

Debabrata Pradhan has done a terrific job for Odisha in this season of the SMAT. The 27-yr old right arm pacer has picked 13 wickets from six games at an economy of 7.10 while striking every 9.2 balls. Backing him to be the top bowler in this match would be a wise move.