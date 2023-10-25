Gujarat vs Railways Match Prediction GUJ 64 % Chance of Winning RAI 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat will take on Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group C match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Wednesday, October 25. The match is scheduled to start from 11:00 AM IST.

Gujarat vs Railways Chance of Winning

Gujarat are surely the favourites to beat Railways in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 match. Both Gujarat and Railways have won three of their first five matches. However, Gujarat are placed fourth ahead of Railways (sixth) in the eight-team Group C table due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Railways biggest win came against Saurashtra in their fourth match. They lost to Goa in their last match and beating a strong Gujarat side would not at all be easy for them. The side has no big name which can intimidate the opposition.

On the flip side, Gujarat, who already had Piyush Chawla and Ravi Bishnoi in their squad, have got the services of Axar Patel as well. He scored a fifty as well in his last outing. Chirag Gandhi also scored 80 off 42 balls. Priyank Panchal is expected to return for the side's sixth match.

Railways have found the going tough against bigger opponents. They breezed past Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh but were handed a 120-run defeat by Punjab. They managed to defend the target by one run only against Saurashtra before failing to defend 200 versus Goa.

Gujarat Chance of winning - 64%

Railways Chance of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat vs Railways Pradesh Betting Tips

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal is yet to score big in the ongoing tournament. After four low scores he was apparently dropped from the Gujarat eleven and is expected to come back in the mix against Railways. The star batter would be aiming to hit form as soon as possible. The first four matches have seen the opener score 5, 10, 4 and 7 runs respectively. He has scored 1522 runs in 59 T20 matches at an average of 28.71.

Railways opener Pratham Singh scored match-winning 45 off 30 balls in his last match against Saurashtra. The innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. He scored 67 unbeaten runs in his first outing of the tournament. He could manage only 10 in his last outing against Goa but is expected to bounce back. The 31-year-old, who has scored 1095 runs in 39 T20 matches at an average of 30.41, would look to give his team a strong start again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Railways to win 2.22 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat to win 1.64 Bet on 1xBet Railways to win 2.32 Bet on Dafabet

Gujarat vs Railways Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Andhra elected to bat first and won the match by 70 runs. In the second-last match Saurashtra elected to field first and won by 10 wickets. Arunachal Pradesh elected to bat first in the third-last match but lost to Goa by nine wickets. It's a day game between Gujarat and Railways on Wednesday, and chances are that the team winning the toss will opt to bat.

Weather Report

Only 10 percent chances of rain in Ranchi on Wednesday. With a humidity level of 65 percent, the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 11 km/h.

Gujarat Player List

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Aarya Desai, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal

Gujarat Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel (wk) wicketkeeper-batter Priyank Panchal (Cap) Batter Umang Kumar Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Aarya Desai Wicketkeeper-batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Chintan Gaza Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ripal Patel Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat lost their last match against Punjab by 36 runs. They have lost two of their five matches in the ongoing season.

Railways Player List

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Karn Sharma (c), Mohammad Saif, Shubham Chaubey, Akash Pandey, Susheel Kumar, Vivek Singh, Rahul Sharma, Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Railways Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary All-rounder Pratham Singh Batter Upendra Yadav (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Ashutosh Sharma Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Akshat Pandey Batter Karna Sharma (Cap) Bowler M Saif/Susheel Kumar Batter Shubham Chaubey Batter/Bowler Akash Pandey Batter Vivek Singh Batter

Railways Recent Form

Railways lost their last match against Goa by two wickets. Like Gujarat, Railways have also lost two of their first five matches.

Gujarat vs Railways Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met thrice against each other in the T20 format. Gujarat won the last two matches. Railways came on top in the first match.

Gujarat vs Railways Betting Odds

Gujarat opening partnership to be over 19.5

Gujarat openers have a high chance of scoring over 20 runs together against Railways. Urvil has been in good form and scored over 25 runs in four out of his five outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Priyank Panchal, who did not feature in the last game, is expected to come back for the match against Railways and get over his string of low scores. The star batter has scored 5, 10, 4 and 7 in his four outings so far and therefore a watchful and a gritty knock to return back to form can be expected from him. In this scenario, Gujarat can be expected to score over 20 runs without losing any wicket. Railways also do not have a great bowling attack and this could further help Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Railways T20 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Gujarat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Railways Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.507 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Railways Top Batters

Urvil Patel to be the top batter for Gujarat

Gujarat opener Urvil Patel has shown great form in his first three outings. He scored just three in his last outing but each of his other outings in the tournament has seen him score over 25 runs. He scored 32 against Andhra and 46 runs in his second-last outing against Goa. He scored 26 and 27 in his first two outings. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored a total of 817 runs in 38 T20 matches he has played till date. In the last season, Patel scored 162 runs in five matches at an average of 32.40.

Mohammad Saif to be the top batter for Railways

As expected, Mohammad Saif was promoted in the batting order against Goa and he ended up scoring 43 off 31 balls in his last outing. He was mighty impressive in his second-last outing against Saurashtra as well. He fired unbeaten 48 runs off 26 balls to lead his team to a thrilling last-ball win. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. Saif has been mighty impressive in his first two outings and would only grow in confidence. His seven-match T20 career has seen him score 176 runs at an average of 29.33.

Gujarat vs Railways Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for Gujarat's

Ravi Bishnoi can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat in their upcoming fixture against Railways. He managed to pick just one wicket against Punjab. But in total, he has picked 8 wickets in five matches. Bishnoi recently won the Asian Games gold medal with the Indian cricket team and is high on confidence. The leg-spinner has played a total of 98 T20 matches and picked 118 wickets at an average of 22.11 and an economy of 7.07.

Karn Sharma to be the top batter for Railways

We had backed Karn Sharma to do wonders against Goa and he did not disappoint by picking three wickets in 3.3 overs for 36 runs. Experience holds a lot of importance in cricket and 35-year-old Karn Sharma has a lot of it. The leg-spinner had picked just one wicket in his first four outings and now has four wickets from five SMAT 2023 matches. Karna, who has represented CSK, MI, RCB and SRH in the IPL, has played a total of 164 T20 matches and picked 141 wickets at an average of 26.21 and an economy rate of 7.60.