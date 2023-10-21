Delhi vs Karnataka Match Prediction
DEL
34%
Chance of Winning
KAR
66%
T20
Dehradun
Facts:
- Suyash Sharma of Delhi has the second best bowling figures in an innings so far this season (four overs, 13 runs, five wickets).
- Karnataka finished at the top of Group C standings with six wins in 2022.
Delhi vs Karnataka Chances of Winning
Delhi has had a relatively easy path in their first two matches of the season. In their initial game against Madhya Pradesh, the latter set a modest target of 115/9 for Delhi to chase. Delhi managed to secure a comfortable victory, winning by seven wickets with four balls to spare, completing the match in 13.5 overs. Their second match against Nagaland followed a similar pattern, with Nagaland posting a challenging total of 105/9. Delhi had no trouble chasing down this score, emerging victorious by eight wickets with 37 balls remaining, finishing the match in 13.5 overs.
Karnataka, on the other hand, has only played one match so far, facing Madhya Pradesh. The latter’s performance was humiliating, as they could only manage 76 runs. Karnataka achieved the target with ease, albeit at a slower run rate, securing a seven-wicket victory with 24 balls remaining, closing the match in 16 overs.
- Delhi chance of winning - 34%
- Karnataka chance of winning - 66%
Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Tips
Delhi's opening batsman, Anuj Rawat, has been in outstanding form, accumulating 60 runs across two innings. In their initial match against Madhya Pradesh, he contributed 23 runs from 20 deliveries, and in the second match against Nagaland, he excelled with 37 runs from 32 deliveries. Other players like Ayush Badoni and Yush Dhull have also displayed good form, amassing 44 and 41 runs, respectively.
Karnataka's captain, Mayank Agarwal, currently stands out as their top batsman, having scored 26 runs in a single innings. In their first match against Madhya Pradesh, they faced a relatively low target, and Karnataka breezed through it. Opener Devdutt Padikkal closely follows with 24 runs in one inning.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi to win
Karnataka to win
Delhi to win
Delhi vs Karnataka Toss Prediction
The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. In the last match held at this venue, Karnataka faced off against Madhya Pradesh, with the latter losing after losing the toss and being tasked with setting a target. Given that this decision worked in favour of Karnataka, it is probable that the toss winner in the upcoming match will choose to field first.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be conducive for a game of cricket as it is going to be sunny with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.
Delhi Player List
Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Mayank Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Dev Lakra, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Sharma, Pranshu Vijayran.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yash Dhull (C)
|
Batter
|
Dev Lakra
|
All-rounder
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Shivank Vashisht
|
All-rounder
|
Kshitiz Sharma
|
Batter
|
Lalit Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
Delhi Team Form
Delhi has been in decent form, having won both of their completed matches so far. It was a cake walk for them as they were tasked with chasing ridiculously low totals on both occasions.
Karnataka Player List
Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, BR Sharath, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Praveen Dubey, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Mayank Agarwal (C)
|
Batter
|
Krishnan Shrijith
|
Batter
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
Krishnappa Gowtham
|
All-rounder
|
Manoj Bhandage
|
Batter
|
Shubhang Hegde
|
All-rounder
|
BR Sharath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
Vidwath Kaverappa
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka has only completed one match so far, which they won after restricting Madhya Pradesh to a terrible total of 76 runs. Their form is rather hard to gauge but they have the momentum on their side.
Delhi vs Karnataka Head-to-Head
Delhi and Karnataka have only faced each other once in 2019 with Karnataka emerging victorious in dominant fashion.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Delhi - 0
Karnataka - 1
Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Odds
Anuj Rawat to score a half-century against Karnataka
Anuj Rawat currently holds the position of Delhi's primary batsman, having amassed 60 runs across two innings. Based on his recent performances, scoring 23 from 20 deliveries against Madhya Pradesh and 37 from 32 against Nagaland, he appears to be on a promising trajectory. It's worth noting that the targets Delhi has faced in their matches so far have been relatively low, and the team has easily surpassed their opponents. With his current form, there is a strong possibility that he could achieve a half-century against Karnataka, should he be given the opportunity to showcase his potential.
Delhi vs Karnataka
T20
Dehradun, Dehradun
Delhi vs Karnataka Best Batters
Anuj Rawat to be Delhi’s Best Batter
Delhi’s opening batsman Anuj Rawat is leading their run charts with 60 runs in two innings. In their most recent match against Nagaland, he scored 37 runs from 32 deliveries with a strike rate of 115.62. Considering his form, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again in the next match.
Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler
Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka’s skipper, emerged as their top batsman after their first match of the season against Madhya Pradesh with 26 runs from 29 deliveries. Considering his reliability as an opening batter, he can be anticipated to continue in his current form and remain their best batsman.
Delhi vs Karnataka Best Bowlers
Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s Best Bowler
Suyash Sharma is displaying excellent form as he has already claimed seven wickets in two innings, making him their leading wicket-taker by a significant margin. Against Nagaland, he delivered four overs, conceded just 18 runs and claimed two wickets, giving him an economy rate of 4.50. He can be anticipated to replicate his performance in the upcoming match.
Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler
After their first match of the season, Krishnappa Gowtham is tied as the top wicket-taker, having claimed three wickets in a single innings. In their match against Nagaland, he was the standout bowler after delivering four overs, conceding a mere 17 runs and capturing three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. He can be relied upon to continue to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka
- Delhi to win @ 2.58 (Parimatch)
- Karnataka to win @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
Parimatch