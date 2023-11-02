Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Prediction DEL 45 % Chance of Winning VID 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Table-toppers from Group D and Group E, respectively, Vidarbha and Delhi, will square off against each other at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on November 2, 2023 (Thursday), at 1:30 PM IST. Both teams ruled the group stage with a solid disposition towards form, and we can be very sure about the fact that both teams will do well in the quarter-finals to give us a good contest to look forward to.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Vidarbha and Delhi have been supremely competent units in the longest form of the sport, but you can’t say the same about their performance in the shortest format. However, they dispelled the myth in the 2023 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and how!

While the Yash Dhull-led side have been impeccable in their shot-planning and execution, they have done that really well by leading the group table. One can be sure of their impact in the quarter-finals against Vidarbha, who topped the Group D table. There is nothing much to differentiate between the two sides and how they have gone about their business this year.

Delhi’s chance of winning is 45%

Vidarbha’s chance of winning is 55%

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Delhi vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

The likes of Yash Dhull and Priyansh Arya have been at the forefront of a collective Delhi effort to ensure they ended up at the top of the table. From a fiercely competitive group, how they performed gives a clear picture of how things have been led along the way. Shubham Dubey and Atharva Taide have ensured that things are far more fluid for them in the SMAT and hence, my suggestion would be to grab the opportunity and bet accordingly.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Vidarbha Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Vidarbha 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

The match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, which so far has hosted 21 T20 matches. Out of those 21 games, the batting first team have had a domineering run, having won 13 games This match will be played in the afternoon and hence, the impact of dew will hardly be there. So teams here may decide to bowl first.

Weather Report

Winter has clearly dawned in North India, and the dew factor in the morning will have its say in the proceedings. There is no rain predicted, but batting first will be an easy thing here because spinners may find it hard to grip the ball early in the morning.

Delhi Player List

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Lakshay Thareja, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Himmat Singh Batter Dev Lakra All-rounder Lalit Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Delhi Team Form

In Group E, Delhi were the strongest team in the competition, having won all five completed games to secure 22 points along the way. The NRR of +2.973 was the magic that further added an allure. That is insane dominance on the show.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Mandar Mahale, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Dipesh Parwani, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Sarwate, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nayan Chavan, Lalit M Yadav, Saurabh Dubey

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide Batter Jitesh Sharma Batter Karun Nair Wicket-keeper Dhruv Shorey Batter Mandar Mahale Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Darshan Nalkande All-rounder Dipesh Parwani Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Akshay Wadkar Bowler Aditya Sarwate Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Placed in Group D, Vidarbha secured four wins and two losses, but that was enough for them to be at the top of the table. Such had been the performance that one could hardly muster them out, with a solid penchant for motivation. While I don’t consider them favourites to win the encounter against Delhi, I will be surprised if they don’t put up a strong performance.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Head-To-Head

Delhi and Vidarbha have played each other three times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Vidarbha winning all three games by a substantial margin. However, I am concerned that this will not be an encore, with the factor of Delhi having a very strong squad and a performance to back the cause.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Yash Dhull has been in spectacular form, and one can be sure that things will fall in favour of him. I am convinced of that, hence all my bets are tangibly attracted at a premium. Further, the likes of Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wadkar have been killing the bonnet with a very good marker. Overall, we have so many money-making opportunities.

Delhi vs Vidarbha T20 Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null Delhi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Vidarbha Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Dhull to be Delhi’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 159 runs from five matches, Yash Dhull had a stunner of a SMAT, and if you add that he has an average of 53.00, it gives the picture of a complete cricketer. Dhull has a strike rate of 127.20, which adds to his credentials. Even though Prayansh Arya is the highest run-scorer, with 29 more runs, that came at a far lesser average.

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Atharva Taide has a T20 batting average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 141.17, but in the ongoing SMAT, he has really come into his own. In six matches, he has amassed 273 runs at an average of 45.50 with an insanely good strike rate of 182.00. That includes two half-centuries. Vidarbha are incredibly lucky to have him in the squad, and one can be sure that he will continue to exert dominance.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s best bowler (Parimatch)

After impeccably dominating the show in the IPL 2023, Suyash Sharma is on a roll this season with Delhi in the SMAT. With 15 wickets from five matches, Suyash has managed an average of 4.46. If there is a performance that will stand the test of time, this is it. The way he has gone about his business, trust him to have his say everywhere he goes.

Umesh Yadav to be Vidarbha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Umesh Yadav has been a very good bowler and has proven his worth multiple times, but how he is bowling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is an education for young bowlers. That has yielded him 11 wickets at an average of 13.54, with a wicket coming in every 9.2 balls. That is crazy, isn’t it?