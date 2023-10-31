GUJ (Gujarat) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction GUJ 55 % Chance of Winning UTP 45 % Place a bet Melbet 2.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the first Preliminary quarter final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Uttar Pradesh will clash against Gujarat in a 20 over brawl. The game is scheduled to be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on October 31, 2023. The game will commence from 11:00 AM IST.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Gujarat had a strong campaign in the group games. They are coming into this fixture after two consecutive wins and made it to the top two in their respective group. They finished second in the Group C table with five wins and two losses. They have 20 points and a net run rate of 1.842. They will enter confident in their upcoming game against UP.

Uttar Pradesh also finished second in the Group E table with three wins and two losses. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 1.816. They faced a loss in the first game they played in the competition this season but bounced back to win the next three games in their campaign. However, the side faced a loss in their last outing but fortunately made it to the top two of their respective group.

Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning: 45%

Gujarat’s chance of winning: 55%

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Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Gujarat to score low before 1st dismissal

Gujarat may have a strong bowling order and many options in the batting department as well but their opening partnerships have not been impressive in the competition. Urvil Patel and Priyank Panchal opened for the team in the first few games before Aarya Desai replaced Panchal in the top order. Patel, Panchal and Desai average at 22.85, 6.50 & 28.50 in the competition. They posted 31, 37, 15, 18, 13, 33 & 14 runs before 1st dismissal in the seven games they played so far. This does look worrisome but will play in favour of this betting tip. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh will not make it any easier for them to bat. They conceded 15, 9 & 15 runs before they could pick their first wicket in their last three outings. Hence, you should pick this team betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Uttar Pradesh to win 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat to win 2.35 Bet on Melbet Uttar Pradesh to win 1.85 Bet on 1xbet

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The PCA IS Bindra Stadium is expected to provide a balanced pitch for this match. It is likely that, as the game advances, the spinners will find some assistance. With a history of 61 domestic T20 matches at this venue, the team batting first has won 27 times, while the team batting second has emerged victorious in 34 games.

Weather Report

The upcoming game in Mohali is anticipated to have clear, sunny weather with temperatures around 31 degrees Celsius. There is no likelihood of thunderstorms or showers during the match, although there may be a moderate wind blowing across the ground at approximately 7-10 km/hr.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Dhruv Jurel, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Prince Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Aaradhya Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Jasmer Dhankhar, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Karan Sharma (c) All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Rinku Singh Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Shiva Singh Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh lost their last game against Madhya Pradesh by 4 wickets. They scored 135 runs in the game. They will have to put on a more impressive batting performance in their next game.

Gujarat Player List

Urvil Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Umang Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Shen Patel, Chintan Gaja, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Ripal Patel, Aarya Desai, Hardik Patel, Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal

Gujarat Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel (wk) Wicket-keeper Priyank Panchal (C) Batter Umang Kumar Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Aarya Desai Batter Chirag Gandhi Batter Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Chintan Gaza Bowler Piyush Chawla Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ripal Patel Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat won their last match against Manipur by 6 wickets. They have a balanced team and will look to win their next fixture.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice in the format where each side won a game each.

Uttar Pradesh Won: 1

Gujarat Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned:

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

In their recent match against Manipur, the Gujarat team secured a convincing 6-wicket victory. Manipur batted first and posted a total of 137 runs before being all out. Gujarat comfortably chased down this target with 6 wickets and 41 balls to spare. Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla, the opening ball bowlers for Gujarat, were the standout performers, each claiming 3 wickets. Notably, a crucial partnership between Saurav Chauhan and Chirag Gandhi ensured Gujarat's smooth victory. Chauhan scored a fifty from 28 balls, while Gandhi remained unbeaten at 48* from just 19 balls.

In Uttar Pradesh's recent match against Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh batted first and managed to score 135 runs while losing 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Madhya Pradesh, in response, successfully chased down the target in the 20th over with 4 wickets in hand. Abhishek Goswami top-scored for Uttar Pradesh, contributing 32 runs from 28 balls while opening the innings. Yash Dayal and Mohsin Khan were the key bowlers for Madhya Pradesh, each taking 2 wickets in the match.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, null Gujarat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.85 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.574 Bet Now!

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Sameer Rizvi is the top batter for UP. He struck 16, 75*, 26, 59*, 14 & 31 runs in his campaign this year. He averages at 68.33 with 205 runs in his pockets.

Saurav Chauhan to be Gujarat's top batter

Saurav Chauhan is in terrific form. He started his campaign with an innings of 61 runs but faced cheap dismissals in the next few games. However, he struck 48* and 50 in his last two games and looks in great form. He has amassed 219 runs in 7 games at an average of 36.50.

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

UP’s bowling relies upon Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been pretty lethal with the ball. He has picked 11 wickets in 5 games at an economy of 6.05. He picked 5 wickets alone in his match against Karnataka.

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Arzan Nagwaswalla is the top bowler from Gujarat. He has picked 13 wickets in 7 games and has an economy rate of 7.97. He picked 6 wickets against Railways followed by a 3 wicket haul in his last two outings.