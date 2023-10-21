Delhi vs Karnataka Match Prediction DEL 34 % Chance of Winning KAR 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.532 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi and Karnataka are set to face each other once again on October 21, 2023, marking their second encounter since their initial match in 2019. This game is scheduled to take place in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, commencing at 11:00 A.M. IST.

Delhi vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

Delhi has had a relatively easy path in their first two matches of the season. In their initial game against Madhya Pradesh, the latter set a modest target of 115/9 for Delhi to chase. Delhi managed to secure a comfortable victory, winning by seven wickets with four balls to spare, completing the match in 13.5 overs. Their second match against Nagaland followed a similar pattern, with Nagaland posting a challenging total of 105/9. Delhi had no trouble chasing down this score, emerging victorious by eight wickets with 37 balls remaining, finishing the match in 13.5 overs.

Karnataka, on the other hand, has only played one match so far, facing Madhya Pradesh. The latter’s performance was humiliating, as they could only manage 76 runs. Karnataka achieved the target with ease, albeit at a slower run rate, securing a seven-wicket victory with 24 balls remaining, closing the match in 16 overs.

Delhi chance of winning - 34%

Karnataka chance of winning - 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Delhi's opening batsman, Anuj Rawat, has been in outstanding form, accumulating 60 runs across two innings. In their initial match against Madhya Pradesh, he contributed 23 runs from 20 deliveries, and in the second match against Nagaland, he excelled with 37 runs from 32 deliveries. Other players like Ayush Badoni and Yush Dhull have also displayed good form, amassing 44 and 41 runs, respectively.

Karnataka's captain, Mayank Agarwal, currently stands out as their top batsman, having scored 26 runs in a single innings. In their first match against Madhya Pradesh, they faced a relatively low target, and Karnataka breezed through it. Opener Devdutt Padikkal closely follows with 24 runs in one inning.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi to win 2.58 Bet on Parimatch Karnataka to win 1.62 Bet on 1xbet Delhi to win 2.587 Bet on Megapari

Delhi vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. In the last match held at this venue, Karnataka faced off against Madhya Pradesh, with the latter losing after losing the toss and being tasked with setting a target. Given that this decision worked in favour of Karnataka, it is probable that the toss winner in the upcoming match will choose to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be conducive for a game of cricket as it is going to be sunny with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Mayank Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Dev Lakra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Yash Dhull (C) Batter Dev Lakra All-rounder Ayush Badoni Batter Shivank Vashisht All-rounder Kshitiz Sharma Batter Lalit Yadav Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has been in decent form, having won both of their completed matches so far. It was a cake walk for them as they were tasked with chasing ridiculously low totals on both occasions.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, BR Sharath, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Praveen Dubey, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Krishnan Shrijith Batter Manish Pandey Batter Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Manoj Bhandage Batter Shubhang Hegde All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has only completed one match so far, which they won after restricting Madhya Pradesh to a terrible total of 76 runs. Their form is rather hard to gauge but they have the momentum on their side.

Delhi vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Delhi and Karnataka have only faced each other once in 2019 with Karnataka emerging victorious in dominant fashion.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Delhi - 0

Karnataka - 1

Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Anuj Rawat to score a half-century against Karnataka

Anuj Rawat currently holds the position of Delhi's primary batsman, having amassed 60 runs across two innings. Based on his recent performances, scoring 23 from 20 deliveries against Madhya Pradesh and 37 from 32 against Nagaland, he appears to be on a promising trajectory. It's worth noting that the targets Delhi has faced in their matches so far have been relatively low, and the team has easily surpassed their opponents. With his current form, there is a strong possibility that he could achieve a half-century against Karnataka, should he be given the opportunity to showcase his potential.

Delhi vs Karnataka T20 Dehradun, Dehradun Delhi Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.7 Bet Now! Karnataka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.532 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Karnataka Best Batters

Anuj Rawat to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Delhi’s opening batsman Anuj Rawat is leading their run charts with 60 runs in two innings. In their most recent match against Nagaland, he scored 37 runs from 32 deliveries with a strike rate of 115.62. Considering his form, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again in the next match.

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka’s skipper, emerged as their top batsman after their first match of the season against Madhya Pradesh with 26 runs from 29 deliveries. Considering his reliability as an opening batter, he can be anticipated to continue in his current form and remain their best batsman.

Delhi vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Suyash Sharma is displaying excellent form as he has already claimed seven wickets in two innings, making him their leading wicket-taker by a significant margin. Against Nagaland, he delivered four overs, conceded just 18 runs and claimed two wickets, giving him an economy rate of 4.50. He can be anticipated to replicate his performance in the upcoming match.

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

After their first match of the season, Krishnappa Gowtham is tied as the top wicket-taker, having claimed three wickets in a single innings. In their match against Nagaland, he was the standout bowler after delivering four overs, conceding a mere 17 runs and capturing three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. He can be relied upon to continue to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.