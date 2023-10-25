Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Prediction HYD 45 % Chance of Winning MUM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Fairplay 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to 100,000 INR It's another big encounter in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament when two top contestants of the tournament will face each other. Get ready for the action between Hyderabad and Mumbai live from K.L.Saini Stadium Jaipur, India on 25th October. Hyderabad started its journey in a smashing way in this tournament. In their first encounter with Meghalaya the south Indian team won by 9 wickets. After that they defeated Jammu and Kashmir with 8 wickets, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram with 6-6 wickets. In the last match against Baroda, Hyderabad lost the game by 6 wickets. By winning 4 out of 5 matches the team is at 2nd position in the points table with 16 points. On the other hand Mumbai is outstanding once again. Mumbai had a fantastic tournament so far as they defeated Haryana, Meghalaya, Baroda, J&K and Chhattisgarh in the last match. By winning all their 5 matches they are at top with 20 points.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Chance of winning

Even though Hyderabad and Mumbai are both playing well, Mumbai has an additional edge. In every aspect of the game, including bowling and batting, the Mumbai team is performing incredibly well. Hyderabad has a 45% chance of winning, while Mumbai has a 55% chance.

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Hyderabad vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mumbai leads this event with twenty points. Mumbai has had a tremendous tournament thus far, winning handily against J&K, Meghalaya, Baroda, and Haryana. With eight wickets, Shams Mulani leads the Mumbai team in wicket-taking. Yashashvi Jaiswal has hit back-to-back fifty-scores against Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda. In the tournament, match-winning innings were played by Yashashvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Hyderabad got off to a fantastic start in this competition. They defeated Meghalaya by nine wickets in their first meeting. Following that, they won against Mizoram by six wickets, Chhattisgarh by eight, and Jammu & Kashmir by six wickets. Hyderabad fell by six wickets against Baroda in their most recent encounter. With four wins from five games, the team has amassed 16 points, good for second place in the standings. Skipper Tilak Verma is in tremendous form who has smashed 121 runs in just 69 balls in the last match. In bowling Telukupalli Ravi Teja is brilliant as he picked 14 wickets in the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hyderabad to win 2.84 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai to win 1.42 Bet on Fairplay Hyderabad to win 2.507 Bet on Megapari

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of K.L. Saini Stadium, Jaipur favors batsmen somehow so the team winning the toss would like to bat first to set the target for the opponents. Both the teams have a good batting lineup so team playing should make 155+ to win the game.

Weather Report

In Jaipur, there will be a clear sky on Wednesday. There would be no danger of rain and a temperature of about 32 degrees Celsius. It is predicted to be approximately 34% humid.

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tanmay Agarwal Batsman Rohit Rayudu Batsman Tilak Varma (c) Batsman Gahlaut Rahul Singh All Rounder Chandan Sahani Batsman Telukupalli Ravi Teja All Rounder Rahul Buddhi All Rounder Bhavesh Seth (wk) All Rounder Chama V Milind Bowler Chinntla Rakshann Readdi Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler

Hyderabad squad:Bhavesh Seth (wk), Rahul Buddhi, Tilak Varma (c), Chandan Sahani, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Aniketh Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Tanmay Agarwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Elligaram Sanketh, Rahul Radesh, Aman Rao

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad is in very good form as they defeated Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and lost against Baroda. Captain Tilak Verma has smashed 231 runs in the tournament and bowling Telukupalli Ravi Teja has picked 14 wickets so far.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ajinkya Rahane (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batsman Sarfaraz Khan All Rounder Shivam Dube Batsman Shams Mulani All Rounder Prasad Panwar (WK) Batsman Tanush Kotian All Rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has won easily against J&K, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Baroda thus far in the competition. Shams Mulani tops the Mumbai team in wicket-taking with eight. Yashashvi Jaiswal is performing really well. Another outstanding bowler for the team is Tushar Deshpande.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Head to Head

Hyderabad and Mumbai faced each other 21 times in IPL where Mumbai have won 12 matches, Hyderabad have upper hand in 9 matches. But in other domestic T20s they never locked horns.

Total T20 Matches played – 0

Hyderabad won – 0

Mumbai won - 0

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Betting odds

Both the teams are in superb form and two best teams of the tournament. Looking at the unbeaten Mumbai, bookies are giving them low odds of 2.35 on the other hand Hyderabad is getting high odds of 3.36.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai T20 K.L. Saini Stadium, Jaipur Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.84 Bet Now! Mumbai Welcome bonus: 100% up to 100,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen

Tilak Verma is the most reliable batsman for Hyderabad who has smashed 121 runs against Baroda on 69 balls with a strike rate of 175.36. The captain has scored 231 runs in the tournament till now. Tanmay Agarwal is another batsman to watch out for.

Yashashvi Jaiswal and Anjikya Rahane are the top performers for Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane has scored 31 runs against Jammu & Kashmir, 22 runs against Baroda, and 76 runs against Haryana this season. Yashashvi Jaiswal scored 38 runs against Baroda, 50 runs against J&K and smashed 51 runs against Chhattisgarh.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler

Telukupalli Ravi Teja has impressed with his line and length so far. Against Chhattisgarh he claimed 6 wickets with the economy rate of just 3.20. In this tournament T. Ravi Teja has picked 14 wickets overall.

With 8 wickets in the tournament Sams Mulani is the Mumbai's highest wicket taker in this tournament. Tushar Deshpande and Tanish Kotian are other top bowlers for Mumbai.