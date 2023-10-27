Haryana vs Hyderabad Match Prediction HAR 23 % Chance of Winning HYD 77 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Hyderabad are going to meet for the second time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 27, 2023. The match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 A.M IST.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Haryana started their season with two back-to-back losses at the hands of Mumbai and Chhattisgarh. They continued to have a mixture of results following these matches as they won against Jammu & Kashmir by a handsome margin of 73 runs and went on to lose to Baroda by five wickets with six balls remaining. They turned their fortunes around in their last two matches as they snagged two consecutive wins; they played Mizoram and won by a 95-run margin and won their most recent match against Meghalaya. Haryana won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Meghalaya to set the target. However, they only managed to post a total of 94 runs on the board and Haryana was able to chase it down in 16.3 overs, winning by five wickets with 21 balls left unused.

Hyderabad has had a much more favourable season so far. Out of six matches so far, they’ve won five already, and by impressive margins. They dominated against Meghalaya in their first match of the season, winning by a whopping nine wickets with 40 balls to spare. Similarly, against Jammu & Kashmir, they won by eight wickets with nine balls remaining. Chhattisgarh put up a decent fight but lost by six wickets with 24 balls left unused and Mizoram was defeated in a similar fashion by six wickets with 29 balls to spare. The only time Hyderabad faltered this season was against Baroda, who managed to win by six wickets with just ten balls remaining. However, they returned to winning ways immediately in their subsequent match against Mumbai, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first, relegating Hyderabad to setting a target. They scored 155/8, which is not a particularly brilliant score, but they were able to defend it as Mumbai lost by 23 runs.

Haryana chance of winning - 23%

Hyderabad chance of winning - 77%

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Haryana vs Hyderabad Betting Tips

Ankit Kumar currently stands as Haryana’s leading run scorer with 232 runs in six innings. He has been their major contributor as next in line is Rohit Sharma with 120 runs in four innings. In their bowling department, their most valuable player at the moment is Yuzvendra Chahal with ten wickets in six innings.

Hyderabad’s skipper, Tilak Varma, leads the run charts of his team with 277 runs in six innings so far. He is their sole contributor considering that trailing closely behind him is opener Tanmay Agarwal with 175 runs six innings. On their bowling front, they have Ravi Teja, the most valuable bowler in the tournament currently, with 18 wickets under his belt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Haryana to win 2.96 Bet on Parimatch Hyderabad to win 1.35 Bet on 1xBet Haryana to win 3.00 Bet on Dafabet

Haryana vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The last match played here was between Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. This worked well in their favour as they beat their rivals by seven runs. Given this recent outcome, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions on the day of the match with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Himanshu Rana (c), Dinesh Bana, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Sarvesh Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana (C) Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Mayank Shandilya Batter Yashu Sharma Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Sumit Kumar All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Amit Mishra Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Out of their last five matches in the tournament, Haryana has won three overall, including two of their most recent encounters against Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Aman Rao, Anikethreddy, Bhavesh Seth, Shaunak Kulkarni, Rahul Radesh, Rahul Singh, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Elligaram Sanketh, Tanmay Thyagarajan.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu Batter Tilak Varma (C) Batter Rahul Singh Batter Chandan Sahani Batter Tanmay Thyagarajan All-rounder Bhavesh Seth Wicket-keeper Rakshan Readdi Bowler Chama Milind Bowler Anikethreddy Bowler Ravi Teja Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has only faltered once this season in their match against Baroda. They emerged victorious in all four remaining matches.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head

Haryana and Hyderabad have faced each other once previously in the tournament in the 2016 season. The latter emerged victorious by a margin of 35 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Haryana - 0

Hyderabad - 1

Haryana vs Hyderabad Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Haryana

Haryana, in their previous game against Meghalaya, had an opening partnership of just seven runs between Himanshu Rana and Ankit Kumar, before the former got out in just 1.3 overs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, had an opening partnership of 42 runs in their last match against Mumbai between openers Tanmay Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu. Given the disparity in performance, it is likely that Hyderabad will be able to establish a better first wicket partnership than Haryana.

Haryana vs Hyderabad T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.96 Bet Now! Hyderabad Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.352 Bet Now!

Haryana vs Hyderabad Best Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Ankit Kumar is currently Haryana’s top batsman with 232 runs in six innings so far. In their previous match against Meghalaya, he was the second highest scorer, having amassed 24 runs from 16 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 150.00. Given his reliability, he can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal was the top run-getter for his team in their last match against Mumbai with a score of 59 runs from 46 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 128.26. He is also their second highest run scorer for his team so far, having accumulated 175 runs in six innings. Considering his trajectory, he can be anticipated to remain their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Haryana vs Hyderabad Best Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal has showcased his wicket-taking prowess in nearly every game so far, having captured ten wickets in six innings so far. In the previous match, he was their top bowler, having conceded just 13 runs in four overs and claiming three wickets in the process, he ended up with an economy rate of 3.25. He is an incredibly reliable candidate and can be expected to continue as their best bowler in the next match.

Ravi Teja to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Ravi Teja is presently in incredible form as he is the top wicket-taker of the entire tournament thus far. He was their top bowler in their previous match, too, as he delivered four overs and gave away 32 runs which translated to an economy rate of 8.00. He claimed four wickets in the process. It is highly likely that he will be their standout bowler in the next match as well.