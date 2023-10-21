Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Match Prediction
JHA
55%
Chance of Winning
RAJ
45%
T20
Mullanpur
Facts:
- Jharkhand finished fourth in the Group E standings at the end of the previous season.
- Rajasthan, however, finished sixth in the Group A standings with three wins in 2022.
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning
Jharkhand's journey in the season has been nothing short of thrilling. In their opening match against Puducherry, they showcased their chasing skills by successfully pursuing a target of 188/4, winning with four wickets to spare and just three balls remaining. Their second encounter against Uttarakhand turned into a nail-biter, with both teams scoring 178, leading to a super over which Jharkhand ultimately won. Their remarkable form is evident in their proficiency in both setting and chasing targets, all within just two matches.
In contrast, Rajasthan's performances have been rather lacklustre. In their initial match against Bengal, they struggled to chase down a total of 172/7, resulting in a loss by 29 runs, finishing with a score of 143/9. Their second game against Vidarbha witnessed an impressive score of 200/6, but their bowling unit couldn't defend this commendable total, ultimately conceding victory by six wickets with just one ball remaining.
- Jharkhand chance of winning - 55%
- Rajasthan chance of winning - 45%
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Betting Tips
Jharkhand's captain, Virat Singh, has enjoyed significant success with the bat thus far. In two innings, he has amassed a total of 98 runs, with his standout performance coming against Uttarakhand, where he crafted an impressive 71 runs from 40 deliveries. Anukul Roy has also been in fine form, notching up 59 runs in two matches.
Rajasthan's run charts are currently led by Deepak Hooda after two matches, as he has accumulated 76 runs. His remarkable innings against Vidarbha saw him score 60 runs from 42 deliveries, indicating that he is likely to maintain his good form. Following closely behind the skipper are Kunal Singh Rathore and Abhijeet Tomar, each with 74 runs to their credit.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Rajasthan to win
Jharkhand to win
Rajasthan to win
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction
The game is scheduled to be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The pitch at this venue is renowned for its flat batting surface, which often leads to high-scoring encounters. However, it's not especially favourable for spinners, as they tend to encounter difficulties. The last match played at the venue was between Bengal and Puducherry, which the latter lost after winning the toss and electing to field first. Given this recent outcome, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests predominantly sunny conditions with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is anticipated to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Jharkhand Player List
Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saurabh Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Vivek Kumar
|
Batter
|
Virat Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Vikash Vishal
|
Batter
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Supriyo Chakraborty
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Shukla
|
Bowler
|
Sushant Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Shahbaz Nadeem
|
Bowler
|
Vikash Singh
|
Bowler
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand has been in excellent form lately, as they won their first match of the season and tied their second match, resulting in a super over which they ended up winning. Jharkhand has been impressive while setting a target as well as chasing a target.
Rajasthan Player List
Deepak Hooda (c), Shubham Garhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhijeet Tomar
|
Batter
|
Aditya Garhwal
|
Batter
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Deepak Hooda (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Kunal Singh Rathore
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Garhwal
|
Batter
|
Deepak Chahar
|
All-rounder
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Manav Suthar
|
Bowler
|
Aniket Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Team Form
Rajasthan’s form has been rather disappointing. Their first match ended in defeat against Bengal and they lost their following match to Vidarbha despite setting a formidable total. Their defence was not particularly noteworthy and they pale in comparison to Jharkhand at the moment.
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head
Jharkhand and Rajasthan have played against each other three times in 2016, 2018 and 2021. Jharkhand won their first encounter but Rajasthan went on to win the next two.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Jharkhand - 1
Rajasthan - 2
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Betting Odds
Virat Singh to score a half-century against Rajasthan
Virat Singh has showcased exceptional form as the team's top batsman, amassing 98 runs thus far. His performances have shown a clear upward trajectory. In their initial match against Puducherry, he contributed 27 runs from 20 deliveries, and in the game against Uttarakhand, he excelled with a score of 71 runs from 40 deliveries. Given his current form, there is a strong likelihood that he will continue to build on it and reach a half-century once again in the upcoming match.
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan
T20
Mullanpur, Mohali
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Best Batters
Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter
Jharkhand’s skipper, Virat Singh, is leading their run charts in two innings so far with 98 runs to his credit. He played a brilliant innings against Uttarakhand in their previous match, scoring 71 runs from 40 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 177.50. He can be relied upon to emerge as their top batsman once again.
Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter
The captain of Rajasthan, Deepak Hooda, is anticipated to be their top run scorer in the next match. He scored 76 runs in the two innings he has participated in so far. In their previous game against Vidarbha, he managed to amass 60 runs from 42 deliveries with a strike rate of 142.85.
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers
Rahul Shukla to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler
Rahul Shukla is Jharkhand’s top wicket-taker so far with four wickets under his belt in two innings. Against Uttarakhand, he delivered four overs and conceded just 19 runs, giving him an exceptional economy rate of 4.75. He also claimed one wicket during his spell. Given his form, he can be anticipated to continue as their top bowler in the upcoming match.
Deepak Chahar to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler
Deepak Chahar is currently tied as Rajasthan’s top wicket-taker with four wickets under his belt in two innings. Against Vidarbha, he delivered four overs, gave away 31 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 7.75. Given his reliability and consistency, there is a good possibility he will emerge as their standout bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jharkhand
- Jharkhand to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
- Rajasthan to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch