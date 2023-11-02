Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
DEL
45%
Chance of Winning
VID
55%
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Suyash Sharma has taken 15 wickets by conceding just 67 runs, maintaining a crazy bowling average of 4.46 in the ongoing SMAT.
- Umesh Yadav has 11 wickets at an average of 13.54, with a wicket coming in every 9.2 balls.
- In six matches, Taide has amassed 273 runs at an average of 45.50 with an insanely good strike rate of 182.00.
Delhi vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning
Vidarbha and Delhi have been supremely competent units in the longest form of the sport, but you can’t say the same about their performance in the shortest format. However, they dispelled the myth in the 2023 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and how!
While the Yash Dhull-led side have been impeccable in their shot-planning and execution, they have done that really well by leading the group table. One can be sure of their impact in the quarter-finals against Vidarbha, who topped the Group D table. There is nothing much to differentiate between the two sides and how they have gone about their business this year.
Delhi’s chance of winning is 45%
Vidarbha’s chance of winning is 55%
Delhi vs Vidarbha Betting Tips
The likes of Yash Dhull and Priyansh Arya have been at the forefront of a collective Delhi effort to ensure they ended up at the top of the table. From a fiercely competitive group, how they performed gives a clear picture of how things have been led along the way. Shubham Dubey and Atharva Taide have ensured that things are far more fluid for them in the SMAT and hence, my suggestion would be to grab the opportunity and bet accordingly.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Vidarbha Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Vidarbha
Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction
The match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, which so far has hosted 21 T20 matches. Out of those 21 games, the batting first team have had a domineering run, having won 13 games This match will be played in the afternoon and hence, the impact of dew will hardly be there. So teams here may decide to bowl first.
Weather Report
Winter has clearly dawned in North India, and the dew factor in the morning will have its say in the proceedings. There is no rain predicted, but batting first will be an easy thing here because spinners may find it hard to grip the ball early in the morning.
Delhi Player List
Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Lakshay Thareja, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yash Dhull
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Dev Lakra
|
All-rounder
|
Lalit Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Navdeep Saini
|
Bowler
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
Delhi Team Form
In Group E, Delhi were the strongest team in the competition, having won all five completed games to secure 22 points along the way. The NRR of +2.973 was the magic that further added an allure. That is insane dominance on the show.
Vidarbha Player List
Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Mandar Mahale, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Dipesh Parwani, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Sarwate, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nayan Chavan, Lalit M Yadav, Saurabh Dubey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
Batter
|
Mandar Mahale
|
Batter
|
Akshay Karnewar
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
All-rounder
|
Dipesh Parwani
|
Bowler
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Akshay Wadkar
|
Bowler
|
Aditya Sarwate
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Placed in Group D, Vidarbha secured four wins and two losses, but that was enough for them to be at the top of the table. Such had been the performance that one could hardly muster them out, with a solid penchant for motivation. While I don’t consider them favourites to win the encounter against Delhi, I will be surprised if they don’t put up a strong performance.
Delhi vs Vidarbha Head-To-Head
Delhi and Vidarbha have played each other three times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Vidarbha winning all three games by a substantial margin. However, I am concerned that this will not be an encore, with the factor of Delhi having a very strong squad and a performance to back the cause.
Delhi vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Yash Dhull has been in spectacular form, and one can be sure that things will fall in favour of him. I am convinced of that, hence all my bets are tangibly attracted at a premium. Further, the likes of Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wadkar have been killing the bonnet with a very good marker. Overall, we have so many money-making opportunities.
Delhi vs Vidarbha
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null
Delhi vs Vidarbha Best Batters
Dhull to be Delhi’s best batter (Parimatch)
With 159 runs from five matches, Yash Dhull had a stunner of a SMAT, and if you add that he has an average of 53.00, it gives the picture of a complete cricketer. Dhull has a strike rate of 127.20, which adds to his credentials. Even though Prayansh Arya is the highest run-scorer, with 29 more runs, that came at a far lesser average.
Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s best batter (Parimatch)
Atharva Taide has a T20 batting average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 141.17, but in the ongoing SMAT, he has really come into his own. In six matches, he has amassed 273 runs at an average of 45.50 with an insanely good strike rate of 182.00. That includes two half-centuries. Vidarbha are incredibly lucky to have him in the squad, and one can be sure that he will continue to exert dominance.
Delhi vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers
Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s best bowler (Parimatch)
After impeccably dominating the show in the IPL 2023, Suyash Sharma is on a roll this season with Delhi in the SMAT. With 15 wickets from five matches, Suyash has managed an average of 4.46. If there is a performance that will stand the test of time, this is it. The way he has gone about his business, trust him to have his say everywhere he goes.
Umesh Yadav to be Vidarbha’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Umesh Yadav has been a very good bowler and has proven his worth multiple times, but how he is bowling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is an education for young bowlers. That has yielded him 11 wickets at an average of 13.54, with a wicket coming in every 9.2 balls. That is crazy, isn’t it?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
Delhi to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
Vidarbha to win @ 1.99 (Parimatch)
Parimatch