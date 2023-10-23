Haryana vs Mizoram Match Prediction
HAR
97%
Chance of Winning
MIZ
3%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Ankit Kumar has scored 202 runs in four matches.
- Rahul Tewatia has scored 166 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last 10 T20 matches.
- KC Cariappa has picked up 10 wickets in the last five T20 matches.
Haryana vs Mizoram Chance of Winning
Haryana lost their last match against Baroda by five wickets. Haryana won the toss and opted to bat first and their openers responded positively by adding 42 runs in five overs and set the tone for the rest of the innings. After a good start, Haryana lost wickets at regular intervals and were in trouble at 75/4 in 12 overs. Rahul Tewatia came to the rescue by smashing a quick-fire half century (54 runs in 30 balls) as Haryana finished at 155/6. After gaining momentum in the final overs with the bat. Haryana bowlers bowled good spells and picked up timely wickets but they couldn't stop the onslaught of Baroda's middle order and lost the match by five wickets.
Mizoram are having a horrendous time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they lose another match in the group stage. Batting first Mizoram struggled to score runs in the powerplay, Agni Chopra (28 runs) and Joseph Lalthankhuma (24 runs) then steadied the innings in the middle overs but they were dismissed in quick succession and Mizoram lost the momentum and were bowled out for 114 runs in 20 overs. Defending a low total, Mizoram bowlers fought valiantly bowling but couldn't stop Hyderabad batsman from chasing down the target. Vanlal Remruta (2/13) was the pick of the bowlers for Mizoram.
- Haryana’s chance of winning - 97%
- Mizoram ‘s chance of winning - 3%
Haryana vs Mizoram Betting Tips
Ankit Kumar has provided good starts at the top of the order for Haryana. He has scored over 50 runs on two occasions in the last three matches. With Mizoram bowlers struggling with form, we expect Ankit Kumar to capitalise on his good run of form against an ineffective bowling attack and score over 30 runs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Mizoram to win
Haryana to win
Mizoram to win
Haryana vs Mizoram Toss Prediction
The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced track and favours both batsmen and bowlers. The surface gets better to bat on as the game progresses and fast bowlers will play a key role in the outcome of the match. In the 59 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 21 matches and the team batting second won 38 matches. The average 1st innings score is 157 runs.
In the last four evening matches played in the tournament the team batting second won three matches, while the team batting first won one match. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and then chase down the target.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, 22nd October is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 39% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Haryana Players List
Himanshu Rana (c), Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Dinesh Bana, Mayank Shandilya.
Haryana Predicted Playing XI
|
Players Name
|
Role
|
Harshal Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batsman
|
Himanshu Rana
|
Batsman
|
Nishant Sandhu
|
All-rounder
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Batsman
|
Sarvesh Rohilla
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Jayant Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Amit Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Haryana Recent Form
Haryana won one and lost four of their last five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Mizoram Players List
Lalhruaizela, Gaurav Singh, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Rosiamliana Ralte, Vanlal Remruata, F Lalmuanzuala.
Mizoram Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Lalhruaizela
|
Batsman
|
Gaurav Singh
|
Batsman
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batsman
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
Batsman
|
Mohit Jangra
|
All-rounder
|
F Lalmuanzuala
|
All-rounder
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Lalhruai Ralte
|
Bowler
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
Bowler
|
Vanlal Remruata
|
Bowler
Mizoram Recent Form
Mizoram are having a tough time in the tournament and they lost all the four matches played in the tournament.
Haryana vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record
Haryana and Mizoram clashed twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Haryana won both the matches.
- Matches Played: 02 matches
- Haryana Won: 02 matches
- Mizoram Won: 00 matches.
Haryana vs Mizoram Betting Odds
Haryana to score more runs than Mizoram for before first dismissal
Haryana on average scored 32 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches. Mizoram batters added one run for the first wicket in the last three matches. After analysing the form of the opening batsman of both the teams, we predict the Haryana opening pair will score more runs than Mizoram's opening pair.
Haryana vs Mizoram
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Haryana vs Mizoram Top Batters
Ankit Kumar to be the top batter for Haryana
Ankit Kumar scored 18 runs in the last match against Baroda. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 202 runs at an average of 67.33 in the tournament so far. Ankit is the leading run-scorer for Haryana in the tournament and we expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Haryana against Mizoram.
Joseph Lalthankhuma to be the top batter for Mizoram
Joseph Lalthankhuma scored 24 runs in the last match against Hyderabad. Lalthankhuma has been the top scorer in two of the four matches for Mizoram smashing 88 runs in four matches. Joseph has scored 169 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. We predict Joseph Lathankhuma to score runs and be the top batter for Mizoram versus Haryana.
Haryana vs Mizoram Top Bowlers
Harshal Patel to be the top bowler for Haryana
Nishanth Sandhu bowled an economical spell in the last match against Baroda finishing with match figures of 1/22. Sandhu has been at his best in the competition and has bagged five wickets in four matches. With the pitch being a used one the slowness of the track will suit his bowling and we predict Nishant Sandhu is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Haryana against Mizoram.
KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram
KC Cariappa is off to a great start to the tournament and in the last match, he finished with match figures of 1/15. In the four matches combined, KC Cariappa has picked up eight wickets and has been the best bowler in Group A. We back Cariappa to once again weave his magic with the ball and be the top bowler for Mizoram against Haryana.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Haryana
- Haryana to win the match @ 1.05 (1xBet)
- Mizoram to win the match @ 9.00 (1xBet)
1xbet