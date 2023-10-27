CHH (Chhattisgarh) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction
CHH
94%
Chance of Winning
JAK
6%
T20
KL Saini Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Amandeep Khare scored 385 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Harpreet Singh has scored 297 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Shubham Khajuria has scored 245 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Umran Malik has picked up 08 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Ajay Mandal has picked up 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh lost their last match against Baroda by seven wickets. After being asked to bat first by their opponents both the Chhattisgarh openers got off to a good start 31 runs for the opening wicket. All the top order batsmen, Amandeep Khare (22 runs), Harpreet Singh (34 runs) and Shashank Singh (28 runs) got starts but failed to convert into big scores as a result Chhattisgarh finished at 131/7 in 20 overs. Defending a below par total, Chhattisgarh bowlers bowled good line and lengths and dragged the match to the final two overs but couldn't stop Baroda from winning the match. Ajay Mandal (2/22) was the stand out bowler for Chhattisgarh.
Jammu & Kashmir won their last match against Mizoram by seven runs. Batting first Jammu & Kashmir managed to post a decent total (153/4) on the board. Shubham Khajuria (53 runs), Qamran Iqbal (28 runs) and Henan Nazir (31 runs) were the top scorers for Jammu & Kashmir. Their bowlers then backed up their batsman by restricting their opponents to 146/8 and won the match on the back of three wicket hauls from Yudhvir Singh and Umran Malik.
- Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 94%
- Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 6%
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips
Amandeep Khare has been in top notch form in the tournament amassing 201 runs in six matches. He scored 22 runs in the last match and was timing the ball beautifully in his short stay out in the middle. Khare has scored over 20 runs in each of the last three matches and we believe he is the best batsman to score over 20 runs against Jammu & Kashmir.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jammu & Kashmir to win
Chhattisgarh to win
Jammu & Kashmir to win
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction
The pitch at KL Saini Cricket Stadium in Jaipur is a flat track that favours batsman and fast bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings and spinners will come into play in the later stage of the match. In the 11 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won six matches, while the team batting second won five matches and the average 1st innings score was 138 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at KL Saini Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, 27th October is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 30% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Chhattisgarh Players List
Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary.
Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Amandeep Khare
|
Batsman
|
Shashank Chandrakar
|
Batsman
|
Harpreet Singh
|
Batsman
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batsman
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batsman
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
Gagandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
Bowler
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
|
Ayush Thakur
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Recent Form
Chhattisgarh won three and lost three matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and are positioned fifth in group A with 12 points.
Jammu & Kashmir Players List
Vivrant Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (c & wk), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Henan Nazir Malik, Sahil Lotra, Shubham Khajuria, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Umar Nazir Mir.
Jammu & Kashmir Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shubham Khajuria
|
Batsman
|
Qamran Iqbal
|
Batsman
|
Henan Nazir
|
Batsman
|
Shubham Pundir
|
All-rounder
|
Fazil Rashid
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Yudhvir Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sahil Lotra
|
All-rounder
|
Lone Nasir
|
Bowler
|
Abid Mushtaq
|
Bowler
|
Rasikh Salam
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form
Jammu & Kashmir played six matches, won two and lost four in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned sixth in group A with eight points.
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Head to Head Record
Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir are yet to play a match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds
Jammu & Kashmir to win an opening Partnership
Jammu & Kashmir on average scored 38 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the flip side Chhattisgarh are averaging 13 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Jammu & Kashmir to win an opening Partnership.
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir
T20
KL Saini Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters
Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh
Amandeep Khare 22 scored runs in the last match against Baroda. Khare has scored 201 runs in six matches and is the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He scored 385 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 38.50 and at a strike rate of 120.68. Considering his recent form in the shorter format, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh against Jammu & Kashmir.
Shubham Khajuria to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir
Shubham Khajuria scored 53 runs in the last match against Mizoram. He looked in good touch in all the five matches played in the competition. Khajuria is one of the most reliable batsmen in the top order for Jammu & Kashmir and he has scored 113 runs in the tournament. We believe he is the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir against Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers
Ajay Mandal to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh
Ajay Mandal finished with match figures of (2/22) in the last match against Baroda and was the best bowler of the match for Chhattisgarh. Mandal can outfox the batsman with his slow left arm orthodox bowling and is very deceptive with his variations and arm ball. He has picked up eight wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.36 in the tournament so far. We predict Ajay Mandal to come good and produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh against Jammu & Kashmir.
Yudhvir Singh to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir
Yudhvir Singh continued his good run of form with the ball in the last match against Mizoram finishing with match figures of 3/13. The young right arm fast bowler has been breathing fire with his accurate line & lengths and has taken nine wickets in six matches. He is the top wicket taker for Jammu & Kashmir in the tournament. We predict him to deliver a similar kind of performance in the next match against Chhattisgarh and be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chhattisgarh
- Chhattisgarh to win the mach @ 1.07 (Parimatch)
- Jammu & Kashmir to win the match @ 6.49 (Parimatch)
Parimatch