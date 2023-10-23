Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Prediction
CHH
11%
Chance of Winning
MUM
89%
T20
K L Saini Stadium
For Mumbai Captain and Yashashvi Jaiswal are in good touch. Shashank Singh and Shashank Chandrakar have played some match winning innings for Chhattisgarh. With 16 points Mumbai is on top of the points table on the other hand Chhattisgarh is in 3rd position with 12 points. Both the teams have big chances to reach the quarter finals.
Facts:
- Winner of the previous season, Mumbai won all their 4 matches.
- From 4 matches Chhattisgarh won 3 and lost 1 match.
- Mumbai is at 1st number in standings with 16 points whereas Chhattisgarh has 12 points and they are at number 3.
- Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Chandrakar played a 73 run inning in the last match against Mizoram.
- For Mumbai Yashashvi Jaiswal smashed a fantastic fifty in the previous match against J&K. Ajinkya Rahane also played some good innings with 76, 22, 31 runs.
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Chance of winning
Although both the teams are in good touch, Mumbai has some extra advantage over Chhattisgarh. The Mumbai team is doing extremely well in batting, bowling and every part of the game. Mumbai has 58% chances, on the other hand Chhattisgarh has 42% winning prediction.
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Mumbai had a fantastic tournament so far as they defeated Haryana, Meghalaya, Baroda and J&K in a very dominating way. Shams Mulani is the top wicket taker from the Mumbai side with 7 wickets. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Angkrish Raghuvanshi played some match winning innings in the tournament.
Chhattisgarh won their matches against Haryana, Meghalaya and Mizoram but they faced a 6 wickets defeat from Hyderabad. Team is dependable on the performance of Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia. Defending champion Mumbai is once moving towards the path of a glorious victory.
Gamblers may put some money on top in the form of the tournament like Shams Mulani, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Tanish Kotian, Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia.
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai
Mumbai to win
Chhattisgarh to win
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction
The pitch of K.L. Saini Stadium, Jaipur favors batsmen somehow so the team winning the toss would like to bat first to set the target for the opponents. Chhattisgarh has played 2 matches at this ground in this tournament, in both the matches they scored 150+ runs. We hope the same in this game as well.
Weather Report
There will be a clear sky on the match day in Jaipur, India. Temperature would be around 32 degree celsius with no chances of rain.
Chhattisgarh Player List
Chhattisgarh Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Amandeep Khare (c)
|
Batsman
|
Shashank Chandrakar
|
Batsman
|
Harpreet Singh Bhatia
|
Batsman
|
Shashank Singh
|
All Rounder
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batsman
|
Ajay Jadav Mandal
|
All Rounder
|
Gagandeep Singh
|
All Rounder
|
Eknath Kerkar (wk)
|
All Rounder
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
Bowler
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
|
Aayush Thakur
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh squad:Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh defeated Hyderabad by six wickets, although they won their matches against Haryana, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The performance of Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, and Harpreet Singh Bhatia is dependable for the team.
Mumbai Player List
Mumbai Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ajinkya Rahane (c)
|
Batsman
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batsman
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Batsman
|
Sarfaraz Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batsman
|
Shams Mulani
|
All Rounder
|
Prasad Panwar (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Tanush Kotian
|
All Rounder
|
Mohit Avasthi
|
Bowler
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
Bowler
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Bowler
Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil
Mumbai Team Form
Mumbai has had a tremendous tournament thus far, winning handily against J&K, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Baroda. With seven wickets, Shams Mulani leads the Mumbai team in wicket-taking. In the tournament, match-winning innings were played by Yashashvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Head to Head
Chhattisgarh and Mumbai have not faced each other in any T20 game. In the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament both the teams were not encountered with each other.
- Total T20 Matches played – 0
- Chhattisgarh won – 0
- Mumbai won - 0
- Tie - 0
- No Result - 0
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Betting odds
Being Favorite of bookies, Mumbai is getting low odds of 1.16 in comparison to Chhattisgarh’s high odds of 4.50. Both the teams are in good touch and had a superb tournament so far.
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai
T20
K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen
Shashank Chandrakar is in good touch as he smashed 73 runs on 54 balls with an strike rate of 135.19. For Chhattisgarh Captain Harpeet Singh and all rounder Shashank Singh are other players to watch out for. Harpreet played a 53 runs inning against Haryana and Shashank scored 51 runs against Hyderabad, 39 runs versus Mizoram.
Anjikya Rahane and Yashashvi Jaiswal are the most reliable players for Mumbai. In this season Ajinkya Rahane has scored 76 runs against Haryana, 22 against Baroda and 31 runs against Jammu and Kashmir. Yashashvi Jaiswal scored 38 runs against Baroda and 50 runs against J&K.
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler
Saurabh Majumdar will take the command of Chhattisgarh’s bowling attack. In the last match he claimed 2 wickets. Ajay Jadav Mandal has the ability to trouble the batsmen with his left arm orthodox bowling.
Sams Mulani, Mumbai’s highest wicket taker in this tournament (7 wickets) will do the job for the team one again. Tanish Kotian and Mohit Avasthi are also impressive in this tournament so far.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai
- Chhattisgarh to win @ 4.50 (Parimatch)
- Mumbai to win @ 1.16 (Parimatch)
Parimatch