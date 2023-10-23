Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Prediction CHH 11 % Chance of Winning MUM 89 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.121 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.121 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two top teams of this tournament Chhattisgarh and Mumbai will lock horns on 23rd October at K.L. Saini Stadium Jaipur in the match number 83 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. Mumbai have won all four matches Chhattisgarh got victory in 3 matches and lost one match against Hyderabad. For Mumbai Captain and Yashashvi Jaiswal are in good touch. Shashank Singh and Shashank Chandrakar have played some match winning innings for Chhattisgarh. With 16 points Mumbai is on top of the points table on the other hand Chhattisgarh is in 3rd position with 12 points. Both the teams have big chances to reach the quarter finals.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Chance of winning

Although both the teams are in good touch, Mumbai has some extra advantage over Chhattisgarh. The Mumbai team is doing extremely well in batting, bowling and every part of the game. Mumbai has 58% chances, on the other hand Chhattisgarh has 42% winning prediction.

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Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mumbai had a fantastic tournament so far as they defeated Haryana, Meghalaya, Baroda and J&K in a very dominating way. Shams Mulani is the top wicket taker from the Mumbai side with 7 wickets. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Yashashvi Jaiswal and Angkrish Raghuvanshi played some match winning innings in the tournament.

Chhattisgarh won their matches against Haryana, Meghalaya and Mizoram but they faced a 6 wickets defeat from Hyderabad. Team is dependable on the performance of Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia. Defending champion Mumbai is once moving towards the path of a glorious victory.

Gamblers may put some money on top in the form of the tournament like Shams Mulani, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Tanish Kotian, Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar and Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Mumbai to win 1.16 Bet on Parimatch Chhattisgarh to win 3.43 Bet on Fairplay

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of K.L. Saini Stadium, Jaipur favors batsmen somehow so the team winning the toss would like to bat first to set the target for the opponents. Chhattisgarh has played 2 matches at this ground in this tournament, in both the matches they scored 150+ runs. We hope the same in this game as well.

Weather Report

There will be a clear sky on the match day in Jaipur, India. Temperature would be around 32 degree celsius with no chances of rain.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Chhattisgarh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Amandeep Khare (c) Batsman Shashank Chandrakar Batsman Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batsman Shashank Singh All Rounder Sanjeet Desai Batsman Ajay Jadav Mandal All Rounder Gagandeep Singh All Rounder Eknath Kerkar (wk) All Rounder Shubham Agarwal Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Aayush Thakur Bowler

Chhattisgarh squad:Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh defeated Hyderabad by six wickets, although they won their matches against Haryana, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The performance of Shashank Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, and Harpreet Singh Bhatia is dependable for the team.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ajinkya Rahane (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batsman Sarfaraz Khan All Rounder Shivam Dube Batsman Shams Mulani All Rounder Prasad Panwar (WK) Batsman Tanush Kotian All Rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has had a tremendous tournament thus far, winning handily against J&K, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Baroda. With seven wickets, Shams Mulani leads the Mumbai team in wicket-taking. In the tournament, match-winning innings were played by Yashashvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Head to Head

Chhattisgarh and Mumbai have not faced each other in any T20 game. In the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament both the teams were not encountered with each other.

Total T20 Matches played – 0

Chhattisgarh won – 0

Mumbai won - 0

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Betting odds

Being Favorite of bookies, Mumbai is getting low odds of 1.16 in comparison to Chhattisgarh’s high odds of 4.50. Both the teams are in good touch and had a superb tournament so far.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai T20 K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.50 Bet Now! Mumbai Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.121 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.121 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen

Shashank Chandrakar is in good touch as he smashed 73 runs on 54 balls with an strike rate of 135.19. For Chhattisgarh Captain Harpeet Singh and all rounder Shashank Singh are other players to watch out for. Harpreet played a 53 runs inning against Haryana and Shashank scored 51 runs against Hyderabad, 39 runs versus Mizoram.

Anjikya Rahane and Yashashvi Jaiswal are the most reliable players for Mumbai. In this season Ajinkya Rahane has scored 76 runs against Haryana, 22 against Baroda and 31 runs against Jammu and Kashmir. Yashashvi Jaiswal scored 38 runs against Baroda and 50 runs against J&K.

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler

Saurabh Majumdar will take the command of Chhattisgarh’s bowling attack. In the last match he claimed 2 wickets. Ajay Jadav Mandal has the ability to trouble the batsmen with his left arm orthodox bowling.

Sams Mulani, Mumbai’s highest wicket taker in this tournament (7 wickets) will do the job for the team one again. Tanish Kotian and Mohit Avasthi are also impressive in this tournament so far.