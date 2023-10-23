DEL (Delhi) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction DEL 23 % Chance of Winning TAMI 77 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 3.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi and Tamil Nadu take centre stage in the fifth round of fixtures of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 23 at 4:30 PM IST.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Delhi have had a fabulous start to the tournament as after the first game against Uttar Pradesh was washed out they have won three games on the bounce and have remained unbeaten so far. In the last game, Delhi bowlers did a phenomenal job as they conceded 136 runs in 20 overs. Lalit Yadav was the star of the show as he ended up with 3/19. Delhi bagged an opening stand of 72 runs as they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Tamil Nadu much like their opponents have had a great start to the tournament. Tamil Nadu’s first game against Karnataka was washed out since then they have registered two wins in the last two games. In the last game, Tripura opted to bat first and failed to make a mark as they were 19/3 and eventually ended up scoring 129 runs. Tamil nadu won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are slight favourites in this all important game which could decide the top spot in Group E.

Delhi’s chances of winning - 23%

Tamil Nadu’s chances of winning - 77%

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Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Delhi has been close to perfect so far in the tournament, they don’t seem to possess enough firepower that you need to change the game when it matters the most. In the three games thus far, Delhi has hit seven sixes averaging 2.3 sixes a game which is pretty low in T20 format. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu bagged five sixes in the last game which makes us believe Tamil Nadu will hit more sixes than Delhi in this fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi to win 3.26 Bet on 1xbet Tamil Nadu to win 3.25 Bet on Dafabet

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

Abhimanyu Cricket Academy has hosted seven games thus far, on five occasions the teams bowling first has won the game. Looking at these underlined stats, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Delhi News & Player List

Delhi Player List

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Dev Lakra, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Himmat Singh, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Mayank Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Lakshay Thareja, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Dev Lakra Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Lalit Yadav All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Harshit Rana All-rounder Navdeep Saini All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

After sharing the spoils in the opening game, Delhi have won three games on the bounce and with 14 points, Delhi top the standing but Tamil Nadu has a game in hand.

Tamil Nadu News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Player List

Washington Sundar (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hari Nishanth, Kuldeep Sen, Baba Aparajith, Ajitesh Guruswamy (wk), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, Sanjay Yadav, M Mohammed

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter Hari Nishanth Batter Vijay Shankar Batter Washington Sundar Batter Ajitesh Guruswamy Wicket-keeper Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Baba Aparajith Bowler Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Kuldeep Sen All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu’s first game was called off due to rains, In the last two games, Tamil Nadu bagged maximum points and with 10 points are currently second on the table.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head

Delhi and Tamil Nadu have gone head to head only once in this competition which was back in 2010. Tamil Nadu were victorious on the day as they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Delhi: 0

Tamil Nadu: 1

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Tamil Nadu

Delhi and Tamil Nadu have dominated the proceedings in the Group E thus far. If we look at the five games both sides have played in this tournament, both sides are head and shoulders above the rest which makes this game a potential eight pointer for both sides as they aspire to top the group. One key factor that separates these two teams so far is the opening partnership as Delhi openers have been far more dominant than Tamil Nadu openers. In the last three fixtures, Delhi has managed an opening partnership of 47, 34 and 72 and have conceded 2, 16 and 4 runs in those matches. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu openers haven’t been consistent as they have bagged an opening stand of 34 and 3 runs thus far. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Delhi have had a better opening stand in all three fixtures thus far and we believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Top Team Batters

Anuj Rawat to be Delhi’s top batter

Anuj Rawat has had a steady start to the campaign as he has managed to get good starts in each of the first three games and it only is a matter of time before he converts his starts into a big score. In three games, Rawat has scored 23, 37 and 38 and has been consistent for Delhi which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan to be Tamil Nadu’s top batter

In the two games thus far, Sai Sudharsan has showcased why he would be key for Tamil Nadu in this tournament if they aspire to go all the way. In two games, Sudharsan has scored 46 and 54* and with 100 runs is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Top Team Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s top bowler

Suyash Sharma has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as in the first game he ended up with 5/13. Sharma continued his form in the next two games and bagged another three wickets. With eight wickets Suyash Sharma is the leading wicket taker for Delhi this term which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Varun Chakaravarthy to be Tamil Nadu’s top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy has looked good in the opening round of fixtures. Even though they haven’t been a standout bowler for Tamil Nadu thus far. Chakaravarthy has showcased his skill of not conceding runs and taking important wickets when his side need the most. In the two games, Chakaravarthy has ended up with 2/16 and 1/27 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.