Karnataka vs Nagaland Match Prediction

KAR

99%

Chance of Winning

NAGL

1%

1xbet

1.002
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Dafabet

1.00
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Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000

Megapari

1.002
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Maharana Pratap College Ground

Karnataka will take on Nagaland in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Monday, October, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun.

Facts:

  • This will be the first time the sides meet in the competition.
  • Nagaland are arriving here on the back of three consecutive defeats.
  • Karnataka sit 4th in the table currently while Nagaland are lying at the bottom of the group.

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Karnataka vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Karnataka has participated in three matches thus far, achieving one victory, suffering one loss, and encountering an abandoned match. They currently hold the fourth position in the Group E table standings with a total of 6 points from three games. In their most recent game, Karnataka faced an 8-wicket defeat against Delhi. After being asked to bat first, Karnataka managed to post a subpar total of 136 runs while losing five wickets. The standout performance of the innings came from Abhinav Manohar, who played an unbeaten 44-run knock in 35 balls. Nonetheless, Delhi easily achieved the target, winning the game with 19 balls to spare. Krishnappa Gowtham and Manoj Bhandage each secured a wicket for Karnataka. Karnataka is now focused on making a strong comeback in their next match.

In contrast, Nagaland has struggled to secure a win this season. They have participated in four matches, losing three consecutively, with the first game being abandoned. Nagaland currently finds itself at the bottom of the table, holding a total of 2 points and a net run rate of -2.371. Their match against Uttar Pradesh resulted in an 87-run defeat. Opting to field first, Nagaland was tasked with chasing a target of 188 runs. Regrettably, they only managed to reach a three-figure total while losing seven wickets in the process.

  • Karnataka's chance of winning: 99%
  • Nagaland’s chance of winning: 1%

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Karnataka vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Manish Pandey, the 34-year-old Indian batter hailing from Nainital boasts an average of about 31.65 in the format, scoring 6838 runs in 275 innings. Bet on Pandey to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Joshua Ozukum has been impressive this season for Nagaland, scoring 73 runs in three games at an average of 24.33. The 23-year-old boasts an average of 20.15 in the format. We predict Ozukum to score over 19.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Nagaland to win

23.00
Bet on 1xBet

Karnataka to win

1.00
Bet on DafaBet

Karnataka vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The playing surface at the Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun provides a fair balance, benefiting both batsmen and bowlers. Out of the three games played here this season, two went in favour of the team batting first. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Monday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 58% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. Monday's weather forecast for Dehradun predicts clear skies.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, BR Sharath, Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, Abhinav Manohar, Praveen Dubey, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

Mayank Agarwal (c)

Batter

Krishnan Shrijith

Batter

Manish Pandey

Batter

Krishnappa Gowtham

All-rounder

Manoj Bhandage

Batter

Shubhang Hegde

All-rounder

BR Sharath

Wicket-keeper

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Bowler

Vidwath Kaverappa

Bowler

Prasidh Krishna

Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka enters this match following an 8-wicket defeat to Delhi in their previous encounter. They currently hold the fourth position in the table, having accumulated 6 points from three matches.

Nagaland Player List

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Rongsen Jonathan (c), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Sepichem Jingru, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Joshua Ozukum

Batter

Sedezhalie Rupero

Batter

Tahmeed Rahman

Batter

Sumit Kumar

Batter

Khrievitso Kense

All-rounder

Moakumzuk Tzudir

All-rounder

Hokaito Zhimomi

All-rounder

Nagaho Chishi

Bowler

Rongsen Jonathan

Batter

Jaganath Srinivas

Bowler

Imliwati Lemtur

Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland are arriving here on the back of a 87 run loss to Uttar Pradesh in their last game. They are languishing at the foot of the table with only 2 points in four games.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to collide against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Karnataka to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal are seasoned batsmen, known for their ability to provide a solid start to the team. In Karnataka's initial completed match of the season, this pair formed a 52-run partnership. Although in their last game they could only muster 4 runs for the first wicket, we remain confident in Karnataka's potential to surpass the 24.5 runs threshold before losing their first wicket.

Karnataka vs Nagaland

T20

Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun

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Karnataka

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1.002
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Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000

1.00
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Nagaland

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

23.00
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Karnataka vs Nagaland Top Batters

Mayank Agarwal to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

In the opening game of the season against Madhya Pradesh, Mayank Agarwal, who leads the Karnataka team, stood out as their leading batsman. He managed to score 26 runs from 29 deliveries. Given his consistency as an opening batsman, it's reasonable to expect him to maintain his current form and retain his status as their top batsman.

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Rongsen Jonathan, a former Karnataka batsman, has been in excellent form for a considerable time. His approach to the game has been outstanding, and his batting average of 20.00 only adds more weight to his performance. The 37-year-old has amassed an impressive total of 720 runs in this format and holds an impressive average of 21.81. With Jonathan actively contributing, Nagaland is certain to benefit significantly from his presence in the team.

Karnataka vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Krishnappa Gowtham to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

After their first match of the season, Krishnappa Gowtham is tied as the top wicket-taker, having claimed three wickets in a single innings. With four wickets, Gowtham is the leading wicket-taker for the team, conceding at an economy of 5.37. He can be relied upon to continue to be their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Imliwati Lemtur to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Imliwati Lemtur has a distinguished history as Nagaland's top bowler, with a track record of 21 wickets at an impressive average of 25.71. In the current season, Lemtur has already secured two wickets in three games for Nagaland. It would be a genuine surprise if Lemtur doesn't continue to excel and maintain her status as the standout bowler for the Nagaland team.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karnataka

Karnataka are our clear favourites to win this contest against Nagaland. Karnataka sit 4th in the table while Nagaland are languishing at the bottom. Nagaland are winless this season and are arriving here on the back of three consecutive defeats. Their batting disappointed in all the matches. They really need to play out of their skins if they wish to dismantle this high-flying Nagaland side.
  • Karnataka to win the match - 1.002 (1xBet)
  • Nagaland to win the match - 23.00 (1xBet)
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