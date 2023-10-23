Goa vs Railways Match Prediction GOA 45 % Chance of Winning RAI 55 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.913 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Goa will take on Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group C match at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi on Monday, October 23. The match is scheduled to start from 9:00 AM IST.

Goa vs Railways Chance of Winning

Railways are very likely to beat Goa in the upcoming match. Goa are currently occupying the second spot in the Elite Group C after three wins in four matches. But those wins have come against weaker opponents. Two of those wins have come against Manipal and Arunachal Pradesh. Gujarat defeated them by 15 runs.

Same is the case with Railways who are currently fourth in Group C. They defeated Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before going down against Punjab. However, their last-ball thrilling win against an opposition like Saurashtra, is going to boost their morale immensely.

Railways have traditionally done well against Goa, beating them in two out of two matches they have played against them in the format. The presence of veteran spinner Karn Sharma is expected to give a major boost to the side. Railways can emerge as clear favourites if they get rid of Rahul Tripathi early.

Goa chance of winning - 45%

Railways chance of winning - 55%

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Goa vs Railways Pradesh Betting Tips

Goa opener Ishaan Gadekar scored 58 runs off 30 balls in his last match. He has scored over 30 runs in each of his four innings. He would look to carry forward his good form. In 8 T20 matches till date, he has scored 241 runs at an average of 34.42 and a strike rate of 147.85.

Railways opener Pratham Singh scored match-winning 45 off 30 balls in his last match against Saurashtra. The innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. He scored 67 unbeaten runs in his first outing of the tournament. The 31-year-old, who has scored 1085 runs in 38 T20 matches at an average of 31, would want to make an impact once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Railways to win 1.90 Bet on 1xBet Goa to win 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

Goa vs Railways Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Saurashtra elected to bat first and lost the thrilling match by three wickets against Railways. In the match prior to it, Gujarat elected to bat first but Andhra won by 8 wickets. Andhra elected to bat first in the third-last match and won by 145 runs. The trend of batting first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

It will be mostly sunny in Ranchi on Monday, October 23. With a temperature of 78 degree celsius, the humidity level will hover around 55 percent. The wind speed at the ground will be somewhere close to 8 km/h.

Goa Player List

S Kauthankar (c), D Goankar, V Govekar, S Prabhudesai, T Sawkar, A Pandrekar, D Misal, Amit Yadav, S Dubashi, F Alemo, L Garg, R Naik, Arjun Tendulkar, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Lad, I Gadekar, A Kaushik, V Kahlon, V Naik, M Redkar

Goa Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter KV Siddhanth (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Darshan Misal (Cap) All-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai Wicketkeeper-batter Tunish Sawkar All-rounder Lakshay Garg All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Shubham Tari Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa have won three of their first matches. They won their last match against Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

Railways Player List

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Karn Sharma (c), Mohammad Saif, Shubham Chaubey, Akash Pandey, Susheel Kumar, Vivek Singh, Rahul Sharma, Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Railways Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Pratham Singh Batter Upendra Yadav (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Ashutosh Sharma Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Akshat Pandey Batter Karna Sharma (Cap) Bowler M Saif/Susheel Kumar Batter Shubham Chaubey Batter/Bowler Akash Pandey Batter Vivek Singh Batter

Railways Recent Form

Gujarat have won three of their four matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their last match against Saurashtra by three wickets. Overall, they have lost just two of their last five matches.

Goa vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

The two sides played against each other for the first and last time in the T20 format in 2014. Goa won the match by four wickets and 30 balls remaining.

Goa vs Railways Betting Odds

Goa opening partnership to be over 19.5

Goa opening batters Ishaan Gadekar and Rahul Tripathi partnered for 70 runs in their first match against Andhra. In their second match against Manipur, the partnership lasted for nine balls. The two partnered for 54 runs against a strong Gujarat bowling unit. In their last outing against Arunachal Pradesh, they pumped 99 runs together. Tripathi is a quality campaigner and has the credentials to score 20 runs in the very first over. Gadekar is also in a very good form. The two batters are expected to score at least 20 runs together in the match.

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Goa vs Railways Top Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be the top batter for Goa

India and IPL star Rahul Tripathi can emerge as one of the biggest threats for Gujarat. In his last outing, Tripathi scored unbeaten 35 runs off just 16 balls. In his first match, he scored 47 runs off just 34 balls. He scored 2 and 22 in his second and third match respectively. The right-hand batters T20 career of 147 matches has seen him score 3277 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 134.41. He has hit 18 fifties in the format.

Mohammad Saif to be the top batter for Railways

Mohammad Saif was mighty impressive against Saurashtra. He fired unbeaten 48 runs off 26 balls to lead his team to a thrilling last-ball win. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The 27-year-old southpaw would enter the match against Goa with a lot of confidence and eyes will definitely be on him. His six-match T20 career has seen him score 133 runs at an average of 26.60. Railways can also look to promote him in the batting order.

Goa vs Railways Top Bowlers

Arjun Tendulkar to be the top batter for Goa

Arjun Tendulkar has been on the money in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. He did not pick any wicket in his last outing but conceded just 17 runs in four overs. In the remaining three matches, the left-arm pacer has picked at least two wickets. The 24-year-old picked three wickets in the first match. He would look to make an impact against Railways as well. In 17 T20 matches till date, Tendulkar has picked 22 wickets at an average of 19.86.

Karn Sharma to be the top batter for Railways

Experience holds a lot of importance in cricket and 35-year-old Karn Sharma has a lot of it. The leg-spinner has picked just one wicket in his first four outings and would be raring to leave an impact in at least one of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 matches. Karna, who has represented CSK, MI, RCB and SRH in the IPL, has played a total of 165 T20 matches and picked 138 wickets at an average of 26.52 and an economy rate of 7.59.