Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Match Prediction JHA 31 % Chance of Winning VID 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Vidarbha will encounter each other for the first time in the tournament on October 27, 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The match will commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Jharkhand has had varied results in their campaign so far. They started it with a victory over Puducherry, and followed with a tied match against Uttarakhand. They also lost to Rajasthan by 18 runs, despite their dwindling form in the season. They managed to beat Maharashtra after that to claim their second win of the season by 23 runs. However, their most recent match against Bengal witnessed them lose yet again. Bengal won the toss and took up the task of setting a target, scoring 177/8 by the end of 20 overs. Jharkhand fell short by just five runs in their chase which is a devastating outcome for them.

Vidarbha, conversely, has had a rather steady season until now. They won four matches in a row. They won by hefty margins in all of those matches, considering they started their season by crushing Uttarakhand by seven wickets with ten balls remaining. They went on to defeat Rajasthan by six wickets with one ball to spare and Bengal by seven wickets with 13 balls remaining. Their most dominant victory was perhaps against Puducherry, whom they bested by 105 runs. However, the law of averages did not permit them to win their fifth match against Maharashtra. They were tasked with setting a target and scored 177/9, but were unable to defend their total as Maharashtra chased it down in 16.1 overs, winning by eight wickets with 13 balls left unused.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 31%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 69%%

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Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Virat Singh is Jhakhand’s most valuable player at present considering he is their only major contributor with the bat with 221 runs in five innings. Following him in second place is Anukul Roy with 130 runs. In their bowling department, they have Rahul Shukla with 11 wickets to his credit.

Vidarbha’s captain, Atharva Taide, leads the run charts of his team with 233 runs in five innings. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs as next in line is Shubham Dubey with 172 runs. They have Umesh Yadav in their bowling line up with nine wickets in just four innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jharkhand to win 2.40 Bet on 1xBet Vidarbha to win 1.45 Bet on Parimatch Jharkhand to win 2.40 Bet on Dafabet

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The last match held at the venue was between Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The former won the toss and opted to field first, and they were successful in restricting their opponent’s scoring and chased down the total. This recent outcome could suggest that the toss winner may opt to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain sunny with a temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. There seems to be no likelihood of rainfall.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bal Krishna, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram.

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Saurabh Tiwary Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Pankaj Kumar Batter Supriyo Chakraborty Batter Vikash Vishal Batter Vikash Singh Bowler Rahul Shukla Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has had a mixed bag of results this season with two wins, two losses and one tied match. Their most recent match culminated in a defeat against Bengal.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Nayan Chavan, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Mandar Mahale, Dipesh Parwani, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wadkar, Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Karun Nair All-rounder Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Harsh Dubey All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Nayan Chavan Batter Darshan Nalkande Bowler Dipesh Parwani Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha had a flawless record in the tournament until their last encounter against Maharashtra. Prior to this, they were on a four-match winning streak.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Vidarbha will be playing against each other for the first time in the tournament, and, therefore, no head-to-head record has been established between the two.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand

Jharkhand was able to establish a brilliant opening partnership of 53 runs between openers Kumar Deobrat and Saurabh Tiwary in their last match against Bengal. However, Vidarbha surpassed this with an opening partnership of 64 runs in their last match against Maharashtra between the opening duo of Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey. It seems likely that they will be able to replicate their performance in the next match.

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Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Virat Singh is by far their most consistent batsman, leading the run charts of his team with 221 runs in five innings. He also claimed the top spot in their previous match against Bengal, wherein he scored 42 runs from 32 balls, giving him a strike rate of 131.25. He can be expected to replicate his performance and emerge as the top batsman in the next match.

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Atharva Taide, the captain of Vidarbha, has consistently been their leading run-scorer, accumulating 233 runs in just five innings. In their recent match against Maharashtra, he showcased his batting prowess by notching up 37 runs from a mere 16 deliveries, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 231.25. His reliability makes him a strong contender to maintain his position as the team's top batsman.

Jharkhand vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Rahul Shukla to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Rahul Shukla is Jharkhand’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with 11 wickets under his belt in just five innings. In their last match, he was their second best bowler, considering he delivered four overs and conceded 27 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.75. He claimed two wickets during this match. He is a highly economical bowler and can be anticipated to be their standout bowler in the next match.

Akshay Karnewar to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Akshay Karnewar is currently tied as Vidarbha’s second highest wicket-taker with six wickets to his credit in five innings. Against Mumbai, he was their top bowler, having delivered four overs and claiming 28 runs, giving him an economy rate of 7.00. He captured one wicket during this spell. He can be anticipated to emerge as Vidarbha’s premier batsman in the upcoming game.