Kerala vs Odisha Match Prediction KER 80 % Chance of Winning ODI 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha and Kerala will take on each other in the sixth round match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 25, 2023 (Wednesday). With five wins from five matches, Kerala are in red-hot form at the moment, but the same can’t be said about Odisha, who have blown hot and cold in the season so far. Can Odisha turn the leaf and create a major upset by beating the Sanju Samson-led side in Navi Mumbai?

Kerala vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Odisha have blown hot and cold in the ongoing season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So much so that by winning the alternate matches, they haven’t lost the ground entirely, but with the kind of young squad they currently have at their disposal, they would want to do a lot more. They proved that by beating Bihar in the fifth round of the SMAT at the Bandra Kurla Complex, but Kerala provide a way bigger challenge.

Kerala are the undisputable king of the group, having won all five matches so far. All of their wins were convincing and their wins were orchestrated by a combined group effort, with many players putting up significant contributions. Sanju Samson will be extremely proud of that and will want his team to continue being the dominant force in the team.

Kerala’s chance of winning is 80%

Odisha’s chance of winning is 20%

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Kerala vs Odisha Betting Tips

Vishnu Vinod is having a season to remember, so much so that Kerala have never lost their batting grip this season. He will continue to be the biggest force of action for the Southern Indian side, while I can argue the same for Sandeep Patnaik as well. The youngster is having a tournament to remember with two 80-plus scores already, and he will very well replicate the same against Kerala.

Match Prediction Best Odds Odisha to win 3.49 Bet on Parimatch Kerala to win 1.25 Bet on Dafabet Odisha to win 3.50 Bet on 1xBet

Kerala vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been a slightly tricky ground to understand, with 22 matches being won by the batting first team as against 25 matches being won by the batting second team. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 161/6, but the average first-innings winning score going up to 184/6.

Weather Report

There is an 18% chance of rain in Mumbai on Wednesday, but there is no rain predicted during the match. So far, all matches in Mumbai have been conducted smoothly, with no chances of rain.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

With three wins and two losses, Odisha have found themselves in the middle of the points table while trying to stay relevant in the process. However, in the form of Kerala, they have their toughest opponents yet - and crossing that bridge wouldn’t be an easy solution.

Kerala Player List

Rohan Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Suresh Vishweshwar, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Maruthungal Ajinas, Pathirikattu Midhun, Sijomon Joseph, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin Baby, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vinod Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, KM Asif

Predicted Playing XI

Rohan Kunnummal Batter Varun Nayanar Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Abdul Basith Batter Salman Nizar Batter Suresh Vishweshwar All-rounder Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan All-rounder Maruthungal Ajinas Bowler Pathirikattu Midhun Bowler Sijomon Joseph Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala are the team to beat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having won all five encounters along the way. The way they have gone about their business and managed things from their end, it is difficult to believe that they can lose a game from here. Just trust them to be the superior entity.

Kerala vs Odisha Head-To-Head

Odisha and Kerala have played each other only once in the Indian Premier League, which was way back in 2013. Kerala won that encounter by six wickets at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore.

Kerala vs Odisha Betting Odds

Vishnu Vinod is enjoying a spectacular run of form in the ongoing SMAT, and I am banking on him to come good in the Odisha encounter. The same hope is also pinned on Debabrata Pradhan, the Odisha pacer, who is on a different league of his own.

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Kerala vs Odisha Best Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be Kerala’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vishnu Vinod is operating in a different class altogether, having accumulated 306 runs from five matches at an average of 76.50. His strike rate of 177.90 clearly demonstrates the mental space he is in and that Kerala will be banking on to be on display against Odisha. It is not that Vinod is doing this for one season, as a matter of fact, he has a T20 average of 35.67 and a strike rate close to 150. That tells you something.

Sandeep Patnaik to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

In five matches, Sandeep Patnaik has amassed 171 runs at an average of 42.75, which is superb to say the least. With two eighty-plus scores, Patnaik has finally become his own in the shortest version of the sport. He has a strike rate of 131.53, further adding to his credentials. Trust him to deliver against Kerala in Navi Mumbai.

Kerala vs Odisha Best Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The way Debabrata Pradhan is doing his business, it doesn’t seem like we can stop him anytime soon. He has been Odisha’s best bowler in the tournament by a distance. With 13 wickets from five games, Pradhan has an unbelievable average of 7.84 which would tell you why you should trust him all the time.

V Vinod Kumar to be Kerala’s best bowler (Parimatch)

V Vinod Kumar has taken eight wickets in five matches already at an average of 14.62. His economy rate of 7.71 further adds a sense of belonging to the overall process and we can be sure that Kerala to be at the top of their game. He is also Kerala’s highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and that is saying something.