JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs MEG (Meghalaya) Match Prediction MEG 18 % Chance of Winning JAK 82 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.112 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.112 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jammu & Kashmir will clash with Meghalaya for the second time ever on October 23, 2023, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The match will begin at 4:30 P.M IST.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Both teams have followed an identical path in the tournament so far. Jammu & Kashmir has played four matches and suffered crushing defeats in all of them, falling short against every opponent they've encountered. Their season started with a 19-run loss to Baroda, followed by an eight-wicket defeat with nine balls remaining against Hyderabad, a 73-run loss to Haryana, and a 37-run loss to Mumbai. They have yet to secure a single victory in their nine tournament matches since their last win against Arunachal Pradesh in the previous season.

Similarly, Meghalaya has also endured a dismal losing streak, extending to five matches in the tournament since their win over Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 season. This season, Meghalaya's performance has been even worse than that of Jammu & Kashmir, with consecutive losses by humiliating margins. Their string of losses includes a nine-wicket defeat with 40 balls remaining against Hyderabad, a nine-wicket loss with 62 balls remaining to Mumbai, a 20-run loss to Mizoram, and a 66-run loss to Chhattisgarh.

Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 82%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 18%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Jammu & Kashmir’s top batsman at the moment is their wicket-keeper, Fazil Rashid, who has amassed 100 runs in four matches. His form took a dip in their last match against Mumbai wherein he was only able to score one run in four balls. He can be expected to bounce back. Abdul Samad, who has scored a total of 64 runs from four deliveries, was their top run-getter against Mumbai with 38 runs from 30 balls.

Meghalaya’s squad has struggled for form and their top scorer currently is Larry Sangma with 90 runs in four matches. His performance took a downturn in their previous match against Chhattisgarh, having been dismissed on the first ball he faced. However, it is likely that he will make a comeback in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Meghalaya to win 3.90 Bet on Parimatch Jammu & Kashmir to win 1.112 Bet on 1xBet Meghalaya to win 5.00 Bet on Dafabet

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The last match played at this venue was between Mizoram and Hyderabad (India), in which the latter won the toss and elected to field first which proved to be advantageous for them as they won by six wickets with 29 balls remaining. Considering this, it is possible that the toss winner in the next game will opt to field first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that the weather will be rather conducive for a game of cricket, given that it is expected to be mostly sunny. The temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nazir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir.

Predicted Playing XI

Vivrant Sharma Batter Qamran Iqbal Batter Shubham Khajuria (C) Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Shubham Pundir Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Henan Nazir Batter Abid Mushtaq Bowler Sahil Lotra Bowler Yudhvir Singh Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir’s form has been abhorrent from the start of the season as they have endured a four-match losing streak.

Meghalaya Player List

Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Nakul Verma, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Ram Gurung, Riboklang Hynniewta, Sanvert Kurkalang, Kilco Marak, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Arien Sangma, Junjun Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Larry Sangma, Amiangshu Sen, Mewada Shylla.

Predicted Playing XI

Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Arien Sangma Batter Rajesh Bishnoi (C) All-rounder Riboklang Hynniewta All-rounder Larry Sangma All-rounder Amiangshu Sen Batter Anish Charak All-rounder Junjun Sangma Batter Sanvert Kurkalang Batter Akash Choudhary Bowler Kilco Marak Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya’s form has been even more dismal than that of Jammu & Kashmir's to say the least. They have also lost four matches in a row but their net run rate is significantly worse.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya played against each other once in 2022 with the latter emerging victorious.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Jammu & Kashmir - 0

Meghalaya - 1

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Meghalaya to have a better opening partnership than Jammu & Kashmir

Meghalaya’s form has been worse than that of Jammu & Kashmir’s. However, comparing the performance of both teams in their previous respective matches, it is likely that Meghalaya will have a better first-wicket partnership than Jammu & Kashmir. The latter’s previous match was against Mumbai, in which their first wicket fell in the last ball of the first over after having scored just one run. Meghalaya, on the other hand, was able to score 29 runs against Chhattisgarh in their last game before they lost their first wicket in 5.5 overs.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya T20 Jaipur, Jaipur Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.90 Bet Now! Jammu And Kashmir Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.112 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.112 Bet Now!

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Abdul Samad to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Samad struggled for form in the early matches of the season considering that in four innings so far, he has only amassed 64 runs. However, he emerged as the top scorer of the team against Mumbai in their previous game as he scored 38 runs from 30 deliveries. Given his trajectory, he can be expected to play a solid innings in the next match.

Larry Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Larry Sangma is currently Meghalaya’s best batsman, considering he has managed to score 90 runs in four innings. He has been their highest contributor so far with the exception of their previous game against Chhattisgarh wherein he was dismissed via the golden duck. However, he is their best scorer at the moment and can be anticipated to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Yudhvir Singh to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Yudhvir Singh stands as Jammu & Kashmir’s leading wicket-taker with six wickets in four innings. In the last match, he gave away 35 runs in four overs and claimed one wicket in the process, giving him an economy rate of 8.75. He can be relied upon to perform well in the upcoming match.

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Akash Choudhary showcased his wicket-taking prowess in their previous match against Chhattisgarh. In the four overs he delivered, he conceded 36 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 9.00. Although his spell was rather expensive, he made up for it by claiming three wickets. Given that he is their top bowler so far with four wickets in four innings, he can be expected to continue as their top bowler.