KAR (Karnataka) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction
KAR
68%
Chance of Winning
UTP
32%
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy
Facts:
- Before this, the two teams have previously crossed paths on four occasions, with each side emerging victorious in two matches apiece.
- Rinku Singh has scored fifties in back-to-back games for UP and has remained unbeaten in both.
- Sameer Rizvi is averaging close to 160.00 this season in the SMAT.
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning
Karnataka currently occupies the 3rd position in the league standings, having secured 10 points from four games. Their record comprises two victories, one defeat, and one match that was abandoned. In their most recent fixture against Nagaland, Karnataka returned to the winning column with a dominant 9-wicket victory, boasting a comfortable margin of 73 balls remaining. They managed to restrict Nagaland to a mere 68 runs and swiftly chased down the target in under 8 overs while losing just one wicket. Devdutt Padikkal played a pivotal role by contributing a swift 31 runs off 18 balls and remaining unbeaten until the conclusion of the match. With two games remaining, Karnataka has their sights set on a top-two finish to solidify their position at the summit of the table.
Similar to Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh has also accumulated 10 points in four games, securing two wins, enduring one loss, and encountering an abandoned match. They enter the upcoming match with a victorious momentum, having recently triumphed over Nagaland and Tripura in consecutive games. In their most recent encounter, Uttar Pradesh batted first and posted an imposing total of 189 runs on the scoreboard while losing three wickets in the process. Their bowling unit exhibited a stellar performance in the second half of the innings, dismissing Tripura for a mere 121 runs. This victory has propelled Uttar Pradesh to the 2nd position within their group.
- Karnataka's chance of winning: 68%
- Uttar Pradesh’s chance of winning: 32%
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips
Mayank Agarwal has been in splendid form during the current Maharaja T20 Trophy, amassing a total of 281 runs across 10 innings, resulting in an impressive average of 28.10. The 32-year-old Indian batsman holds a commendable career average of 25.84 in this format. For this season, he stands as one of Karnataka's leading run-scorers, having accumulated 59 runs in three innings. It's a safe bet to back Agarwal to surpass the 23.5 run mark in the upcoming game.
With 160 runs in four games, Sameer Rizvi is UP’s leading run-scorer this season. His scores in the competition read 16, 75*, 26 & 59* respectively. We predict Rizvi to score over 27.5 runs in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Uttar Pradesh to win
Karnataka to win
Uttar Pradesh to win
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction
Out of the 6 SMAT games hosted here, four ended in favour of the team batting second. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Wednesday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 52% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies on Wednesday.
Karnataka Player List
Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, LR Chethan, Manish Pandey (vice-captain), Abhinav Manohar, Shubhang Hegde, Sharath BR (WK), K Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, Pravid Dubey, Shrijith KL (WK), R Samarth.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mayank Agarwal (c)
|
Batsman
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batsman
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batsman
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batsman
|
Krishnan Shrijith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
BR Sharath
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Krishnappa Gowtham
|
All-rounder
|
Manoj Bhandage
|
All-rounder
|
Shubhang Hegde
|
All-rounder
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
All-rounder
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka won their last game against Nagaland by 9 wickets with 73 balls to spare. They sit 3rd in the table currently with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.484.
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Dhruv Jurel, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Prince Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Aaradhya Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Jasmer Dhankhar, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Karan Sharma (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shiva Singh
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
Bowler
|
Jasmer Dhankhar
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh defeated Tripura in their last game by 68 runs. They sit 2nd in their group currently with 10 points and a net run rate of +2.450 in four games.
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
Before this, the two teams have previously crossed paths on four occasions, with each side emerging victorious in two matches apiece.
- Total Matches Played: 4 matches
- Karnataka Won: 2 matches
- Uttar Pradesh Won: 2 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
Karnataka to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal
Karnataka posted the totals of 52, 4 & 31 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. In two out of these three games, they managed to surpass the threshold of 24.5 runs before losing their first wicket. D Padikkal and M Agarwal opened for the team in the last game and both players have accumulated 59 runs so far. We have backed Karnataka to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game against Uttar Pradesh.
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters
Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Karnataka
Devdutt Padikkal stands as the joint highest run-getter for Karnataka at the moment, scoring 59 runs in three innings. In the last game, Padikkal played a 31 run cameo off 18 balls. The youngster boasts an average of 33.43 in the format. Bet on Padikkal to be the top batter for Karnataka in the game.
Rinku Singh to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh
Rinku Singh is Uttar Pradesh’s second highest run-scorer at the moment with 130 runs in three innings. He has scored fifties in back-to-back games for UP. Considering his trajectory, there is a good possibility he will be their standout performer in the upcoming match.
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers
Vidwath Kaverappa to be the top bowler for Karnataka
Over the course of the last season, he took 18 wickets in eight matches, maintaining an outstanding average of 10.72 and an economy rate of 6.36. In the current season, he has 4 wickets in three innings for Karnataka. We predict Kaverappa to be the top bowler for Karnataka in the game.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the veteran Indian medium pacer has some 277 wickets in 266 T20s at an economy of 7.21. This season, he is the leading wicket-taker for his side, with 5 scalps in three games. This makes him a top bowling prospect for UP in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka
- Karnataka to win the match - 1.50 (Parimatch)
- Uttar Pradesh to win the match - 2.35 (Parimatch)
Parimatch