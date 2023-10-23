Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Match Prediction JHA 34 % Chance of Winning MAH 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Maharashtra will be facing each other for the second time in the tournament on October 23, 2023. The match will be held at Mohali, Punjab, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Chances of Winning

Jharkhand's journey in the tournament has been quite the rollercoaster. Their initial match against Puducherry ended in a thrilling victory with four wickets and three balls to spare. The second match against Uttarakhand took a dramatic turn, resulting in a super over win after a tied game. However, their recent face-off with Rajasthan marked a setback as they lost by 18 runs, despite winning the toss and having the advantage of choosing their strategy.

In contrast, Maharashtra has had a fairly steady campaign in the tournament. They kicked it off with a dominant win against Bengal, securing an eight-wicket victory with 34 balls remaining. Their second match, though, brought a minor hiccup as they lost to Uttarakhand by 23 runs (VJD method). But they quickly regained their form in their most recent encounter with Puducherry. Opting to field first after winning the toss, they restricted Puducherry to 141/7 and comfortably chased down the target, winning by eight wickets with 35 balls to spare.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 34%

Maharashtra chance of winning - 66%

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Our Prediction

Jharkhand's upcoming match poses uncertainty regarding their form, especially after their recent loss to Rajasthan, a team that had not been performing particularly well. In contrast, Maharashtra approaches this fixture with confidence following a convincing victory against Puducherry. They currently hold the second position in Group D standings, boasting eight points and an impressive net run rate of 1.906. While Jharkhand also has eight points, they find themselves in the fourth position in the same standings, with a notably weaker net run rate of -0.212. Maharashtra emerges as the clear favourite for the upcoming fixture.

Jharkhand to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch)

Maharashtra to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Virat Singh, Jharkhand’s skipper, is currently leading the run charts of his team with 129 runs in three matches. He has been performing well lately considering he was the second highest run scorer against Rajasthan, having amassed 31 runs in 29 deliveries. The rest of the batting order is quite far behind considering the player preceding the captain in terms of runs is Anukul Roy with 73 runs.

Maharashtra’s highest run-getter so far is Ruturaj Gaikwad with 84 runs in two innings, which is inclusive of a half-century. Ankit Bawne is next with 81 runs in just a single innings, making him an exciting player to look out for in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Maharashtra to win 1.51 Bet on Parimatch Jharkhand to win 2.40 Bet on 1xBet Maharashtra to win 1.55 Bet on DafaBet

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

The match will be taking place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The last match played at the venue was between Puducherry and Maharashtra, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. They were successful in their chase and it can be expected that the toss winner of the upcoming match may opt to chase a target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny skies with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Saurabh Tiwary Batter Vivek Kumar Batter Vikash Vishal Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Supriyo Chakraborty All-rounder Rahul Shukla Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s results have been mixed and rather unpredictable from the beginning of the tournament. Their first match saw them taste success early on with a victory over Puducherry, but their next match against Uttarakhand was tied and went into super over (Jharkhand won). But their most recent match culminated in a loss against Rajasthan.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddharth Mhatre, Vijay Pawale, Dhanraj Shinde, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Rushabh Rathod.

Predicted Playing XI

Mandar Bhandari Batter Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Kedar Jadhav (C) Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Dhanraj Shinde Batter Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra's trajectory seems more promising as they won their first and last game until now, and only faltered in their match against Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Maharashtra have faced each other once in the past during the 2019 season and the latter emerged victorious by 14 runs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Jharkhand - 0

Maharashtra - 1

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Ankit Bawne to score a half-century against Jharkhand

Ankit Bawne started the season on an incredibly strong foot. In his first match of the season against Puducherry, he scored 81 runs from 45 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 180.00. This match marked his debut with Maharashtra and considering he is already displaying such brilliant prowess with the bat, it can be anticipated that he will aim for and achieve a second half-century in his second match against Jharkhand.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra T20 Mohali, Mohali Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.40 Bet Now! Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.452 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now!

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Best Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Virat Singh, Jharkhand’s skipper, has been their top performing batsman so far, having amassed 129 runs in three innings. In their previous match against Rajasthan, he was their second highest run-getter with 31 runs in 29 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 106.89. He can be expected to emerge as their top batter in the next game.

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ankit Bawne made his start to the season in their last match against Puducherry. He made brilliant strides immediately as he scored 81 runs from 45 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 180.00. Given this outcome, he can be anticipated to continue performing just as well in the upcoming match.

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra Best Bowlers

Rahul Shukla to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Rahul Shuklha was the standout bowler for Jharkhand in their previous match against Rajasthan. He bowled four overs, conceded 23 runs and claimed three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 5.75. He is also the team’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets under his belt in three matches. There is a good possibility he could remain their top bowler.

Prashant Solanki to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Prashant Solanki bowled an exceptional spell against Puducherry. In his four overs, he managed to concede a mere eight runs and claimed two wickets in the process which translated to an economy rate of 2.00. This was a brilliant showing and given that he has three wickets in three matches, he can be relied upon to excel once again.