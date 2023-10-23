Goa vs Railways Match Prediction
GOA
45%
Chance of Winning
RAI
55%
T20
JSCA Oval Ground
Facts:
- Railways left-arm spinner Akash Pandey is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in SMAT 2023. He has picked 10 wickets.
- Goa opener Rahul Tripathi has scored 106 runs at an average of 35.33 in his first four outings.
- Goa finished 4th in Elite Group B last year. Railways were fifth in Elite Group A in SMAT 2022.
Goa vs Railways Chance of Winning
Railways are very likely to beat Goa in the upcoming match. Goa are currently occupying the second spot in the Elite Group C after three wins in four matches. But those wins have come against weaker opponents. Two of those wins have come against Manipal and Arunachal Pradesh. Gujarat defeated them by 15 runs.
Same is the case with Railways who are currently fourth in Group C. They defeated Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before going down against Punjab. However, their last-ball thrilling win against an opposition like Saurashtra, is going to boost their morale immensely.
Railways have traditionally done well against Goa, beating them in two out of two matches they have played against them in the format. The presence of veteran spinner Karn Sharma is expected to give a major boost to the side. Railways can emerge as clear favourites if they get rid of Rahul Tripathi early.
Goa chance of winning - 45%
Railways chance of winning - 55%
Goa vs Railways Pradesh Betting Tips
Goa opener Ishaan Gadekar scored 58 runs off 30 balls in his last match. He has scored over 30 runs in each of his four innings. He would look to carry forward his good form. In 8 T20 matches till date, he has scored 241 runs at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 147.85.
Railways opener Pratham Singh scored match-winning 45 off 30 balls in his last match against Saurashtra. The innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. He scored 67 unbeaten runs in his first outing of the tournament. The 31-year-old, who has scored 1085 runs in 38 T20 matches at an average of 31, would want to make an impact once again.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Railways to win
Goa to win
Goa vs Railways Toss Prediction
In the last match at the venue, Saurashtra elected to bat first and lost the thrilling match by three wickets against Railways. In the match prior to it, Gujarat elected to bat first but Andhra won by 8 wickets. Andhra elected to bat first in the third-last match and won by 145 runs. The trend of batting first is expected to continue.
Weather Report
It will be mostly sunny in Ranchi on Monday, October 23. With a temperature of 78 degree celsius, the humidity level will hover around 55 percent. The wind speed at the ground will be somewhere close to 8 km/h.
Goa Player List
S Kauthankar (c), D Goankar, V Govekar, S Prabhudesai, T Sawkar, A Pandrekar, D Misal, Amit Yadav, S Dubashi, F Alemo, L Garg, R Naik, Arjun Tendulkar, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Lad, I Gadekar, A Kaushik, V Kahlon, V Naik, M Redkar
Goa Predicted Playing XI
|
Ishaan Gadekar
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
KV Siddhanth (wk)
|
wicketkeeper-batter
|
Darshan Misal (Cap)
|
All-rounder
|
Suyash Prabhudessai
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Tunish Sawkar
|
All-rounder
|
Lakshay Garg
|
All-rounder
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Redkar
|
Bowler
|
Shubham Tari
|
Bowler
|
Vikas Singh
|
Bowler
Goa Recent Form
Goa have won three of their first matches. They won their last match against Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. They have lost just one of their last five matches.
Railways Player List
Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Karn Sharma (c), Mohammad Saif, Shubham Chaubey, Akash Pandey, Susheel Kumar, Vivek Singh, Rahul Sharma, Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha
Railways Playing XI
|
Shivam Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Pratham Singh
|
Batter
|
Upendra Yadav (WK)
|
wicketkeeper-batter
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Akshat Pandey
|
Batter
|
Karna Sharma (Cap)
|
Bowler
|
M Saif/Susheel Kumar
|
Batter
|
Shubham Chaubey
|
Batter/Bowler
|
Akash Pandey
|
Batter
|
Vivek Singh
|
Batter
Railways Recent Form
Gujarat have won three of their four matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their last match against Saurashtra by three wickets. Overall, they have lost just two of their last five matches.
Goa vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record
The two sides played against each other for the first and last time in the T20 format in 2014. Goa won the match by four wickets and 30 balls remaining.
Goa vs Railways Betting Odds
Goa opening partnership to be over 19.5
Goa opening batters Ishaan Gadekar and Rahul Tripathi partnered for 70 runs in their first match against Andhra. In their second match against Manipur, the partnership lasted for nine balls. The two partnered for 54 runs against a strong Gujarat bowling unit. In their last outing against Arunachal Pradesh, they pumped 99 runs together. Tripathi is a quality campaigner and has the credentials to score 20 runs in the very first over. Gadekar is also in a very good form. The two batters are expected to score at least 20 runs together in the match.
Goa vs Railways
T20
JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi
Goa vs Railways Top Batters
Rahul Tripathi to be the top batter for Goa
India and IPL star Rahul Tripathi can emerge as one of the biggest threats for Gujarat. In his last outing, Tripathi scored unbeaten 35 runs off just 16 balls. In his first match, he scored 47 runs off just 34 balls. He scored 2 and 22 in his second and third match respectively. The right-hand batters T20 career of 147 matches has seen him score 3277 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 134.41. He has hit 18 fifties in the format.
Mohammad Saif to be the top batter for Railways
Mohammad Saif was mighty impressive against Saurashtra. He fired unbeaten 48 runs off 26 balls to lead his team to a thrilling last-ball win. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The 27-year-old southpaw would enter the match against Goa with a lot of confidence and eyes will definitely be on him. His six-match T20 career has seen him score 133 runs at an average of 26.60. Railways can also look to promote him in the batting order.
Goa vs Railways Top Bowlers
Arjun Tendulkar to be the top batter for Goa
Arjun Tendulkar has been on the money in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. He did not pick any wicket in his last outing but conceded just 17 runs in four overs. In the remaining three matches, the left-arm pacer has picked at least two wickets. The 24-year-old picked three wickets in the first match. He would look to make an impact against Railways as well. In 17 T20 matches till date, Tendulkar has picked 22 wickets at an average of 19.86.
Karn Sharma to be the top batter for Railways
Experience holds a lot of importance in cricket and 35-year-old Karn Sharma has a lot of it. The leg-spinner has picked just one wicket in his first four outings and would be raring to leave an impact in at least one of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 matches. Karna, who has represented CSK, MI, RCB and SRH in the IPL, has played a total of 165 T20 matches and picked 138 wickets at an average of 26.52 and an economy rate of 7.59.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Railways
Goa to win @ 1.83 (1xBet)
Railways to win @ 1.90 (1xBet)
1xbet