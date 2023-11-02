Kerala vs Assam Match Prediction KER 76 % Chance of Winning ASM 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Kerala and Assam will be locking horns against each other at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on November 2, 2023 (Thursday). In the group stage as well, Kerala and Assam were placed in the same group. While Kerala were the undisputed champions of the group, winning six of their seven games, Assam won five and ended up at the third position on the points table.

Kerala vs Assam Chance of Winning

Led by Sanju Samson, Kerala showed absoulote domimance in the group stage and barring one game against Assam, where a stoic Riyan Parag stole the show, they were unbeatable in every single assignment. Nothing was too difficult, no challenge too stubborn and they managed a degeree of invincibility along the way.

However, Assam could take inspiration from the fact that they beat Kerala in the group stage. Despite being put to test by Odisha and Himachal Pradesh, Assam managed to get out of the rut to secure a blistering five wins. With form on their side, another upset may seem like a closer possibility.

Kerala’s chance of winning is 76%

Assam’s chance of winning is 24%

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Kerala vs Assam Betting Tips

The way Sanju Samson and Vishnu Vinod have gone about their business, it is difficult to presume anything else will happen. Further, Riyan Parag has had an impeccable season already, and there is no way he is going to disappoint us. Believing in his abilities is how we will make money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Assam to win 2.7 Bet on Melbet Kerala to win 1.51 Bet on Parimatch Assam to win 2.607 Bet on 1xBet

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has an average first innings score of 173. The average winning score at the venue is 179. With this being an afternoon game and under lights for the second innings, it is prudent to go by the logic of maximizing advantage, and that’s why teams will make their tactics like it is an ODI match. Dew will have an impact on the game.

Weather Report

In the Nothern part of India, November is a particularly pleasant time to play cricket, but that also brings the threat of dew, which is an integral part of the cricketing experience in India. There will be no chance of rain, as AccuWeather suggests, but teams will form their tactics abhorrent a more coherent approach.

Kerala Player List

Rohan Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Suresh Vishweshwar, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Maruthungal Ajinas, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin Baby, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vinod Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Varun Nayanar Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Abdul Basith Batter Salman Nizar Batter Suresh Vishweshwar All-rounder Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan All-rounder Maruthungal Ajinas Bowler Pathirikattu Midhun Bowler Sijomon Joseph Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala lost one game in the entire Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, having won six out of their seven games. Unfortunately for them, their only loss in the tournament was against Assam - who are going to be their opponents on Thursday.

Assam Player List

Denish Das, Rishav Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Sourav Dey, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Pradyun Saikia, Bishal Roy, Rahul Singh, Erik Roy, Sunil Lachit, Kunal Sarma

Predicted Playing XI

Denish Das Batter Rishav Das Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Sibsankar Roy Batter Pallavkumar Das Batter Akash Sengupta All-rounder Sourav Dey All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Avinov Choudhury Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler

Assam Team Form

Even though Assam secured only three wins in the group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for the way they have made a comeback and now secured a place in the last eight deserves a greater deal of appreciation. At the centre of it is Riyan Parag, Assam’s prodigal son, and how he has ensured that things are more even for them.

Kerala vs Assam Head-To-Head

Kerala and Assam don’t play each other often and as a matter of fact, they have only played twice in the shortest format of the game. Among those two encounters, Kerala have won once whereas Assam have registered one victory - which came in the latest group stage game.

Kerala vs Assam Betting Odds

What could be the possible betting odds from which we can make money? The first answer to this question is Riyan Parag, whose impeccable six consecutive 50-plus score put him right up there. You can never discount Sanju Samson, can you? His legend in the T20s is never in doubt. Trust him to deliver as well.

Kerala vs Assam T20 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, null Kerala Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Assam Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.607 Bet Now!

Kerala vs Assam Best Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vishnu Vinod has found himself in the middle of a crazy T20 season, having already amassed 346 runs at an average of 57.66 in seven matches. His strike rate of 161.68 is insanely good. It is not like Vinod is suddenly rising from the ashes, in fact, his T20 average stands at 34.97, with a strike rate close to 150. He is consistency personified.

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s best batter (Parimatch)

Riyan Parag perhaps would never have imagined this, but having amassed 490 runs from eight games, he surely has put a case for national call-up sooner than later. He has an insane average of 122.50 with a borderline insane strike rate of 189.18. In eight games, he has put up seven fifty-plus scores - does it sound human? Well, Parag is operating at that crazy level now.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Kerala’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shreyas Gopal shifted his base to Kerala this year and this is turning out to be a brilliant decision for both parties. Gopal has already picked 12 wickets at an average of 13.58 and an economy rate of 7.35. That he has done that despite not being very acquainted with the Kerala set-up tells you why Gopal is such a phenomenal player.

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s best bowler (Parimatch)

If his batting performance is crazy enough, he is not too far behind on the bowling front too. With 11 wickets from eight games at an average of 19.63, Parag has ensured that things are far more important than one already imagined. Just go ahead with him. The man can’t make any mistake at the moment.