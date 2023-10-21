Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Prediction CHH 95 % Chance of Winning MEG 5 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.251 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya take centre stage in the fourth round of fixtures of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 21 at 9:00 AM IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh have had a great start to the tournament. In the opening game, Shashank Chandrakar scored a brilliant 73 off 54 balls as Chhattisgarh beat Mizoram by 44 runs. Chhattisgarh continued their winning run against Haryana as they managed to chase down 162 runs and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. The winning momentum came to a halt in the last game as Chhattisgarh suffered their first defeat of the tournament against Hyderabad.

Meghalaya headed into this tournament with little expectations of making the playoffs and they have found things tough in the first three games. Meghalaya was battered in the first two games as they went head to head against Hyderabad and Mumbai. In the last game against Mizoram, Meghalaya failed to chase down the target of 163 as they eventually lost the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, Chhattisgarh are firm favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.

Chhattisgarh’s chances of winning - 95%

Meghalaya’s chances of winning - 5%

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Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Nakul Verma has struggled to make a mark this season and his struggles in the top order has been pretty evident thus far. So far this season, Verma has scored 9, 0 and 1 averaging 3.33 runs in the first three games. We believe Verma would struggle to negate Chhattisgarh bowlers and would falter once again in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Meghalaya to win 8.80 Bet on Parimatch Chhattisgarh to win 1.251 Bet on Megapari Meghalaya to win 9 Bet on Melbet

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction

KL Saini Ground has hosted six games thus far, the win percentage for team batting first and bowling first is 50%. The last two games have been won by the team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Chhattisgarh News & Player List

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Prashant Painkra, Sourabh Majumdar, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Chandrakar, Jivesh Butte, Aayush Thakur, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary

Predicted Playing XI

Shashank Singh Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter Shashank Singh Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Sanjeet Desai All-rounder Ajay Jadav Mandal Batter Gagandeep Singh All-rounder Shubham Agarwal All-rounder Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Jivesh Butte Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh had a great start to the campaign as they beat Mizoram and Haryana in the first two games. In the last fixture, Chhattisgarh were comprehensively beaten by Hyderabad. With two wins in three games, Chhattisgarh are currently fourth on the table level on points with Baroda.

Meghalaya News & Player List

Meghalaya Player List

Arien Sangma, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Ram Gurung, Junjun Sangma, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Chengkam Sangma, Mewada Shylla, Kilco Marak, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanvert Kurkalang

Predicted Playing XI

Arien Sangma Batter Sylvester Mylliempdah Batter Larry Sangma Batter Amiangshu Sen Batter Nakul Harpal Verma Wicket-keeper Mewada Shylla All-rounder Junjun Sangma Bowler Ram Gurung All-rounder Anish Charak All-rounder Rajesh Bishnoi Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya have had a torrid start to the campaign as they were comprehensively beaten by Hyderabad and Mumbai in the first two fixtures. In the last game, Meghalaya put up a fight but eventually fell short by 20 runs. Meghalaya are one of the two teams in Group A who are yet to register a single point thus far.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Head to Head

Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya are yet to face each other in T20 cricket.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Meghalaya

Meghalaya has struggled to score well in the competition and one of the main reasons is the fact they have failed to get good starts in the game. It's fair to say the fixtures have not been kind for Meghalaya thus far as they took on Hyderabad and Mumbai in the first two games. In the three games thus far, Meghalaya has managed an opening stand of 11, 2 and 2 averaging 5.3 runs thus far and have conceded 35, 29 and 0 runs in those games. In two of the three games Meghalaya has conceded a bigger opening partnership thus far. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh has managed an opening stand of 36, 25 and 0 averaging 20.33 runs in the first three games. Even though Chhattisgarh has conceded a bigger opening stand in the last two games, we believe Chhattisgarh top order has a higher ceiling than Meghalaya top order which has clearly been showcased in the first three games. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya T20 KL Saini Ground, Jaipur Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.3 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 8.9 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Team Batters

Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s top batter

Shashank Singh has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Chhattisgarh thus far. In three games, Singh has scored 101 runs and is the leading run scorer for Chhattisgarh thus far. In the last game even though Chhattisgarh was bowled out for 97, Singh scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Larry Sangma to be Meghalaya’s top batter

Meghalaya batsmen have struggled in the first three games. Larry Sangma has been the only batter for Meghalaya who has looked comfortable so far. With 90 runs, Sangma is the leading run scorer for Meghalaya which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Team Bowlers

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Ajay Mandal has had a great start to the campaign as he has bagged wickets in every game thus far. In the three games thus far, Mandal has ended up with 1/25, 2/21 and 2/27 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s top bowler

The Meghalaya skipper has led the way when chips were down. Meghalaya managed to bag two wickets in the first two games as they were beaten by nine wickets on both occasions. With three wickets, Rajesh Bishnoi is the leading wicket taker for Meghalaya which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.