Karnataka vs Tripura Match Prediction KAR 98 % Chance of Winning TRI 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karnataka and Tripura will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Karnataka vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Karnataka enters this match following a 40-run defeat to Uttar Pradesh. They presently hold the third position in their group, accumulating 10 points and boasting a net run rate of +0.651. Out of their five matches, they emerged victorious in two, suffered defeat in an equal number, and one was abandoned. With the exception of skipper Mayank Agarwal and wicket-keeper BR Sharath, the other Karnataka batsmen struggled to hold their ground, resulting in their dismissal for a total of 156 runs within 18.3 overs.

After suffering defeats in their previous four matches, Tripura finds themselves in the second-to-last position on the table. They have accumulated a mere 4 points and bear a net run rate of -2.168. In their most recent contest, they faced an 86-run loss to Delhi. While attempting to chase down a target of 170 runs, Tripura's innings concluded with a meagre 83 runs on the board. Bikramkumar Das, the opening batsman, contributed 45 runs, while the remaining batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Mathematically, Tripura is now eliminated from playoff contention, even with one game left to play.

Karnataka's chance of winning: 98%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 2%

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Karnataka vs Tripura Betting Tips

Mayank Agarwal has displayed excellent form in the ongoing Maharaja T20 Trophy, gathering a total of 281 runs from 10 innings, which translates to an impressive average of 28.10. With a commendable career average of 25.84 in this format, the 32-year-old Indian batsman is a reliable performer. In the current season, he is Karnataka's top run-scorer, having amassed 118 runs in four innings. It's a prudent choice to place your bet on Agarwal to exceed the 23.5 run mark in the upcoming game.

Rajat Dey has been the key run-scorer for Tripura, accumulating a total of 128 runs in four innings. Despite his low score in the last game, we expect Dey to maintain his significant contribution with the bat. Our prediction is that he will surpass the 20.5 run mark in the forthcoming game against Karnataka.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tripura to win 14.50 Bet on Parimatch Karnataka to win 1.02 Bet on 1xbet Tripura to win 12.00 Bet on Megapari

Karnataka vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy favours batsmen as revealed by the average first innings score of 144 this season. Out of the 9 completed games here this season, 5 went in favour of the team batting second. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Friday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 57% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, LR Chethan, Manish Pandey (vice-captain), Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Sharath BR (WK), K Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, Pravid Dubey, Shrijith KL (WK), R Samarth.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mayank Agarwal (c) Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Manish Pandey Batsman Krishnan Shrijith Wicket-keeper BR Sharath Wicket-keeper Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Manoj Bhandage All-rounder Shubhang Hegde All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Vidwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka suffered a defeat to Uttar Pradesh in their latest encounter by 40 runs.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Ajay Sarkar, Bikramjit Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Chiranjit Paul, Viki Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Nirupam Sen Chowdhary, Danveer Singh, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nirupam Sen Batter Amit Ali All-rounder Bikramkumar Das Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Rajat Dey Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Subham Ghosh All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Viki Saha Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura are having a terrific campaign this season, losing their last four games in a row. They sit at the bottom half of the table currently.

Karnataka vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met only so far this season where Karnataka emerged victorious by 10 runs.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Karnataka Won: 1 match

Tripura Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Karnataka vs Tripura Betting Odds

Karnataka to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Karnataka's opening partnerships have seen them score 52, 4, 31, and 9 runs before losing their first wicket in the last four games. In two of these four matches, they successfully crossed the mark of 24.5 runs before the first wicket fell. In the recent game, D. Padikkal and M. Agarwal opened for the team, averaging approximately 29.50 and 20.00, respectively. Therefore, we anticipate Karnataka to achieve a score exceeding 24.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the upcoming match against Tripura.

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Karnataka vs Tripura Top Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal currently ranks as Karnataka's second-highest run-scorer, having accumulated 60 runs in four innings. It's a wise choice to place your bet on Padikkal to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Karnataka in the upcoming game.

Rajat Dey to be the top batter for Tripura

Rajat Dey stands out as Tripura's top run-scorer, accumulating a total of 128 runs across five innings in the current season. His individual scores this season are 24, 35, 27, 36, and 7 runs, respectively. It is reasonable to expect that he will continue to play a crucial role as Tripura's primary batsman in the forthcoming game.

Karnataka vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Krishnappa Gowtham to be the top bowler for Karnataka

In the ongoing season, K. Gowtham has taken 7 wickets in four innings for Karnataka. In the last match, he secured two wickets while conceding just 35 runs against UP. Our prediction anticipates K. Gowtham to be the leading bowler for Karnataka in the upcoming game.

Abhijit Sarkar to be the top bowler for Tripura

Abhijit Sarkar ranks as the second-highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the current season, having taken three wickets in five innings. He maintains an economy rate of 6.23, establishing himself as a reliable choice as their primary bowler.