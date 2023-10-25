Haryana vs Meghalaya Match Prediction HAR 96 % Chance of Winning MEG 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Dafabet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Meghalaya will be facing each other for the third time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 25, 2023, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Haryana vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Haryana has had an inconsistent series of results so far in the tournament. It started on a sour note after two back-to-back losses against Mumbai by eight wickets with 13 balls remaining and Chhattisgarh by four wickets with four balls remaining. However, they were able to turn things around against Jammu & Kashmir in the following match and won by a 73-run margin. Their match against Baroda saw them falter once more as they were defeated by five wickets with just six balls to spare. Their most recent result against Mizoram instills confidence, though, as they lost the toss and were relegated to setting a target. They managed to defend their score well and ended up emerging as the victors by a whopping 95 runs.

Meghalaya, on the other hand, is yet to find their rhythm as they have endured a series of misfortunes so far this season. In five matches until now, they have suffered defeat in all of them at the hands of teams like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir. Their losses have been considerably substantial and casts major aspersions on their ability to overcome Haryana in the next match.

Haryana chance of winning - 96%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 4%

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Haryana vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Rohit Sharma, Haryana’s wicket-keeper batsman, currently stands as their third highest run scorer with 115 runs in three innings. The rest of his teammates have participated in five innings, and he seems to be in incredible form, having surpassed them despite being two innings short of the rest of the team. He scored a half-century in the previous game against Mizoram. On their bowling front, they have Nishant Sindhu and Anshul Kamboj who have captured seven wickets each.

Larry Sangma is the only batsman from Meghalaya to have surpassed the 100-run milestone so far with 114 runs in five innings so far. Following behind him in second place is Anish Charak with just 73 runs. In their bowling department, they have Akash Choudhary and skipper Rajesh Bishnoi with four wickets to each of their credit.

Match Prediction Best Odds Meghalaya to win 7.77 Bet on Parimatch Haryana to win 1.5 Bet on Dafabet Meghalaya to win 12.00 Bet on Megapari

Haryana vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The last match played at the venue was between Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya, wherein the latter elected to bat first. However, their score was restricted to 107/4 and they lost the match after Jammu & Kashmir chased down the total with ease. Given this recent outcome, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be conducive for a game of cricket as sunny conditions are anticipated with no chance of precipitation near the venue. The temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Himanshu Rana (c), Dinesh Bana, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Sarvesh Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Harshal Patel Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana (C) Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar All-rounder Jayant Yadav Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has won two out of their last five matches overall. They won their most recent match against Mizoram and seem to be in good shape at the moment.

Meghalaya Player List

Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Nakul Verma, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanvert Kurkalang, Kilco Marak, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Arien Sangma, Junjun Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Larry Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Mewada Shylla.

Predicted Playing XI

Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Sylvester Mylliempdah Batter Larry Sangma Batter Anish Charak All-rounder Amiangshu Sen Batter Rajesh Bishnoi (C) All-rounder Sanvert Kurkalang Batter Akash Choudhary All-rounder Riboklang Hynniewta Bowler Kilco Marak Bowler Chengkam Sangma Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has won absolutely no matches so far and appear to be in terrible form at the moment as they stand last on their standings with no points.

Haryana vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Haryana and Meghalaya have faced each other twice in the past, first in 2019 and then in 2022, and Haryana emerged victorious on both occasions by decent margins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Haryana - 2

Meghalaya - 0

Haryana vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Haryana to score more runs during the first six overs

Haryana, in their previous game against Mizoram, managed to accumulate 42 runs and lost just one wicket by the end of six overs. Their first wicket fell in the third over but it did not seem to deter their scoring rate. Meghalaya, on the other hand, scored 30 runs in the first six overs of their match against Jammu & Kashmir without losing a wicket. Given their rate of scoring, it seems plausible that Haryana will score more runs during the powerplay overs of the match.

Haryana vs Meghalaya T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.03 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 8.00 Bet Now!

Haryana vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Rohit Sharma to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Rohit Sharma, Haryana’s wicket-keeper batsman, was the top run scorer of his team in their previous match against Mizoram, having scored 50 runs off 27 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 185.18. In the season so far, he is the third highest run-getter for his team with 115 runs in three innings. Given his trajectory, he can be expected to emerge as their top batter.

Larry Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Larry Sangma is the only player from his team to have surpassed the 100-run milestone and currently has amassed 114 runs in five matches. In their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir, he scored 24 runs from 25 deliveries. Given that he is their most consistent player at the moment, he can be anticipated to remain their top batsman in the next match.

Haryana vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an incredible spell in their last match versus Mizoram. In 3.5 overs, he managed to concede a mere eight runs and claimed four wickets in the process, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 2.08. He has also accumulated seven wickets in five innings. There is a very good possibility that he could continue as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Rajesh Bishnoi is currently tied as Meghalaya’s top bowler with a haul of four wickets in five innings. In their match against Jammu & Kashmir, he delivered four overs, gave away 28 runs and claimed one wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 7.00. He can be relied upon to remain their top bowler.