Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Prediction
CHH
95%
Chance of Winning
MEG
5%
T20
KL Saini Ground
Facts:
- This is the first time Chhatisgarh and Meghalaya would go head to head in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- With five wickets, Ajay Mandal is the leading wicket taker for Chhattisgarh in this tournament.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh have had a great start to the tournament. In the opening game, Shashank Chandrakar scored a brilliant 73 off 54 balls as Chhattisgarh beat Mizoram by 44 runs. Chhattisgarh continued their winning run against Haryana as they managed to chase down 162 runs and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. The winning momentum came to a halt in the last game as Chhattisgarh suffered their first defeat of the tournament against Hyderabad.
Meghalaya headed into this tournament with little expectations of making the playoffs and they have found things tough in the first three games. Meghalaya was battered in the first two games as they went head to head against Hyderabad and Mumbai. In the last game against Mizoram, Meghalaya failed to chase down the target of 163 as they eventually lost the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Chhattisgarh are firm favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
- Chhattisgarh’s chances of winning - 95%
- Meghalaya’s chances of winning - 5%
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Nakul Verma has struggled to make a mark this season and his struggles in the top order has been pretty evident thus far. So far this season, Verma has scored 9, 0 and 1 averaging 3.33 runs in the first three games. We believe Verma would struggle to negate Chhattisgarh bowlers and would falter once again in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Meghalaya to win
Chhattisgarh to win
Meghalaya to win
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction
KL Saini Ground has hosted six games thus far, the win percentage for team batting first and bowling first is 50%. The last two games have been won by the team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Chhattisgarh News & Player List
Chhattisgarh Player List
Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Prashant Painkra, Sourabh Majumdar, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Chandrakar, Jivesh Butte, Aayush Thakur, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Khare
|
Batter
|
Harpreet Singh Bhatia
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Jadav Mandal
|
Batter
|
Gagandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
All-rounder
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
|
Jivesh Butte
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh had a great start to the campaign as they beat Mizoram and Haryana in the first two games. In the last fixture, Chhattisgarh were comprehensively beaten by Hyderabad. With two wins in three games, Chhattisgarh are currently fourth on the table level on points with Baroda.
Meghalaya News & Player List
Meghalaya Player List
Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Ram Gurung, Junjun Sangma, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Chengkam Sangma, Mewada Shylla, Kilco Marak, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanvert Kurkalang
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arien Sangma
|
Batter
|
Sylvester Mylliempdah
|
Batter
|
Larry Sangma
|
Batter
|
Amiangshu Sen
|
Batter
|
Nakul Harpal Verma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mewada Shylla
|
All-rounder
|
Junjun Sangma
|
Bowler
|
Ram Gurung
|
All-rounder
|
Anish Charak
|
All-rounder
|
Rajesh Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Akash Choudhary
|
Bowler
Meghalaya Team Form
Meghalaya have had a torrid start to the campaign as they were comprehensively beaten by Hyderabad and Mumbai in the first two fixtures. In the last game, Meghalaya put up a fight but eventually fell short by 20 runs. Meghalaya are one of the two teams in Group A who are yet to register a single point thus far.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Head to Head
Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya are yet to face each other in T20 cricket.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Betting Odds
Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Meghalaya
Meghalaya has struggled to score well in the competition and one of the main reasons is the fact they have failed to get good starts in the game. It's fair to say the fixtures have not been kind for Meghalaya thus far as they took on Hyderabad and Mumbai in the first two games. In the three games thus far, Meghalaya has managed an opening stand of 11, 2 and 2 averaging 5.3 runs thus far and have conceded 35, 29 and 0 runs in those games. In two of the three games Meghalaya has conceded a bigger opening partnership thus far. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh has managed an opening stand of 36, 25 and 0 averaging 20.33 runs in the first three games. Even though Chhattisgarh has conceded a bigger opening stand in the last two games, we believe Chhattisgarh top order has a higher ceiling than Meghalaya top order which has clearly been showcased in the first three games. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya
T20
KL Saini Ground, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Team Batters
Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s top batter
Shashank Singh has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Chhattisgarh thus far. In three games, Singh has scored 101 runs and is the leading run scorer for Chhattisgarh thus far. In the last game even though Chhattisgarh was bowled out for 97, Singh scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Larry Sangma to be Meghalaya’s top batter
Meghalaya batsmen have struggled in the first three games. Larry Sangma has been the only batter for Meghalaya who has looked comfortable so far. With 90 runs, Sangma is the leading run scorer for Meghalaya which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Team Bowlers
Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler
Ajay Mandal has had a great start to the campaign as he has bagged wickets in every game thus far. In the three games thus far, Mandal has ended up with 1/25, 2/21 and 2/27 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s top bowler
The Meghalaya skipper has led the way when chips were down. Meghalaya managed to bag two wickets in the first two games as they were beaten by nine wickets on both occasions. With three wickets, Rajesh Bishnoi is the leading wicket taker for Meghalaya which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chhattisgarh
- Chhattisgarh to win @ 1.06 (Parimatch)
- Meghalaya to win @ 8.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch