Goa vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

GOA

45%

Chance of Winning

SAUR

55%

Parimatch

1.83
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Melbet

1.83
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.73
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

JSCA International Stadium Complex

Goa and Saurashtra are set to face each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Facts:

  • The sides have played twice thus far and on both occasions it is Saurashtra that emerged victorious.
  • Saurashtra are on a two match winning spree while Goa lost their last game.
  • Both teams are currently tied on points, and in the best-case scenario, only one of them can advance to the knockout stage.

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Chance of winning

Arunachal Pradesh lost the last match against Manipur by eight wickets. Batting first Arunachal Pradesh posted 131/7 on the board in 20 overs. Neelam Obi (34 runs), Ayush Awasti (31 runs) and Aryan Sahani (26 runs) were the top scorers. Manipur then chased down the target quite comfortably in 16.3 overs and handed Arunachal Pradesh their sixth loss of the tournament.

Punjab won their last match against Goa by 56 runs. Punjab batted first and set up a challenging total on the board (169/9) on the back of handy knocks from Nehal Wadhera (46 runs), Prabhsimran Singh (30 runs) and Mandeep Singh (26 runs). Punjab then bowled out Goa for 113 runs and won their fifth match of the tournament. Harpreet Brar (4/18) and Mayank Markande (4/20) were the top bowlers for Punjab.

  • Arunachal Pradesh’s chance of winning: 1%
  • Punjab’s chance of winning: 99%

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Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Tips

Prabhsimran Singh has been in prolific form and has scored 113 runs (30, 53 & 30) in the last three matches. Prabhsimran has been racking up runs on a consistent basis in the last three matches and we feel he is the best player to bet on to score over 25 runs against Arunachal Pradesh.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Goa to win

2.05
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Saurashtra to win

1.83
Bet on Parimatch

Goa to win

1.954
Bet on Megapari

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Toss Prediction

The surface at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won six and the team batting second won six of the 12 domestic T20 matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 193 runs.

In the six morning matches played in the tournament at JSCA Oval the team batting first won five matches and the team batting second won one match. The average 1st innings score is 167 runs. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi on Friday, 27th October is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 50% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Arunachal Pradesh Players List

Techi Sonam, Myendung Singhpo, Kumar Nyompu, Techi Neri, Nabam Hachang, Techi Doria, Neelam Obi (Captain), Agnivesh Aychi, Yab Niya Niia, Divyanshu Yadav, Avinash Thapa, Tana Teti, Yorjum Sera, Nabam Joshi, Licha John, Aprameya Jaiswal, Sitesh Das, Jay Bhavsar, Ayush Awasthi, Aryan Sahani.

Arunachal Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Neelam Obi

Batsman

Ayush Awasti

Wicket Keeper

Aryan Sahani

Batsman

Aprameya Jaiswal

All-rounder

Myendung Singpho

All-rounder

Divyanshu Yadav

All-rounder

Techi Dorai

All-rounder

Sagar Rana

Bowler

Siddharth Balodi

Bowler

Yorjum Sera

Bowler

Yab Niya Niia

Bowler

Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh played six matches and lost six in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned at the bottom of the table in group C with zero points.

Punjab Players List

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Gaurav Chaudhary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Baltej Singh, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Naman Dhir.

Punjab Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Abhishek Sharma

All-rounder

Prabhsimran Singh

Wicket Keeper

Mandeep Singh

Batsman

Anmolpreet Singh

Batsman

Nehal Wadhera

Batsman

Sanvir Singh

Batsman

Ramandeep Singh

All rounder

Gaurav Chaudhary

Bowler

Harpreet Brar

Bowler

Mayank Markande

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Punjab Recent Form

Punjab played six matches, won five and lost one in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 and are positioned at the top of the table in group C with 20 points.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Head to Head Record

Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab clashed off only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Punjab won the match by 10 wickets

  • Matches Played: 01 match
  • Arunachal Pradesh Won: 00 matches
  • Punjab Won: 01 match

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Betting Odds

Punjab to win an opening partnership

Punjab on average scored 76 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, while Arunachal Pradesh are averaging 40 for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, We predict the Punjab opening pair to score more runs than the Arunachal Pradesh opening pair.

Goa vs Saurashtra

T20

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

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Goa

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2.02
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Saurashtra

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1.83
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1.73
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Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Top Batters

Ayush Awasthi to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Ayush Awasthi scored 31 runs in the last match against Manipur and was the second best batsman for Arunachal Pradesh. The 16-year old youngster has amassed 123 runs in six matches and is the leading run-scorer for Arunachal Pradesh in the tournament. Awasthi can relish and score runs in tough batting conditions. We predict Ayush Awasthi to come good and be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh against Punjab.

Abhishek Sharma to be the top batter for Punjab

Abhishek Sharma scored six runs in the last match against Goa, his first single digit score in the tournament. The left hander has been in good touch in recent times and he is the top run-scorer (373 runs in six matches) for Punjab in the 2023 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The 23-year-old has scored 437 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. Considering his recent form, we predict Abhishek Sharma to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Punjab against Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Techi Dorai to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Techi Dorai picked up one wicket in the last match against Manipur. It has been a disappointing campaign for Arunachal Pradesh and their bowlers failed to deliver when their team needed the most. Dorai is one of the senior players in the squad and he can pick up wickets in key stages of the match and in death overs. We expect him to bowl an impactful spell and be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh against Punjab.

Harpreet Brar to be the top bowler for Punjab

Harpreet Brar was sensational with the ball in the last game against Goa finishing with match figures of 4/18. The left arm orthodox bowler has been most effective in the middle overs. He has picked up 12 wickets in six matches played and is the leading wicket taker for Punjab in the tournament. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Harpreet Brar to be the top bowler for Punjab against Arunachal Pradesh.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Saurashtra

Saurashtra are our favourites to win this contest against Goa. They are arriving here on a winning note while Goa suffered a massive 56 run loss to Punjab in their last game. They are placed at a better position than Goa right now and their chances of qualifying remain high. Additionally, the sides have met twice and on both the occasions, it is Saurashtra that emerged victorious. Hence, we have backed Saurashtra to win this bout against Goa.
  • Arunachal Pradesh to win the match @ 15.00 (Parimatch)
  • Punjab to win the match @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
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