Goa vs Punjab Match Prediction GOA 8 % Chance of Winning PUN 92 % Place a bet Parimatch 5.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.184 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Goa and Punjab will take on each other in the Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi, on October 25, 2023 (Wednesday), at 1:30 PM IST. Punjab and Goa are two of the best-performing sides in the ongoing season of the SMAT, having won four of their five games so far in the league and comfortably sitting in the top two positions.

Goa vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Punjab possibly have the best side in the entire tournament, with fresh blood being gathered around to make statements of their own. Led by veteran Mandeep Singh, Punjab have succeeded in making huge scores every time they go out to bat and that is hardly going to change against Goa.

On the other hand, Goa are too good a side to be bogged down. You don’t win four games in five matches just by pure luck. With a positive NRR of +1.847 and 16 points to go along with it, Goa have made their intent clear already. KV Siddharth and Darsan Misal have rightfully taken over the mantle to deliver one masterclass after another. Trust them to come good once again.

Goa’s chance of winning is 8%

Punjab’s chance of winning is 92%

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Goa vs Punjab Betting Tips

While it is clear that Abhishek Sharma, who is already the top run-scorer in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will continue to deliver for Punjab, one can also hope that Prabhsimran Singh is due for a big knock as well. KV Siddharth has been doing well for Goa already, but he would be aiming to make it matter against Punjab as that offers them a chance to top the table.

Match Prediction Best Odds Goa to win 5.70 Bet on Parimatch Punjab to win 1.15 Bet on Dafabet Goa to win 6.00 Bet on 1xBet

Goa vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The JSCA Oval in Ranchi has hosted 10 T20 games, with the batting first team winning five games and the batting second team winning as many games as well. It is a high-scoring venue, with the first-innings average score being 199/7 and the average first-innings winning score being 236/5.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match between Goa and Punjab at the JSCA Oval in Ranchi on Monday, and with the match being an afternoon one, there’s no surprise dew factor that could disturb the game's dynamics as well.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

After losing the first game of the season to Saurashtra, Punjab have won the next four matches in a pretty convincing fashion to ensure that they are sitting at the top of the table. The most important fact of their wins has been the way they have broken records and have done so in a very casual manner.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal, Rahul Tripathi, Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Lakshay Garg, Rajashekhar Harikant, Kashyap Bakle, Felix Alemao, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Tunish Sawkar, Ishaan Gadekar, Mohit Redkar, Shubham Tari

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (c) Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Mohit Redkar Batter Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Tunish Sawkar Bowler KV Siddharth Wicket-keeper Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Shubham Tari Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have done pretty well this season under the leadership of Darsan Misal, with Goa winning four out of five matches already in the ongoing season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They are in good form and will love to capitalize on that in order to make a good rake.

Goa vs Punjab Head-To-Head

Goa and Punjab have played each other thrice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and in all three games, Punjab have come out victorious. The last time these two sides met each other was back in 2022, when Punjab won by nine wickets at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground.

Goa vs Punjab Betting Odds

Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh surely provide a solid money-making opportunity for all of us from this SMAT game, but keep an eye on Arjun Tendulkar too. Arjun has been in decent form with the ball, and he can have his scalps. What makes it even more interesting is Punjab have a very good player in Mandeep Singh, who continues to dominate the domestic proceedings.

Goa vs Punjab T20 JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Goa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 5.70 Bet Now! Punjab Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.184 Bet Now!

Goa vs Punjab Best Batters

Siddharth to be Goa’s best batter (Parimatch)

Since making a move to Goa, KV Siddharth has been in very good form, having scored at an average of 49.66 in five matches. That is a very good position to be in, especially considering the fact that Siddharth has 149 runs to his name. He is currently the highest run-scorer for Goa in the ongoing SMAT.

Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Abhishek Sharma is in a league of his own, having scored 364 runs at an average of 72.80. He is the top run-scorer in the entire competition, with a couple of centuries to his name. With a player being in such form, it is only natural that we trust him to pick things up and make sure Punjab are in for another good performance.

Goa vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Sidharth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sidharth Kaul is the best Punjab bowler of the season, having taken 10 wickets from five games at an average of 15.90. His best bowling innings of 3/28 is a further testament to how Kaul continues to be a solid performer for the side. Kaul, with his incredible ability to swing the new ball, has that knack of owning the battle and Punjab will hope that he does it once again against Goa.

Lakhsya Garg to be Goa’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lakhya Garg and Arjun Tendulkar have done well to help Goa reach the second position on the points table. Garg, in particular, has been very impressive, having taken nine wickets at an average of 16.88. Garg has a further reputation of having a mean bouncer, which will come into effect against Punjab.