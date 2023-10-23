Gujarat vs Punjab Match Prediction GUJ 29 % Chance of Winning PUN 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.335 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.335 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two of the top teams of Group C, Gujarat and Punjab will take on each other in the fifth round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi, on October 23, 2023 (Monday), at 1:30 PM IST. With three wins each, Gujarat and Punjab have done quite well in the SMAT and will want to add to the business with a win on Monday.

Gujarat vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Gujarat have been consistent in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy over the years, but since their championship run in 2014-15, a trophy has eluded them big-time. This year, they have turned the leaf in an amazing way, having registered three wins from four matches. That’s as good as it gets.

Coming face to face are Punjab. One of the strongest outfits of the tournament, the Mandeep Singh-led side have registered three wins from four games - the same number of wins as Gujarat at the moment. Many of their players are in very good form and would thus want to rise on the back of them to beat Gujarat in this encounter to top the Group C table.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 71%

Gujarat’s chance of winning is 29%

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Gujarat vs Punjab Betting Tips

From Abhishek Sharma to Prabhsimran Singh, from Mayank Markande to Harpreet Brar, there have been many players who have put their hands up for Punjab in the ongoing season already. Umang Kumar has been doing well for Gujarat as well, so I am presuming him will come into the action against Punjab as well. There will be a surprise if Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishoni, who recently changed affiliation to Gujarat, doesn’t do well with the ball.

Match Prediction Best Odds Punjab to win 1.42 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat to win 3.25 Bet on 1xBet Punjab to win 1.37 Bet on Dafabet

Gujarat vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi hosted 21 T20 matches, among which 14 matches have been won by the team bowling first. That standardly validates the chasing nature of Indian wickets and one can be sure that the trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match between Gujarat and Punjab at the JSCA Oval in Ranchi on Monday, and with the match being an afternoon one, there’s no surprise dew factor that could distrub the dynamics of the game.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab started the campaign with a loss to Saurashtra, but they made amends and how! By winning the next three games, they have ensured that a top two positon has been secured for them. It will not be easy against Gujarat, but Punjab, for the kind of squad they have assembled, we are definitely in for a treat.

Gujarat Player List

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal, Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Aarya Desai, Vishal Jayswal, Hemang Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hardik Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Priyank Panchal Batter Umang Kumar Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Ripal Patel Batter Chirag Gandhi All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Chintan Gaja All-rounder Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Shen Patel Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat are one of the most consistent sides in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having won the championship back in 2014-15 under the leadership of Parthiv Patel. In the 2023-24 season, they won the first three games convincingly before Andhra gave them a reality check by winning the fourth round match by eight wickets.

Gujarat vs Punjab Head-To-Head

Gujarat and Punjab have played each other thrice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in all three games, Gujarat have come out victorious. The last time these two sides met each other was back in 2015 when Gujarat won by two wickets at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Gujarat vs Punjab Betting Odds

There have been many money-making opportunities from the match, with players from both sides offereing chances to bet on them and earn good bucks. Ravi Bishnoi has been a reliable performer and can be trusted to deliver whereas Mandeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma have continued to deliver for their sides for a really long period of time.

Gujarat vs Punjab T20 JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi Gujarat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.84 Bet Now! Punjab Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.335 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.335 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Punjab Best Batters

Umang Kumar to be Gujarat’s best batter (Parimatch)

Umang Kumar has been a revealtion for Gujarat in the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After making his debut in the 2023-24 SMAT, Umang is currently sitting at the top of the table for Gujarat’s best batter list, having accumulated 119 runs at an average of 59.50. Trust him to continue his run of form against Punjab as well.

Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Abhishek Sharma is showing no signs of slowing down. Sharma scored a majestic 82 in the second game against Railways after starting the season with a century against Andhra Pradesh. In four games so far, he has already scored 252 runs at an average of 63.00 - which is the highest for any batter in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Gujarat vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Harpreet Brar to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

While one would really believe Arshdeep Singh to make the most of the chances for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in order to fire up his India chances once again, it has been Harpreet Brar all the way for Punjab. Reporter Brar, as he is popularly known, has seven wickets at an average of 9.86 in the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to make his intent clear. Trust him to have a bountiful day once again.

Bishnoi to be Gujarat’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Since moving his base to Gujarat for the 2023-24 domestic season, Ravi Bishnoi is in a terrific form, having taken seven wickets in four matches at an average of 10.28. His economy rate of 4.80 adds a new zing to the potential that Bishnoi possesses and one can be sure that he will continue to deliver on that. Trust him to make the magic last.