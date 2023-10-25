JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs MIZ (Mizoram) Match Prediction MIZ 21 % Chance of Winning JAK 79 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram will lock horns for the first time ever in the tournament on October 25, 2023. The venue for the match is the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, and it is scheduled to commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Chances of Winning

Jammu & Kashmir enter this fixture on the back of a victory against Meghalaya. They lost the toss and were relegated to chasing a target. They restricted Meghalaya to a score of 107/4 and were able to chase it down with complete ease, winning by eight wickets with 30 balls remaining after 15 overs. This marked their first win of the season. They were defeated by Mumbai, Haryana, Hyderabad and Baroda prior to this.

Mizoram has had a similar fate this season, having won just one game out of the five they have participated in. Their only win so far came against Meghalaya by a margin of just 20 runs. The rest of their matches have seen them lose horribly to Haryana, Hyderabad, Baroda and Chhattisgarh. Their last match was against Haryana in which they had the advantage of choosing their strategy after winning the toss. They opted to field first but were unable to chase down a score of 153/5 set by their opponent and eventually lost by 95 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 79%

Mizoram chance of winning - 21%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Jammu & Kashmir’s wicket-keeper, Fazil Rashid, is one of two players so far to accumulate 100 runs from their team. He has amassed exactly a ton of runs in five matches until now. Shubham Pundir is the other batsman with 101 runs. Yudhvir Singh on their bowling front has been impressive with six wickets to his credit in five matches.

Agni Chopra, Mizoram’s opener, has been their sole contributor with the bat, having accumulated 148 runs so far in the tournament in five matches. The next is Joseph Lalthankhuma with 92 runs so far. KC Cariappa has been their most remarkable bowler with eight wickets in five innings, and following closely behind him is Mohit Jangra with six wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mizoram to win 3.25 Bet on Parimatch Jammu & Kashmir to win 1.34 Bet on 1xBet Mizoram to win 3.40 Bet on Dafabet

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

Jammu & Kashmir will return to Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, having just won a match against Meghalaya in their last outing. The latter opted to bat first and set an underwhelming score of 107/4. Given that Jammu & Kashmir has already had success at this venue fielding first, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to do so in the next match.

Weather Report

It is expected to be rather sunny on the day of the match with a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rainfall at the venue.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nazir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria (C) Batter Qamran Iqbal Batter Henan Nazir Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Yudhvir Singh All-rounder Rasikh Salam All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Lone Nazir Bowler Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Sahil Lotra Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir finally found their rhythm in the last match after four back-to-back losses. Their victory was quite substantial against Meghalaya.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, J Biakthanpuia, Agni Chopra, Rohan Chowdhury, Gaurav Singh, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, F Lalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Rosiamliana Ralte, TC Vanlalremruata, Vikash Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Lalhruaizela Batter Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Lalhriatrenga Batter Vikash Kumar Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder F Lalmuanzuala Batter KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram tasted success just once and found themselves losing matches again. Their first two and most recent two encounters have witnessed them lose quite poorly.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Head-to-Head

Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram have never played against each other in the tournament before and no head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Jammu & Kashmir to score more runs in the first six overs

Jammu & Kashmir managed to amass 41 runs in the first six overs of their match against Meghalaya. They held their first wicket partnership together and did not lose a wicket during this process. Mizoram, in their match against Haryana, scored 29/2 by the end of six overs. They lost their momentum following a wicket-loss in the third over. Given the circumstances, it seems as though Jammu & Kashmir will be able to replicate their performance in the next match and score more runs than Mizoram during the powerplay overs.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Best Batters

Qamran Iqbal to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Qamran Iqbal, Jammu & Kashmir’s opener, is currently their third highest run scorer with 77 runs in four innings. He was the top scorer of the match in their previous outing against Meghalaya, scoring 40 runs from 27 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 148.14. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Agni Chopra is Mizoram’s top performing batsman at the moment with 148 runs to his credit in five matches so far. There was a dip in form in his last match against Haryana wherein he scored just nine runs from seven balls. However, he is still the top choice to remain their best batter in the next fixture.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Rasikh Salam to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Rasikh Salam bowled a brilliant spell in their last match against Meghalaya. In four overs, he allowed just 13 runs and claimed three wickets which translated to an economy rate of 3.25. He is currently their second highest wicket-taker with five wickets in five matches. He emerges as a dependable candidate to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

KC Cariappa is their top wicket-taker at present with a haul of eight wickets in five matches. He did not claim any wickets in their last match against Haryana, but was quite economical in his spell, having conceded 27 runs in four overs with an economy rate of 6.75. He can be anticipated to be their standout bowler in the next match.