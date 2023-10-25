Chandigarh vs Services Match Prediction CHAN 62 % Chance of Winning SER 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Services lock horns in match 100 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Wednesday, 25th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai and the scheduled start time is 11:00 am local time.

Chandigarh vs Services Chance of Winning

Chandigarh are coming off a dominant win over Assam in the last match. Bowling first Chandigarh bowlers struggled to restrict Assam batsmans from scoring runs and they conceded way too many runs and Assam finished at 187/6. Sandeep Sharma (3/35), Karan Kaila (2/33) and Raj Bawa (1/34) were the top performers with the ball for Chandigarh. Chasing down a huge target Chandigarh openers set the tone by adding 26 runs for the first wicket in 2.4 overs but lost both the openers in quick succession. Then their middle order batters Shivam Bhambri (61 runs in 36 balls) and Gaurav Puri (75 runs in 33 balls) added 99 runs to the fourth wicket and helped their team cross the victory line.

Services lost their last match against Himachal Pradesh by 19 runs. Batting first Himachal Pradesh took advantage of the batting friendly conditions and smashed the Services bowlers to all corners of the ground finishing at 225/3 in 20 overs. Mohit Rathee (1/36) and Poonam Poonia (1/48) were the most economical and impactful bowlers for Services. With the pressure of chasing down a huge target, Services' top order struggled to score runs and they were on the backfoot early in the run-chase. Vineet Dhankhar (56 runs in 29 balls) and Lakhan Singh (33 runs in 18 balls) tried valiantly but couldn't take their team to victory.

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 62%

Services chance of winning: 38%

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Chandigarh vs Services Betting Tips

Manan Vohra has been in form in the tournament amassing 232 runs in five matches. Vohra has scored over 30 runs in three of the five matches played in the tournament. Considering his form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 30 runs against Services.

Match Prediction Best Odds Services to win 2.18 Bet on Parimatch Chandigarh to win 1.6 Bet on 1xBet Services to win 2.20 Bet on Dafabet

Chandigarh vs Services Toss Prediction

The surface at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai is a balanced track that assists both the batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers can extract some swing early in the innings and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the last five T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches and the average 1st innings score is 153 runs. Based on the recent outcomes we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC on Wednesday, 25th October is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 51% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Chandigarh Players List

Manan Vohra (c), Sandeep Sharma, Arjit Pannu (wk), Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Sudan, Gaurav Puri, Arjun Azad, Shivam Bhambri, Bhagmender Lather, Mandeep singh, Akshit Rana, Abhishek Singh.

Chandigarh Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Arjun Azad Batsman Manan Vohra Batsman Shivam Bhambri Batsman Raj Bawa All rounder Gaurav Puri Batsman Bhagmender Lather All rounder Arjit Pannu Wicket Keeper Sandeep Sharma Bowler Karan Kaila Bowler Murugan Ashwin Bowler Akash Sudan Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh won three and lost two of the five matches played in the tournament and are positioned fourth in group B.

Services Players List

Rajat Paliwal, Vineet Dhankhar, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Nakul Sharma, Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Varun Choudhary, Mohit Rathee, Lakhan Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Poonam Poonia, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Nitin Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Vikash Yadav.

Services Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Nitin Tanwar Batsman Rajat Paliwal Batsman Vineet Dhankhar Batsman Nakul Sharma Batsman Mohit Ahlawat Wicket Keeper Vikas Hathwala All rounder Lakhan Singh All rounder Arjun Sharma Bowler Mohit Rathee Bowler Pulkit Narang Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services won two and lost three matches in the tournament and are positioned at sixth position in the group B.

Chandigarh vs Services Head to Head Record

Chandigarh and Services are yet to play a match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chandigarh vs Services Betting Odds

Services to win an Opening Partnership

Chandigarh on average scored 19 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, while Services are averaging 43 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Services to win an opening Partnership.

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Chandigarh vs Services Top Batters

Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Manan Vohra scored 16 runs in the last match against Assam. He has been in good touch in recent times and he is the top run-scorer (232 runs in five matches) for Chandigarh in the 2023 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Manan Vohra has scored 382 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. Considering his recent form, we predict Manan Vohra to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Chandigarh against Services.

Vineet Dhankhar to be the top batter for Services

Vineet Dhankhar scored 56 runs in the last match against Himachal Pradesh and was the top batter for Services. He has been in fine form in recent times smashing 149 runs in the last five T20 matches. Dhankhar has scored 149 runs in five matches and he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Considering his recent form and the position he bats at, we predict Vineet Dhankhar to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Services versus Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Services Top Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Sandeep Sharma was sensational with the ball in the last game against Assam finishing with match figures of 3/35. Sandeep is very effective in the death overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy. He has picked up seven wickets in five matches played in the tournament. The 30-year-old pacer will be up against an out-of-form batting lineup. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh against Services.

Pulkit Narang to be the top bowler for Services

The star with the ball for Services in the last match against Himachal Pradesh in a high scoring game, Pulkit Narang finished with figures of 1/24. The young talented bowler picked up five wickets in five matches and is the leading wicket taker for Services in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He has picked up 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches. Based on his recent form with the ball, we believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Services.