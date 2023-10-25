Delhi vs Tripura Match Prediction DEL 96 % Chance of Winning TRI 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.072 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi and Tripura will square off against each other in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharana Pratap College Ground on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 11:00 am IST.

Delhi vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Delhi remains undefeated this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, emerging victorious in all four of their completed matches. They currently occupy the pinnacle of the standings with 18 points from five games. In their most recent contest, they outperformed Tamil Nadu by a substantial 124-run margin. Delhi was assigned to bat first and successfully posted a total of 191 runs on the scoreboard while losing three wickets in the process. In the latter half of the match, Tamil Nadu's batting lineup crumbled, managing only 67 runs. Suyash Sharma demonstrated a remarkable performance by taking four wickets for a mere 5 runs in his allotted four overs. Regardless of the outcome of this particular game, Delhi's position at the top of the table remains secure.

Meanwhile, Tripura finds themselves in the lower half of the standings. They've competed in four matches, managing just one victory and currently grappling with a three-match losing streak. Their most recent encounter resulted in a disheartening 68-run loss to Uttar Pradesh. In that match, only three of Tripura's eleven batters were able to reach double-digit scores as they were dismissed for a total of 121 runs while pursuing a target of 190. With just two games left to play, Tripura's prospects of qualifying for the next stage appear exceedingly slim.

Delhi's chance of winning: 96%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 4%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi vs Tripura Betting Tips

Priyansh Arya, the Delhi opener, has been in sensational form this season, accumulating 172 runs at an average of 43.00. He scored 81 & 51 runs respectively in the last two games. Bet on Arya to score over 26.5 runs against Tripura in the game.

Rajat Dey has emerged as Tripura's most prominent contributor with the bat, amassing a total of 122 runs across four innings. In their recent match against Uttar Pradesh, he notably topped the run-scoring charts, accumulating 36 runs from just 21 deliveries. As a result, we anticipate that Dey will continue to be a significant run-scorer, and we predict him to surpass the 21.5 run mark in the upcoming game against Delhi.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tripura to win 7.34 Bet on Parimatch Delhi to win 1.071 Bet on 1xBet Tripura to win 8.60 Bet on Dafabet

Delhi vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The scoring rate at the Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun has been relatively subdued, primarily due to the moisture content on the surface. In this season, four matches have been played at this venue, with two being won by the team batting first and the other two by the team batting second. In the most recent match, the chasing team effortlessly achieved the target. Therefore, we anticipate that the team captain who wins the toss will opt to field first to acclimate to the prevailing bowling conditions and subsequently pursue the target.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharana Pratap College Ground on Wednesday is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius and 52% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies on Wednesday.

Delhi Player List

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Dev Lakra, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Himmat Singh, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Mayank Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Lakshay Thareja, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Priyansh Arya Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Dev Lakra Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Lalit Yadav All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Harshit Rana All-rounder Navdeep Saini All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi are unbeaten this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and are arriving here on the back of a four match winning spree.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Ajay Sarkar, Bikramjit Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Chiranjit Paul, Viki Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Nirupam Sen Chowdhary, Danveer Singh, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Arkaprabha Sinha Batter Amit Ali All-rounder Bikramkumar Das Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Rajat Dey Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Subham Ghosh All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Sanjay Majumder Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Viki Saha Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura have lost their last three games in a row. They lost to Uttar Pradesh recently by 68 runs.

Delhi vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met only once so far where Delhi came up with a 6 wicket win against Tripura.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Delhi Won: 1 match

Tripura Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Delhi vs Tripura Betting Odds

Delhi to score over 26.5 runs before their first dismissal

In four games that they played, Delhi posted totals of 47, 34, 72 & 44 runs respectively before their 1st dismissal. In each of these four games, Delhi managed to surpass the total of 26.5 runs before losing their first dismissal. P Arya and A Rawat opened for the team in the last game and are averaging close to 43.00 & 26.00 respectively. Bet on Delhi to score over 26.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game.

Delhi vs Tripura T20 Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun Delhi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.55 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Tripura Top Batters

Anuj Rawat to be Delhi’s top batter

Anuj Rawat has made a consistent beginning to the season, consistently making promising starts in the initial three games. It appears only a matter of time before he transforms these promising starts into substantial scores. Rawat's performances in the current season are reflected in his scores of 23, 37, 38, and 6 runs, making him the standout choice for Delhi in the upcoming game.

Rajat Dey to be Tripura’s top batter

Rajat Dey holds the distinction of being Tripura's leading run-scorer, amassing a total of 122 runs in four innings to date. In their recent contest against Uttar Pradesh, he notably emerged as the highest run-getter for his team, tallying 36 runs from 21 deliveries, resulting in a striking strike rate of 171.42. It's reasonable to anticipate that he will once again play a pivotal role as their primary batsman in the upcoming game.

Delhi vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s top bowler

Suyash Sharma's performance at the beginning of this campaign has been exceptional. He has already claimed 12 wickets in four matches for Delhi, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 3.50. In the most recent game, Sharma showcased his skills by capturing four wickets while conceding only 5 runs during his allotted four overs. As the leading wicket-taker for Delhi this season, Suyash Sharma is the prime choice for our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhijit Sarkar to be Tripura’s top bowler

Abhijit Sarkar is one of Tripura's top wicket-takers this season, having secured three wickets in four innings. His economy rate stands at 6.92, and he has proven to be a dependable choice as their primary bowler.