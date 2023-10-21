JAK (Jammu And Kashmir) vs MUM (Mumbai) Match Prediction MUM 40 % Chance of Winning JAK 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR J&K and Mumbai will clash for a group A match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 21st October at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur. Mumbai have won all three matches on the other hand Jammu & Kashmir lost all three matches. Mumbai is playing amazing in this series and they have shown that they are the champions of the previous season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Unlike the previous season J&K failed to get the momentum in this series so far. They lost their first match against Baroda where they were 19 runs short of the winning target of 147 runs. In the second match J&K put up a challenging total of 159 runs but due to ineffective bowling they lost to Hyderabad with 8 wickets. Haryana also defeated them by 73 runs in the last game.

J&K vs Mumbai Chance of winning

Mumbai is overshadowing the Jammu & kashmir in all segments of the game. Looking at the current form of both the teams we predict this an one sided game with Mumbai’s victory.

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J&K vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mumbai is dominating this series and has proven that they are the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions from the previous year. In contrast to the previous season, J&K hasn't been able to gain traction in this series thus far. They fell 19 runs short of the winning total of 147 runs in their first encounter against Baroda. In the second game, J&K scored a formidable 159 runs, but they were defeated by Hyderabad by 8 wickets as a result of poor bowling. In their third match of the series against Haryana they just bowled out on 105 and lost the game with 73 runs.

Betting enthusiasts may count on these players for good returns… Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Tanish Kotian, Shubham Pundir, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Qamran Iqbal and Abdul Samad.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai to win 3.39 Bet on Parimatch Jammu And Kashmir to win 2.38 Bet on Melbet Mumbai to win 2.39 Bet on Megapari

J&K vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of SMS stadium favors batsmen so the team winning the toss would like to bat first to take advantage of initial conditions. 140+ would be a challenging total here.

Weather Report

There will be a clear sky on the match day in Jaipur, India. Temperature would be around 33 degree celsius with no chances of rain.

J&K Player List

J&K Probable Playing XI

Player Role Vivrant Sharma All Rounder Qamran Iqbal Batsman Abdul Samad Batsman Shubham Pundir All Rounder Fazil Rashid (c & wk) Batsman Yudhvir Singh Charak All Rounder Rasikh Dar Salam All Rounder Abid Mushtaq All Rounder Umran Malik Bowler Henan Nazir Malik All Rounder Sahil Lotra Bowler

J&K squad:Vivrant Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid (c & wk), Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Henan Nazir Malik, Sahil Lotra, Shubham Khajuria, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Umar Nazir Mir

J&K Team Form

The J&K team is not looking in good form as they lost all 3 matches. Team is struggling in both batting and bowling boty the segment. Only Fazil Rashid and Shubham Pundir played some good innings. In bowling Yudhvir Singh was impressive.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ajinkya Rahane (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batsman Sarfaraz Khan All Rounder Shivam Dube Batsman Shams Mulani All Rounder Prasad Panwar (WK) Batsman Tanush Kotian All Rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai is in great touch as they showed this by winning all 3 matches. Anjikya Rahane was outstanding with 76 in just 43 balls against Haryana. He made 22 in the last match against Baroda. In the bowling department Tanish Kotian and Tushar Deshpande are doing extremely well.

J&K vs Mumbai Head to Head

J&K and Mumbai have not faced each other in any T20 game.

Total T20 Matches played – 0

J&K won – 0

Mumbai won - 0

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

J&K vs Mumbai Betting odds

Betting enthusiasts may put some money on Mumbai to have a profitable income because their odds are high as well as their winning chances due to the current form.

Mumbai vs Jammu And Kashmir T20 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Mumbai Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.2 Bet Now! Jammu And Kashmir Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.5 Bet Now!

J&K vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen

Jammu & Kashmir will count on their in form players Fazil Rashid and Shubham Pundir. Fazil Rashid smashed 66 runs in the previous match. Shubham Pundir has consistency in his performance.

Captain Anjikya Rahane is the key batter for Mumbai who had an outstanding batting performance against Haryana and Baroda scoring 76 and 22 runs. He has extensive playing experience at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He will be Mumbai's most important player. Yashashvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are two further batters to watch out for.

J&K vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler

Yudhvir Singh Charak and Umran Malik will take command of Jammu and Kashmir's bowling attack. Yudhvir was effective in picking some early breakthroughs. Umran may trouble the batsmen with his speed.

Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian are the most successful bowlers for Mumbai so far. Tushar Deshpande picked 3 wickets in the last match against Baroda. Tanush Kotian is impressive with linevand length and claimed crucial wickets in all matches.