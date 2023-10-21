Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Match Prediction JHA 55 % Chance of Winning RAJ 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Rajasthan will lock horns for the first time since 2021 on October 21, 2023. The match is going to be played at Mullanpur, Punjab, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Jharkhand's journey in the season has been nothing short of thrilling. In their opening match against Puducherry, they showcased their chasing skills by successfully pursuing a target of 188/4, winning with four wickets to spare and just three balls remaining. Their second encounter against Uttarakhand turned into a nail-biter, with both teams scoring 178, leading to a super over which Jharkhand ultimately won. Their remarkable form is evident in their proficiency in both setting and chasing targets, all within just two matches.

In contrast, Rajasthan's performances have been rather lacklustre. In their initial match against Bengal, they struggled to chase down a total of 172/7, resulting in a loss by 29 runs, finishing with a score of 143/9. Their second game against Vidarbha witnessed an impressive score of 200/6, but their bowling unit couldn't defend this commendable total, ultimately conceding victory by six wickets with just one ball remaining.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 55%

Rajasthan chance of winning - 45%

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Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Jharkhand's captain, Virat Singh, has enjoyed significant success with the bat thus far. In two innings, he has amassed a total of 98 runs, with his standout performance coming against Uttarakhand, where he crafted an impressive 71 runs from 40 deliveries. Anukul Roy has also been in fine form, notching up 59 runs in two matches.

Rajasthan's run charts are currently led by Deepak Hooda after two matches, as he has accumulated 76 runs. His remarkable innings against Vidarbha saw him score 60 runs from 42 deliveries, indicating that he is likely to maintain his good form. Following closely behind the skipper are Kunal Singh Rathore and Abhijeet Tomar, each with 74 runs to their credit.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rajasthan to win 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Jharkhand to win 1.854 Bet on Megapari Rajasthan to win 1.904 Bet on 1xbet

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The game is scheduled to be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The pitch at this venue is renowned for its flat batting surface, which often leads to high-scoring encounters. However, it's not especially favourable for spinners, as they tend to encounter difficulties. The last match played at the venue was between Bengal and Puducherry, which the latter lost after winning the toss and electing to field first. Given this recent outcome, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests predominantly sunny conditions with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is anticipated to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Saurabh Tiwary Batter Vivek Kumar Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Vikash Vishal Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Supriyo Chakraborty All-rounder Rahul Shukla Bowler Sushant Mishra Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has been in excellent form lately, as they won their first match of the season and tied their second match, resulting in a super over which they ended up winning. Jharkhand has been impressive while setting a target as well as chasing a target.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Shubham Garhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Aditya Garhwal Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda (C) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Shubham Garhwal Batter Deepak Chahar All-rounder Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan’s form has been rather disappointing. Their first match ended in defeat against Bengal and they lost their following match to Vidarbha despite setting a formidable total. Their defence was not particularly noteworthy and they pale in comparison to Jharkhand at the moment.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Rajasthan have played against each other three times in 2016, 2018 and 2021. Jharkhand won their first encounter but Rajasthan went on to win the next two.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Jharkhand - 1

Rajasthan - 2

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Virat Singh to score a half-century against Rajasthan

Virat Singh has showcased exceptional form as the team's top batsman, amassing 98 runs thus far. His performances have shown a clear upward trajectory. In their initial match against Puducherry, he contributed 27 runs from 20 deliveries, and in the game against Uttarakhand, he excelled with a score of 71 runs from 40 deliveries. Given his current form, there is a strong likelihood that he will continue to build on it and reach a half-century once again in the upcoming match.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan T20 Mullanpur, Mohali Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet Now! Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.904 Bet Now!

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Jharkhand’s skipper, Virat Singh, is leading their run charts in two innings so far with 98 runs to his credit. He played a brilliant innings against Uttarakhand in their previous match, scoring 71 runs from 40 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 177.50. He can be relied upon to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

The captain of Rajasthan, Deepak Hooda, is anticipated to be their top run scorer in the next match. He scored 76 runs in the two innings he has participated in so far. In their previous game against Vidarbha, he managed to amass 60 runs from 42 deliveries with a strike rate of 142.85.

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Rahul Shukla to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Rahul Shukla is Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker so far with four wickets under his belt in two innings. Against Uttarakhand, he delivered four overs and conceded just 19 runs, giving him an exceptional economy rate of 4.75. He also claimed one wicket during his spell. Given his form, he can be anticipated to continue as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Deepak Chahar to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Deepak Chahar is currently tied as Rajasthan’s top wicket-taker with four wickets under his belt in two innings. Against Vidarbha, he delivered four overs, gave away 31 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 7.75. Given his reliability and consistency, there is a good possibility he will emerge as their standout bowler once again.