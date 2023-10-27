CHH (Chhattisgarh) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction CHH 94 % Chance of Winning JAK 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir battle out in match 119 of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Friday, 27th October 2023. The match is slated to be played at KL Saini Cricket Stadium in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 01:30 pm IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh lost their last match against Baroda by seven wickets. After being asked to bat first by their opponents both the Chhattisgarh openers got off to a good start 31 runs for the opening wicket. All the top order batsmen, Amandeep Khare (22 runs), Harpreet Singh (34 runs) and Shashank Singh (28 runs) got starts but failed to convert into big scores as a result Chhattisgarh finished at 131/7 in 20 overs. Defending a below par total, Chhattisgarh bowlers bowled good line and lengths and dragged the match to the final two overs but couldn't stop Baroda from winning the match. Ajay Mandal (2/22) was the stand out bowler for Chhattisgarh.

Jammu & Kashmir won their last match against Mizoram by seven runs. Batting first Jammu & Kashmir managed to post a decent total (153/4) on the board. Shubham Khajuria (53 runs), Qamran Iqbal (28 runs) and Henan Nazir (31 runs) were the top scorers for Jammu & Kashmir. Their bowlers then backed up their batsman by restricting their opponents to 146/8 and won the match on the back of three wicket hauls from Yudhvir Singh and Umran Malik.

Chhattisgarh’s chance of winning: 94%

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 6%

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Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Amandeep Khare has been in top notch form in the tournament amassing 201 runs in six matches. He scored 22 runs in the last match and was timing the ball beautifully in his short stay out in the middle. Khare has scored over 20 runs in each of the last three matches and we believe he is the best batsman to score over 20 runs against Jammu & Kashmir.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jammu & Kashmir to win 6.49 Bet on Parimatch Chhattisgarh to win 1.07 Bet on 1xBet Jammu & Kashmir to win 7.00 Bet on Dafabet

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

The pitch at KL Saini Cricket Stadium in Jaipur is a flat track that favours batsman and fast bowlers. The surface has some assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings and spinners will come into play in the later stage of the match. In the 11 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won six matches, while the team batting second won five matches and the average 1st innings score was 138 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at KL Saini Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, 27th October is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 30% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary.

Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Amandeep Khare Batsman Shashank Chandrakar Batsman Harpreet Singh Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Sanjeet Desai Batsman Ajay Mandal All-rounder Gagandeep Singh All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket Keeper Shubham Agarwal Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Ayush Thakur Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh won three and lost three matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and are positioned fifth in group A with 12 points.

Jammu & Kashmir Players List

Vivrant Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (c & wk), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Henan Nazir Malik, Sahil Lotra, Shubham Khajuria, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Umar Nazir Mir.

Jammu & Kashmir Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Khajuria Batsman Qamran Iqbal Batsman Henan Nazir Batsman Shubham Pundir All-rounder Fazil Rashid Wicket Keeper Yudhvir Singh All-rounder Sahil Lotra All-rounder Lone Nasir Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler Umran Malik Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu & Kashmir played six matches, won two and lost four in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned sixth in group A with eight points.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Head to Head Record

Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir are yet to play a match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Jammu & Kashmir to win an opening Partnership

Jammu & Kashmir on average scored 38 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the flip side Chhattisgarh are averaging 13 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Jammu & Kashmir to win an opening Partnership.

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Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare 22 scored runs in the last match against Baroda. Khare has scored 201 runs in six matches and is the leading run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He scored 385 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 38.50 and at a strike rate of 120.68. Considering his recent form in the shorter format, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh against Jammu & Kashmir.

Shubham Khajuria to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

Shubham Khajuria scored 53 runs in the last match against Mizoram. He looked in good touch in all the five matches played in the competition. Khajuria is one of the most reliable batsmen in the top order for Jammu & Kashmir and he has scored 113 runs in the tournament. We believe he is the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir against Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Ajay Mandal to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Ajay Mandal finished with match figures of (2/22) in the last match against Baroda and was the best bowler of the match for Chhattisgarh. Mandal can outfox the batsman with his slow left arm orthodox bowling and is very deceptive with his variations and arm ball. He has picked up eight wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.36 in the tournament so far. We predict Ajay Mandal to come good and produce a match-winning spell and be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh against Jammu & Kashmir.

Yudhvir Singh to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

Yudhvir Singh continued his good run of form with the ball in the last match against Mizoram finishing with match figures of 3/13. The young right arm fast bowler has been breathing fire with his accurate line & lengths and has taken nine wickets in six matches. He is the top wicket taker for Jammu & Kashmir in the tournament. We predict him to deliver a similar kind of performance in the next match against Chhattisgarh and be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir.