Kerala vs Assam Match Prediction
KER
76%
Chance of Winning
ASM
24%
T20
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
Facts:
- Vishnu Vinod has amassed 346 runs at an average of 57.66 in seven matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- With 490 runs in his bag already, Riyan Parag has an average of 122.25 in the tournament while picking 11 wickets already.
- Kerala lost one game in the entire Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, having won six out of their seven games.
Kerala vs Assam Chance of Winning
Led by Sanju Samson, Kerala showed absoulote domimance in the group stage and barring one game against Assam, where a stoic Riyan Parag stole the show, they were unbeatable in every single assignment. Nothing was too difficult, no challenge too stubborn and they managed a degeree of invincibility along the way.
However, Assam could take inspiration from the fact that they beat Kerala in the group stage. Despite being put to test by Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, Assam managed to get out of the rut to secure a blistering five wins. With form on their side, another upset may seem like a closer possibility.
Kerala’s chance of winning is 76%
Assam’s chance of winning is 24%
Kerala vs Assam Betting Tips
The way Sanju Samson and Vishnu Vinod have gone about their business, it is difficult to presume anything else will happen. Further, Riyan Parag has had an impeccable season already, and there is no way he is going to disappoint us. Believing in his abilities is how we will make money.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Assam to win
Kerala to win
Assam to win
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has an average first innings score of 173. The average winning score at the venue is 179. With this being an afternoon game and under lights for the second innings, it is prudent to go by the logic of maximizing advantage, and that’s why teams will make their tactics like it is an ODI match. Dew will have an impact on the game.
Weather Report
In the Nothern part of India, November is a particularly pleasant time to play cricket, but that also brings the threat of dew, which is an integral part of the cricketing experience in India. There will be no chance of rain, as AccuWeather suggests, but teams will form their tactics abhorrent a more coherent approach.
Kerala Player List
Rohan Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Suresh Vishweshwar, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Maruthungal Ajinas, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin Baby, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vinod Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif
Predicted Playing XI
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Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
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Varun Nayanar
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Batter
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Vishnu Vinod
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Batter
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Sanju Samson
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Wicket-keeper
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Abdul Basith
|
Batter
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Salman Nizar
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Batter
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Suresh Vishweshwar
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All-rounder
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Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan
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All-rounder
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Maruthungal Ajinas
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Bowler
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Pathirikattu Midhun
|
Bowler
|
Sijomon Joseph
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala lost one game in the entire Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, having won six out of their seven games. Unfortunately for them, their only loss in the tournament was against Assam - who are going to be their opponents on Thursday.
Assam Player List
Denish Das, Rishav Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Sourav Dey, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Pradyun Saikia, Bishal Roy, Rahul Singh, Erik Roy, Sunil Lachit, Kunal Sarma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Denish Das
|
Batter
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Rishav Das
|
Batter
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Sumit Ghadigaonkar
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Wicket-keeper
|
Riyan Parag
|
All-rounder
|
Sibsankar Roy
|
Batter
|
Pallavkumar Das
|
Batter
|
Akash Sengupta
|
All-rounder
|
Sourav Dey
|
All-rounder
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Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Avinov Choudhury
|
Bowler
|
Mrinmoy Dutta
|
Bowler
Assam Team Form
Even though Assam secured only three wins in the group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for the way they have made a comeback and now secured a place in the last eight deserves a greater deal of appreciation. At the centre of it is Riyan Parag, Assam’s prodigal son, and how he has ensured that things are more even for them.
Kerala vs Assam Head-To-Head
Kerala and Assam don’t play each other often and as a matter of fact, they have only played twice in the shortest format of the game. Among those two encounters, Kerala have won once whereas Assam have registered one victory - which came in the latest group stage game.
Kerala vs Assam Betting Odds
What could be the possible betting odds from which we can make money? The first answer to this question is Riyan Parag, whose impeccable six consecutive 50-plus score put him right up there. You can never discount Sanju Samson, can you? His legend in the T20s is never in doubt. Trust him to deliver as well.
Kerala vs Assam
T20
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, null
Kerala vs Assam Best Batters
Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s best batter (Parimatch)
Vishnu Vinod has found himself in the middle of a crazy T20 season, having already amassed 346 runs at an average of 57.66 in seven matches. His strike rate of 161.68 is insanely good. It is not like Vinod is suddenly rising from the ashes, in fact, his T20 average stands at 34.97, with a strike rate close to 150. He is consistency personified.
Riyan Parag to be Assam’s best batter (Parimatch)
Riyan Parag perhaps would never have imagined this, but having amassed 490 runs from eight games, he surely has put a case for national call-up sooner than later. He has an insane average of 122.50 with a borderline insane strike rate of 189.18. In eight games, he has put up seven fifty-plus scores - does it sound human? Well, Parag is operating at that crazy level now.
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers
Shreyas Gopal to be Kerala’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shreyas Gopal shifted his base to Kerala this year and this is turning out to be a brilliant decision for both parties. Gopal has already picked 12 wickets at an average of 13.58 and an economy rate of 7.35. That he has done that despite not being very acquainted with the Kerala set-up tells you why Gopal is such a phenomenal player.
Riyan Parag to be Assam’s best bowler (Parimatch)
If his batting performance is crazy enough, he is not too far behind on the bowling front too. With 11 wickets from eight games at an average of 19.63, Parag has ensured that things are far more important than one already imagined. Just go ahead with him. The man can’t make any mistake at the moment.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Kerala
Kerala to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
Assam to win @ 2.54 (Parimatch)
Parimatch