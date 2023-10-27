Gujarat vs Manipur Match Prediction GUJ 98 % Chance of Winning MANP 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat will take on Manipur in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group C match at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi, on Friday, October 27. The match is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM IST.

Gujarat vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Gujarat are expected to make light work of Manipur in their final Elite Group C match. The side is currently ranked third in Elite Group C and have won four of their six matches. Manipur, on the other hand, have lost five five of their six matches. They lost five matches in a row before beating Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets in their last match.

Gujarat will enter the match on the back of a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Railways. They chased down a 150-run target in just 15.1 overs. Their bowling unit is nothing but exceptional. They have the likes of Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaza and Arzan Nagwaswalla featuring. The top order batters have also shown good form.

Manipur as a side are highly inexperienced in front of Guajart. They have crossed the 150-run mark only once this season. Their batters as well as the bowlers are very likely going to have a tough time against Gujarat.

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 98%

Manipur Chance of Winning - 2%

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Gujarat vs Manipur Pradesh Betting Tips

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal is yet to score big in the ongoing tournament. After four low scores he was dropped from the Gujarat eleven and is expected to come back in the mix against Railways. The star batter would be aiming to hit form as soon as possible. The first four matches have seen the opener score 5, 10, 4 and 7 runs respectively. He has scored 1522 runs in 59 T20 matches at an average of 28.71.

Manipur opener Basir Rahman scored 61 runs off 53 balls in his last match against Arunachal. The innings consisted of eight fours and a six. The 30-year-old southpaw would be aiming to finish his SMAT 2023 campaign on a high on Friday.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manipur to win 10.00 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat to win 1.02 Bet on 1xBet Manipur to win 18.00 Bet on Dafabet

Gujarat vs Manipur Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Punjab elected to bat first and won by 56 runs. Saurashtra elected to field first in the second-last match and won by seven wickets. In the third-last match, Gujarat elected to field first but lost to Punjab by 36 runs. Team winning the toss could opt to bat first on Friday.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Ranchi on Friday. With a humidity level of 49 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 8 km/h.

Gujarat Player List

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Aarya Desai, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal

Gujarat Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Aarya Desai Batter Umang Kumar Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Aarya Desai Wicketkeeper-batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Chintan Gaza (Cap) Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Axar Patel All-rounder

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat have won four of their six matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. They defeated Railways by eight wickets in their last match. They lost to Punjab and Andhra Pradesh in matches prior to it.

Manipur Player List

Ajay Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed , Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Chingakham Bidash, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Sultan Karim, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Karnajit Yumnam, Nitesh Sedai

Manipur Playing XI

Basir Rahman wicketkeeper-batter K Priyojit Singh Batter Prafullomani Singh (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Singh Batter C Bidash Batter Ajay Lamabam Singh Bowler Al Bashid Muhammed Batter Bikash Singh Batter Bishworjit Konthoujam (c) Bowler L Kishan Singha Bowler Rex Rajkumar Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur lost each of their first five matches before beating Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets in their last match. They lost against Railways by nine wickets, Goa by six wickets, Saurashtra by 85 runs, Punjab by eight wickets and Andhra Pradesh by 70 runs.

Gujarat vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played a T20 game against each other.

Gujarat vs Manipur Betting Odds

Gujarat opening partnership to be over 19.5

Gujarat openers have a high chance of scoring over 20 runs together against Railways. Urvil has been in good form and scored over 25 runs in four out of his six outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Other opener Aarya Desai scored 44 off 30 in the last match. The innings consisted of two fours and four sixes. His scored in his last five outings are - 44, 1, 62*, 25 and 28. The opening duo should find it really easy to score over 20 runs together again minnows Manipur.

Gujarat vs Manipur T20 JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Gujarat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Manipur Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 13.00 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Manipur Top Batters

Aarya Desai to be the top batter for Gujarat

Gujarat opener Aarya Desai has been in great form for Gujarat throughout the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. He scored 44 runs in his last match against Railways. Desai scored unbeaten 62 runs in his third-last match against Andhra Pradesh. The southpaw batter has scores of 44, 1, 62*, 25, 28 and 1 in the ongoing T20 tournament. Overall, the 20-year-old has scored 161 runs in six matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 145.04.

Kangabam Priyojit Singh to be the top batter for Manipur

Kangabam Priyojit Singh has been the best batter for Manipur in the ongoing season. He has scored 161 runs in six matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 87.02. The 28-year-old scored 24 runs in his last outing against Arunachal Pradesh. The remaining five innings have seen him score 17, 22, 75, 3 and 20*. Overall, he has featured in 26 T20 matches and scored 425 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 91.99.

Gujarat vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for Gujarat's

Ravi Bishnoi can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in their upcoming fixture against Railways. He is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side alongside Nagwaswalla. He has picked 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.90. He bowled four overs for 13 runs and two wickets in his last match against Railways. Overall, the 23-year-old leg-spinner has played 99 T20 matches and picked 120 wickets at an average of 21.85 and an economy rate of 7.02. The Asia Games gold medallist has picked at least one wicket in each of his six SMAT 2023 matches.

Rex Rajkumar to be the top batter for Manipur

Left-arm pacer Rex Rajkumar is the leading wicket-taker for Manipur. He has picked five wickets in six matches. The 23-year-old picked two wickets for 28 runs in his last match against Arunachal Pradesh. Rajkumar picked two wickets in his second-last outing against against Andhra as well. Overall, he has played 25 T20 matches and picked 16 wickets at an average of 35.43.