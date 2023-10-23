Karnataka vs Nagaland Match Prediction KAR 99 % Chance of Winning NAGL 1 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karnataka will take on Nagaland in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Monday, October, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Karnataka has participated in three matches thus far, achieving one victory, suffering one loss, and encountering an abandoned match. They currently hold the fourth position in the Group E table standings with a total of 6 points from three games. In their most recent game, Karnataka faced an 8-wicket defeat against Delhi. After being asked to bat first, Karnataka managed to post a subpar total of 136 runs while losing five wickets. The standout performance of the innings came from Abhinav Manohar, who played an unbeaten 44-run knock in 35 balls. Nonetheless, Delhi easily achieved the target, winning the game with 19 balls to spare. Krishnappa Gowtham and Manoj Bhandage each secured a wicket for Karnataka. Karnataka is now focused on making a strong comeback in their next match.

In contrast, Nagaland has struggled to secure a win this season. They have participated in four matches, losing three consecutively, with the first game being abandoned. Nagaland currently finds itself at the bottom of the table, holding a total of 2 points and a net run rate of -2.371. Their match against Uttar Pradesh resulted in an 87-run defeat. Opting to field first, Nagaland was tasked with chasing a target of 188 runs. Regrettably, they only managed to reach a three-figure total while losing seven wickets in the process.

Karnataka's chance of winning: 99%

Nagaland’s chance of winning: 1%

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Karnataka vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Manish Pandey, the 34-year-old Indian batter hailing from Nainital boasts an average of about 31.65 in the format, scoring 6838 runs in 275 innings. Bet on Pandey to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Joshua Ozukum has been impressive this season for Nagaland, scoring 73 runs in three games at an average of 24.33. The 23-year-old boasts an average of 20.15 in the format. We predict Ozukum to score over 19.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nagaland to win 23.00 Bet on 1xBet Karnataka to win 1.00 Bet on DafaBet

Karnataka vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The playing surface at the Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun provides a fair balance, benefiting both batsmen and bowlers. Out of the three games played here this season, two went in favour of the team batting first. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Monday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 58% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. Monday's weather forecast for Dehradun predicts clear skies.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, BR Sharath, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Praveen Dubey, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Devdutt Padikkal Batter Mayank Agarwal (c) Batter Krishnan Shrijith Batter Manish Pandey Batter Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Manoj Bhandage Batter Shubhang Hegde All-rounder BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka enters this match following an 8-wicket defeat to Delhi in their previous encounter. They currently hold the fourth position in the table, having accumulated 6 points from three matches.

Nagaland Player List

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Rongsen Jonathan (c), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Sepichem Jingru, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Tahmeed Rahman Batter Sumit Kumar Batter Khrievitso Kense All-rounder Moakumzuk Tzudir All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi All-rounder Nagaho Chishi Bowler Rongsen Jonathan Batter Jaganath Srinivas Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland are arriving here on the back of a 87 run loss to Uttar Pradesh in their last game. They are languishing at the foot of the table with only 2 points in four games.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to collide against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Karnataka to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal are seasoned batsmen, known for their ability to provide a solid start to the team. In Karnataka's initial completed match of the season, this pair formed a 52-run partnership. Although in their last game they could only muster 4 runs for the first wicket, we remain confident in Karnataka's potential to surpass the 24.5 runs threshold before losing their first wicket.

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Karnataka vs Nagaland Top Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

In the opening game of the season against Madhya Pradesh, Mayank Agarwal, who leads the Karnataka team, stood out as their leading batsman. He managed to score 26 runs from 29 deliveries. Given his consistency as an opening batsman, it's reasonable to expect him to maintain his current form and retain his status as their top batsman.

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Rongsen Jonathan, a former Karnataka batsman, has been in excellent form for a considerable time. His approach to the game has been outstanding, and his batting average of 20.00 only adds more weight to his performance. The 37-year-old has amassed an impressive total of 720 runs in this format and holds an impressive average of 21.81. With Jonathan actively contributing, Nagaland is certain to benefit significantly from his presence in the team.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

After their first match of the season, Krishnappa Gowtham is tied as the top wicket-taker, having claimed three wickets in a single innings. With four wickets, Gowtham is the leading wicket-taker for the team, conceding at an economy of 5.37. He can be relied upon to continue to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Imliwati Lemtur to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Imliwati Lemtur has a distinguished history as Nagaland's top bowler, with a track record of 21 wickets at an impressive average of 25.71. In the current season, Lemtur has already secured two wickets in three games for Nagaland. It would be a genuine surprise if Lemtur doesn't continue to excel and maintain her status as the standout bowler for the Nagaland team.