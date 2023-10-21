Hyderabad vs Mizoram Match Prediction HYD 96 % Chance of Winning MIZ 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hyderabad and Mizoram will play the 68th game in the Elite Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on October 21, 2023. The game will commence from 4:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Chance of Winning

Mizoram had a season nightmare last year where they finished at the bottom of their group table with a string of disappointing performances in the competition. They could not win a single game and lost seven matches in the tournament and finished with a net run rate of -4.139. They lost the first two games of this season but broke their dry run after clutching a victory in their last outing against Meghalaya. They are placed at the 6th place with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.141.

Hyderabad finished fifth in their competitive pool. They could not enter the play-offs but are off to a great start this season. They registered three back-to-back wins in the competition and occupy the second place in the table standings with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.652. They are only in second place on account of a lower net run rate than Mumbai who are at the top place.

Mizoram's chance of winning: 4%

Hyderabad’s chance of winning: 96%

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Hyderabad vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score high before their first dismissal

Hyderabad has a very strong top batting order starting from their openers - Tanmay Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu. They average at 43.50 & 26.00 in the competition and were phenomenal with the bat in the three games. Hyderabad led a fantastic opening partnership of 35, 56 & 30 runs in the three games of the competition. Mizoram has a weak bowling order and conceded 36, 22 & 2 runs before picking their first wicket in the three games. The already in-form Hyderabad batters will like to exploit the situation and score high in the opening order.

Mizoram to face an early dismissal

Mizoram have won a single game in the competition so far after two upsetting defeats in the beginning of the competition. Mizoram’s opening order revolves around Gaurav Singh, Agni Chopra and Lalhruaizela who average at 1.50, 37.00 and 10.33. They posted scores of 5, 1 & 0 before their first dismissal in the three games they have played so far in the competition. Lalhruaizela went out the earliest twice in the three games. Moreover, facing Hyderabad’s bowling unit will not be an easy task for Mizoram. They are very likely to follow the pattern and face an early dismissal in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mizoram to win 11.00 Bet on Parimatch Hyderabad to win 1.03 Bet on Megapari Mizoram to win 11 Bet on 1xbet

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced one for both batters and the bowlers. Moreover, it is expected to remain consistent throughout the clash. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The skies will be cloudy and the temperature shall vary from 31-28 degree Celsius during the game. The skies will remain mostly sunny on the match-day.

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), CV Milind (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Rahul Singh, Rohit Rayudu, Rahul Buddi, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Radesh, Bhavesh Seth, T Ravi Teja, Rakshan Readdi, E Sanketh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniket Reddy, Shaunak Kulkarni, Aman Rao

Hyderabad Predicted XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Tilak Verma All-rounder Gahlaut Rahul Singh Batsman Chandan Sahani Batsman Rahul Buddhi Batsman Bhavesh Seth Wicket Keeper Telukupalli Ravi Teja Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Chinntla Rakshann Readdi Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad won all their games this season so far. They are currently in second place in their group table.

Mizoram Player List

Rohan Chowdury, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhruai Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, J Biakthanpuia, Agni Chopra, Rosiamliana Ralte, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhruaizela, Jehu Anderson, F Lalmuanzuala, Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa

Mizoram Predicted XI:

Taruwar Kohli (c) Batsman Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Remruatdika Ralte Batsman Lalhruaizela Batsman Shreevats Goswami Wicket-Keeper Andrew Vanlalhruaia All-rounder Vikash Kumar Batsman Avinash Yadav Bowler Rinsangzela Hnamte Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

This will be the third match for Mizoram in the competition. They need to do better in their batting and bowling department. They have a pretty weak bowling line-up.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed in the format and this game will mark their first meeting.

Mizoram Won:

Hyderabad Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Hyderabad won their last outing against Chhattisgarh with a fabulous bowling performance. Chhattisgarh were all out for 97 runs in the game with Ravi Teja picking the most number of wickets. Chasing the target was a piece of cake for the batters who scored 98 runs in the 16 overs, winning the game by 6 wickets.

Mizoram faced Meghalaya in their last outing and managed to win their first game after a win drought from last season. MIZ went in to bat first and raised 163 runs in the game. Agni Chopra scored 94 runs in the game while other batters settled for a cheap score. The score was easy to defend as Meghalaya bundled out for 143 runs while TC Vanlalremruata picked 3 of their wickets. Mizoram eventually won the game by 20 runs.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.03 Bet Now! Mizoram Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Top Batters

Agni Chopra to be the top batter for Mizoram

Agni Chopra sits as the top batter in the team. He has scored 111 runs in 3 games at an average of 37.00. He smashed 94 off 48 balls in the last game. He will be expected to score many runs for the team.

Tilak Verma to be Hyderabad's top batter

Tilak Verma, the hard-hitting batsman, plays for Hyderabad and scored 110 runs in 3 games at an average of 110.00. He possesses a strike rate of 126.43 in the competition and bagged a fifty in his campaign.

Hyderabad vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be the top bowler for Mizoram

KC Cariappa is the top wicket-taker of the team in the tournament. He picked 7 wickets in 3 games and averaged at 9.00. He has an economy of 5.25 in the competition.

Ravi Teja to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Ravi Teja is the top bowler in the competition. He has racked a total of 11 wickets in 3 games. Teja astonished everyone with his spectacular bowling in the previous game that picked 6 wickets. He averages at 4.81 and has an economy rate of 4.81.