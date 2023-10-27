HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs SIK (Sikkim) Match Prediction HIM 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim will clash in the final round of games in the Elite Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on October 27, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh will have to play better in order to make the play-offs by finishing second in their group table. They lost their last game against Assam and dropped down a position in the table. With four wins and two losses, HP are placed third in the Group B table standings. They have as many wins and losses as Assam who are placed above them, on account of a higher net run rate. Himachal Pradesh has a net run rate of 0.914.

Sikkim finished at the bottom of their group table last season and continued to do the same this season as well. They are placed at the bottom of the group B table after six consecutive losses in the competition. Their players could not cope up with the level of cricket in the country and faced humiliating defeats one after the other.

Himachal Pradesh will blatantly be a stronger team on the ground between the two. They have the likes of fit players and a number of options in their batting and bowling line-up. They will go in as match favourites for the upcoming fixture.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 99%

Sikkim’s chance of winning: 1%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score high before 1st dismissal

Himachal Pradesh are placed at the third place in their group table. They displayed terrific opening partnerships in the competition. Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra opened for the team and established a strong opening partnership in the majority of their games. Sen and Chopra average at 38.00 & 37.00 respectively in the tournament. The duo posted 6, 69, 66, 83, 2 & 32 runs before their first dismissal in the six games. This indicates their explosive form in the competition. They managed to post high sores in the opening partnerships in four of those games. Sen has led some incredible innings in the tournament and will be expected to keep up the same. Sikkim’s bowling order will make it easier for HP batters to score runs in the game. HP will be expected to score high in the opening partnership and you should take this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sikkim to win 15.00 Bet on Parimatch Himachal Pradesh to win 1.002 Bet on 1xBet Sikkim to win 26.00 Bet on Dafabet

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The majority of the past games played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been won by the team chasing. It goes without saying that the team winning the toss is certain to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Kanwar Abhinay, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bedi, Amit Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Ankush Bains, RI Thakur, K D Singh, Amit Kumar, Abhimanyu Rana, Sidharth Sharma, Shubham Arora, Prikshit Kashyap, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Raghav Dhawan, Digvijay Rangi, Naveen Kanwar, Nitin Sharma

Himachal Pradesh Predicted XI:

Prashant Chopra Batter Ankush Bains Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan (c) All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Mukul Negi Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh has a fantastic balance in their batting and bowling line-up. They leaked a lot of runs in the last game and lost the game in a high run-chase.

Sikkim Player List

Kranthi Kumar, Yogen Lepcha, Bibek Diyali, Anwesh Sharma, Tashi Bhalla, Palzor Tamang, Anil Subba, Liyan Khan, Dinesh Dhobi, Rajiv Darjee, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Rahul Tamang, Nasun Tamang, Sumit Singh, Md Saptulla, Dinesh Rai, Lee Yong Lepcha, Akash Luitel, Mohammad Ronak, Anureet Singh, Varun Sood, Ankur Malik, James Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Melu Kranti Kumar, Md Kush, Ashish Thapa, Ajay Pradhan, Nitesh Gupta, Phur Tshering Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Kishan Karki, Bijay Prasad, Tarun Sharma, Narchung Lepcha, Chitiz Tamang, Bhushan Subba, Pankaj Kumar Rawat

Sikkim predicted playing XI:

Arun Chhetri Batsman Pankaj Rawat Batsman Nilesh Lamichaney Batsman Ashish Thapa Captain and wicketkeeper Sumit Singh Batsman Anwesh Sharma Wicket-keeper batsman Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Tarun Sharma Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim does not have a good batting and the bowling department. They will be hoping to put on a better show in the next game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record

Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh have never contested in the 20 over format. This will be their first face-off in the format.

Himachal Pradesh Won:

Sikkim Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh faced Assam in their last outing. Assam went in to bat first and scored 231 runs in the game. HP bowlers were ineffective and leaked a lot of runs. While chasing the target, HP posted 229 runs in the game and fell short by 2 runs to win the game. Their loss placed them 3rd in the table and they will be looking to bounce back with their next game.

Sikkim faced their consecutive 6th loss in the competition. They faced Bihar in their last game and conceded 182 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Sikkim could only post 112 runs while losing all their wickets under 18 overs. Having said that, they are expected to face another defeat in the last round of games in the competition.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim T20 Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.002 Bet Now! Sikkim Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 26.00 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Top Batters

Prashant Chopra to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra is a terrific batter within the ranks of Himachal Pradesh and raised 222 runs in 6 games at an average of 37.00. He has a strike rate of 129.06 in the competition and scored 88 runs in the last game.

Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim's top batter

Ashish Thapa was the top batter from Sikkim last season. Thapa was the only impactful batter in the competition, scoring 127 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.16, laced with a fifty. This season, Thapa has scored 97 runs in 6 games at an average of 16.16.

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Rishi Dhawan to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Rishi Dhawan is the top batter from Himachal Pradesh. He has picked 9 wickets in his campaign so far and possesses an economy rate of 8.29. He picked a wicket in his last game against Assam.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Sumit Singh is the only impactful bowler in Sikkim. He has picked 5 wickets in 6 games so far and has an economy rate of 9.23. He picked a single wicket in his last game.