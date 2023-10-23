HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs SER (Services) Match Prediction HIM 67 % Chance of Winning SER 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.422 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.422 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It will be Himachal Pradesh going head to head against Services in their next Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will be hosting the match on Monday, October 23rd, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Chance Winning

Himachal Pradesh occupy the second spot in Group B of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 12 points from four games. They have won three games in the tournament and lost one. Most recently, Himachal defeated Bihar by eight wickets.

Himachal opted to field first after winning the toss and captain Rishi Dhawan set the tone. He picked a wicket and conceded just 12 runs in his four overs. Mayank Dagar snared 2 for 32 in his four as they restricted the opponents to 163/7. Chasing the target, their opening pair of Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra got them off to a 83-run stand in 7.3 overs. Chopra struck 48 off 26 before Sumeet Verma smashed an unbeaten 53 in 21 deliveries as they finished the chase in 13.4 overs.

Services are currently placed sixth on the group table with eight points and a net run-rate of 0.281. They have won two games so far and have lost as many. In the previous game, Services secured a three-wicket victory over Odisha in a final-over thriller at this same venue.

Services opted to field first against Odisha and the bowling attack did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to 142. Arjun Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 13 in four overs while Varun Choudhary also bagged two scalps. Their opening batting pair powered them to 49 runs in 4.1 overs before Shubham Rohilla was dismissed for 27 off 8. Vineet Dhankhar made 32 off 31 while Mohit Ahlawat scored 30 off 26. They lost a few wickets but eventually got over the line on the penultimate ball.

Himachal Pradesh have been in better form in recent times compared to Services. Given the form and players in the teams, Himachal Pradesh start as slight favourites. Here are the two teams' chances of winning this clash on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 67%

Services’s chance of winning: 33%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Services Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh’s Sumeet Verma has been used as an impact player and he has delivered in two of three games. He smashed 58 not-out in 23 balls against Odisha and more recently smashed a 21-ball 53* versus Bihar. Bet on him to score over 17.5 runs in this game.

The 19yr old Vineet Dhankhar from the Services side has got starts in all four games in the tournament. His scores in the competition read 26, 18, 17 and 32. Take a punt on him to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Services to win 2.4 Bet on Parimatch Himachal Pradesh to win 1.422 Bet on Megapari Services to win 2.607 Bet on 1xbet

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Toss Prediction

The pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai are generally pretty good for batting and the chasing side has had more success historically. Eight games have been played here in the ongoing season, with the team batting second winning five of those. Expect the team who wins the toss to opt for fielding first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai on Monday afternoon is expected to be partly sunny and warm. The rain should not be an issue during this game as there's a zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature during the match-time should hover between 34 to 38 degree Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan (c), Arpit Guleria, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Tomar, Mukul Negi, Mayank Dagar, Ankush Bains (wk), Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Sumeet Verma, Pankaj Jaiswal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra Wicketkeeper Sumeet Verma Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Rishi Dhawan (c) All-rounder Mukul Negi All-rounder Mayank Dagar All-rounder Ankush Bains Bowler Nikhil Gangta Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Pankaj Jaswal Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh began the season with a 35-run defeat against Kerala but bounced back with an eight-wicket win over Odisha. They then defeated Chandigarh by six wickets. Himachal made three wins in a row when they hammered Bihar by eight wickets.

Services Players List

Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Mohit Rathee, Arjun Sharma, Varun Choudhary, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Vikash Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Vineet Dhankhar, Lakhan Singh, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Vikas Hathwala

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Rohilla Batter Rajat Paliwal Batter Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Mohit Ahlawat (c) Wicket-keeper Vikas Hathwala Batter Nakul Sharma Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Vikas Yadav Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services obliterated Sikkim by eight wickets to kick off their season but fell short by just 1 run while chasing 190 versus Kerala. They were bowled out for 124 against Assam, losing the match by six wickets. In the previous game, Services chased down 143 with one ball to spare.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Head-to-Head Record

Himachal Pradesh and Services have faced each other nine times in T20 cricket. Himachal have been victorious five times whereas Services have won four games.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs ( @ Parimatch)

Himachal Pradesh have a pretty good top order, comprising Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra and Sumeet Verma. Akash Vasisht Mayank Dagar have also been in good touch. Moreover, the pitches at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are good for batting and you can expect a good start from Himachal. Betting on Himachal Services to score over 46.5 runs in the powerplay would be wise.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services T20 Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.422 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.607 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Top Batters

Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra has scored 35, 19 and 48 in the last three games in this tournament. He has pretty numbers in the shorter format, with over 1800 runs at an average of 33. He has 11 fifties in his T20 career. Back him to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh.

Shubham Rohilla to be the top batter for Services

Shubham Rohilla has got good starts in the ongoing season but hasn't managed to go big. With 100 runs in four games, a big score could be around the corner. He's coming off an 18-ball 27 in the previous outing. You can bet on him to be the top batter for Services.

Himachal Pradesh vs Services Top Bowlers

Mayank Dagar to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Left arm spin all-rounder Mayank Dagar has been excellent for his team in the ongoing tournament. He has taken seven wickets in four games, including 3 for 33 versus Kerala. Backing him to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh would be justified.

Arjun Sharma to be the top bowler for Services

The 27-yr old left arm orthodox spinner Arjun Sharma is coming fresh off a superb spell against Odisha, where he bagged 2 for 13 in four overs. He has 17 wickets in the format at 6.55 economy. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Services.