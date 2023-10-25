JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs MIZ (Mizoram) Match Prediction
MIZ
21%
Chance of Winning
JAK
79%
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Mizoram has been winless in the tournament since their last victory over Manipur in the 2021 season.
- Jammu & Kashmir ended their previous year’s campaign with just one win against Arunachal.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Chances of Winning
Jammu & Kashmir enter this fixture on the back of a victory against Meghalaya. They lost the toss and were relegated to chasing a target. They restricted Meghalaya to a score of 107/4 and were able to chase it down with complete ease, winning by eight wickets with 30 balls remaining after 15 overs. This marked their first win of the season. They were defeated by Mumbai, Haryana, Hyderabad and Baroda prior to this.
Mizoram has had a similar fate this season, having won just one game out of the five they have participated in. Their only win so far came against Meghalaya by a margin of just 20 runs. The rest of their matches have seen them lose horribly to Haryana, Hyderabad, Baroda and Chhattisgarh. Their last match was against Haryana in which they had the advantage of choosing their strategy after winning the toss. They opted to field first but were unable to chase down a score of 153/5 set by their opponent and eventually lost by 95 runs.
- Jammu & Kashmir chance of winning - 79%
- Mizoram chance of winning - 21%
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Tips
Jammu & Kashmir’s wicket-keeper, Fazil Rashid, is one of two players so far to accumulate 100 runs from their team. He has amassed exactly a ton of runs in five matches until now. Shubham Pundir is the other batsman with 101 runs. Yudhvir Singh on their bowling front has been impressive with six wickets to his credit in five matches.
Agni Chopra, Mizoram’s opener, has been their sole contributor with the bat, having accumulated 148 runs so far in the tournament in five matches. The next is Joseph Lalthankhuma with 92 runs so far. KC Cariappa has been their most remarkable bowler with eight wickets in five innings, and following closely behind him is Mohit Jangra with six wickets.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Mizoram to win
Jammu & Kashmir to win
Mizoram to win
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Toss Prediction
Jammu & Kashmir will return to Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, having just won a match against Meghalaya in their last outing. The latter opted to bat first and set an underwhelming score of 107/4. Given that Jammu & Kashmir has already had success at this venue fielding first, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to do so in the next match.
Weather Report
It is expected to be rather sunny on the day of the match with a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rainfall at the venue.
Jammu & Kashmir Player List
Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nazir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra, Umar Nazir Mir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubham Khajuria (C)
|
Batter
|
Qamran Iqbal
|
Batter
|
Henan Nazir
|
Batter
|
Shubham Pundir
|
Batter
|
Yudhvir Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Rasikh Salam
|
All-rounder
|
Abid Mushtaq
|
Bowler
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
|
Lone Nazir
|
Bowler
|
Fazil Rashid
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sahil Lotra
|
Bowler
Jammu & Kashmir Team Form
Jammu & Kashmir finally found their rhythm in the last match after four back-to-back losses. Their victory was quite substantial against Meghalaya.
Mizoram Player List
Lalhruai Ralte (c), KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, J Biakthanpuia, Agni Chopra, Rohan Chowdhury, Gaurav Singh, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, F Lalmuanzuala, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Rosiamliana Ralte, TC Vanlalremruata, Vikash Kumar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lalhruaizela
|
Batter
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batter
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
Batter
|
Lalhriatrenga
|
Batter
|
Vikash Kumar
|
Batter
|
Mohit Jangra
|
All-rounder
|
F Lalmuanzuala
|
Batter
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Lalhruai Ralte (C)
|
Bowler
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
Bowler
Mizoram Team Form
Mizoram tasted success just once and found themselves losing matches again. Their first two and most recent two encounters have witnessed them lose quite poorly.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Head-to-Head
Jammu & Kashmir and Mizoram have never played against each other in the tournament before and no head-to-head record exists between the teams.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Betting Odds
Jammu & Kashmir to score more runs in the first six overs
Jammu & Kashmir managed to amass 41 runs in the first six overs of their match against Meghalaya. They held their first wicket partnership together and did not lose a wicket during this process. Mizoram, in their match against Haryana, scored 29/2 by the end of six overs. They lost their momentum following a wicket-loss in the third over. Given the circumstances, it seems as though Jammu & Kashmir will be able to replicate their performance in the next match and score more runs than Mizoram during the powerplay overs.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram
T20
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Best Batters
Qamran Iqbal to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter
Qamran Iqbal, Jammu & Kashmir’s opener, is currently their third highest run scorer with 77 runs in four innings. He was the top scorer of the match in their previous outing against Meghalaya, scoring 40 runs from 27 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 148.14. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.
Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter
Agni Chopra is Mizoram’s top performing batsman at the moment with 148 runs to his credit in five matches so far. There was a dip in form in his last match against Haryana wherein he scored just nine runs from seven balls. However, he is still the top choice to remain their best batter in the next fixture.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram Best Bowlers
Rasikh Salam to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler
Rasikh Salam bowled a brilliant spell in their last match against Meghalaya. In four overs, he allowed just 13 runs and claimed three wickets which translated to an economy rate of 3.25. He is currently their second highest wicket-taker with five wickets in five matches. He emerges as a dependable candidate to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.
KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler
KC Cariappa is their top wicket-taker at present with a haul of eight wickets in five matches. He did not claim any wickets in their last match against Haryana, but was quite economical in his spell, having conceded 27 runs in four overs with an economy rate of 6.75. He can be anticipated to be their standout bowler in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jammu & Kashmir
- Jammu & Kashmir to win @ 1.28 (Parimatch)
- Mizoram to win @ 3.25 (Parimatch)
Parimatch